Virginia Sports Betting Guide - Best VA Sportsbooks Reviewed

Virginia sports betting is one of the most advanced in the United States. Not only have laws been introduced to legalize Virginia betting, but online sports betting was given priority over retail betting.

In this sports betting in Virginia guide, we will explain the rules of gambling sites and gambling apps. We will also introduce you to the 10 best Virginia sports betting websites and their current welcome bonuses.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Virginia?

Just like betting at Illinois sportsbooks, sports betting is completely legal in Virginia. Through two bills passed by the State’s top legislative board, sports betting became legal as of January 2021. This means that you can join any of our recommended Virginia sportsbooks, claim your welcome bonus, and start betting without any worries.

Online Sportsbooks

In a quirky twist, online betting in Virginia started sooner than retail betting. There are currently six licensed sportsbooks in the State. These are:

DraftKings Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook

BetRivers Sportsbook

Fanduel Sportsbook

Unibet Sportsbook

Additional Virginia sports betting sites are also on their way. You will also find a vast choice of offshore sportsbooks that you can also sign up with.

Land-based Betting

Unlike some of its neighboring states, VA had almost no gambling locations prior to the passing of the law that introduced sports betting in Virginia. As a result, there are currently no full suite land-based sportsbooks available. Four establishments are currently being built and are expected to open between 2022 and 2023. These are:

Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino – Opening 2022.

Norfolk Resort Casino – Opening 2022.

Horseshoe Danville – Opening 2022.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth – Opening 2023.

Virginia Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

Even though horse racing was a historically popular sport in the Old Dominion, Virginia was one of the last US States to legalize wagering on races. Perhaps, as a result, it only currently has one licensed racetrack, called Colonial Downs. This multi-function track features both thoroughbred and harness racing, offering both inner and outer turf courses.

You can also bet on horses at any of the four licensed OTB sites across the State. These are:

Breakers Sports Grille, Henrico. Open daily 11.00am to 11.00pm.

Ponies & Pints, Richmond. Open daily 11.00am to 11.00pm.

Buckets Bar & Grill, Chesapeake. Open daily 11.00am to 11.00pm.

The Windmill OTB Sports Grill, Collinsville. Open daily 11.00am to 11.00pm.

With such a limited selection available, most fans of horse racing bets in Virginia prefer using online sportsbooks.

Virginia Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

Just like most other US States, the laws that introduced Virginia sports betting were full of delays, frustration, and opposition. The following are some of the main highlights in the road towards legalizing sportsbooks in Virginia.

2021 – As of January 1st, sports betting in Virginia is officially legal.

2020 – Virginia lawmakers vote to pass laws legalizing both land-based and online sports betting in Virginia as of the following year.

1988 – Laws legalizing horse track and pari-mutuel betting are approved.

1987 – Virginia State Lottery is approved by referendum.

Offshore Betting in Virginia

Offshore sites offering sports betting in Virginia are a popular alternative to the limited number of platforms licensed in the State. Offshore casinos and sportsbooks are gambling sites that are based in a foreign country, including Panama and Curacao. There are hundreds available and not all are reputable and safe.

This is why we created this Virginia sports betting page. Here, we have listed the top 10 best offshore sites that are both reputable and easy to bet on. These sites all share a track record of timely payouts to players and a professional approach towards customer service and complaints.

If you would like to get started with an offshore betting site right now, we recommend BetOnline. This comprehensive platform offers both sports betting and online casino games. Moreover, it is welcoming new players with a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Virginia?

Yes, Daily Fantasy Sports are legal in Virginia as of 2016. There are two licensed platforms offering this service, namely FanDuel and DraftKings. Both operators are also responsible for offering a variety of sports betting in Virginia through sportsbook platforms.

Virginia Casino Laws

As we’re writing this Virginia sports betting guide, casino laws in the State are still in the process of being implemented. Even when they are implemented, these will be limited to just land-based casinos.

Land Based Casinos

In 2019, the State’s legislators approved a law that will introduce a limited number of land-based casinos across Virginia. A total of five casinos are planned to be built, but as we’re writing this Virginia sports betting guide, only four have been approved by residents. The fifth casino, planned to be built in Richmond, will have to wait until a referendum votes it into existence.

The four approved new casinos will be built in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, and Portsmouth. Whilst none of these land-based casinos in Virginia will be Indian casinos, the one in Norfolk will be developed by the Pamunkey Tribe. Moreover, the Bristol casino will be run by the Seminole Tribe which also runs several Florida casinos.

Online Casinos

There are currently no immediate plans to introduce online casinos in Virginia. As a result, it is impossible for an online casino operator to obtain a Virginia operating license. Nevertheless, residents looking to play online slots and table games can sign up for an offshore casino account.

Just like offshore sportsbooks, these sites are licensed in foreign countries and provide a great combination of games, services, and player bonuses.

One of the best offshore casinos in Virginia is Sportsbetting.ag. This combined sportsbook and casino lets you play hundreds of slots and table games, including live dealer games. Moreover, it offers a choice of sports betting or casino game bonuses that you can claim as soon as you register a new account.

How Gambling is Taxed in Virginia

Tax rules in Virginia follow similar ones across the US. All residents must pay a combination of federal and state taxes on any winnings. Federal taxes are a fixed 24% of any winnings that pass a certain threshold. For example, you would be liable to pay this tax if you win $1,200 or more playing slots or bingo.

Virginia State gambling taxes vary between 2% and 5.75% plus a potential fixed sum of up to $720.

It is possible to lower your declared gambling wins by including itemized losses. For more information regarding gambling taxes in VA, we recommend you speak to a tax professional.

Best Virginia Sportsbooks Reviewed

We’ve already listed the best Virginia sports betting sites and we will now provide you with a closer look at the top five.

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Virginia Sports Betting Site

BetOnline is our #1 pick for sports betting in Virginia. There are numerous reasons for our decision, including the fact that it offers over 25 sports, including eSports, and provides a superb user experience.

The selection of BetOnline markets is immense, with both pre-game and live betting available. Apart from the most common types of bets, such as moneylines and parlays, this Virginia sports betting site offers teasers and if bets. These markets are available across its national and international sports competitions.

In fact, it is a popular platform to bet on the Admirals, the Tides, and the Hillcats, amongst other much-loved teams.

Another great feature of BetOnline is its welcome bonus. When you register a new account, you’ll be able to claim a 50% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000. This offer is subject to wagering on bets of 2:1 minimum odds within 30 days. Use the BetOnline promo code BOL1000 to get your bonus.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Good choice of generous welcome offers

Teaser and if bets available

Available for both iOS and Android devices

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

No sports news available

2. Bovada – Top Sports Betting in VA for Live Streaming

Bovada is our top-ranking Virginia online sports betting site for live games. This comprehensive sportsbook offers over 20 sports and eSports, and features a dedicated page where you can view current and upcoming live markets. You can participate in the live-action by placing your favorite bets and, in certain cases, you can even watch the action unfold through live streaming.

This Virginia sports betting platform offers both a website and dedicated Android and iOS apps. No matter which way you decide to connect, you’ll get access to the full range of sports and features, including enhanced odds, exotic markets, and extensive sports news coverage.

You can get started with Bovada right now and claim a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to $750. This offer is subject to a cryptocurrency payment and its wagering requirement is based on odds of 2:1 or higher. Use promo code BTCSWB750 to receive your Bovada welcome bonus today.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

$1 bets accepted

Sports news feed

Streaming on select matches is available

No expiry period for the welcome bonus

Cons:

Relatively small eSports selection

3. MyBookie – Best Sportsbook in Virginia for Prop Bets

There are several reasons why we consider MyBookie to be amongst the best Virginia sports betting sites. One of these reasons is its selection of prop bets and odds boosts available for a wide range of sports. In particular, this VA sportsbook offers an extensive choice catering to NFL and NBA games. You can even use the MyBookie bet builder to combine prop bets into parlays and have the potential of bigger payouts.

The MyBookie sports betting platform is home to over 20 sports, including eSports and special events. This full suite of pre-game and in-play markets is accessible across devices. Even though the sportsbook does not offer apps, it is considered to be one of the best Virginia mobile sports betting sites, providing a mobile-optimized website that is accessible across operating systems.

MyBookie is offering all eligible VA residents the opportunity to claim a $1,000 max welcome bonus with their first deposit. This match deposit offer is subject to bets with minimum odds of 2.5:1. To claim it, simply enter promo code MYB100 when placing your first deposit.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Mobile-friendly sportsbook

Great odds, especially on NBA, NFL, and MLB

Odds boosts for select parlays

Features virtual sports

Cons:

Website interface takes some time to get used to

4. BetUS – Highest Welcome Bonus Amongst All Virginia Sports Betting Sites

The welcome bonus available at this Virginia sports betting site is so good that we must start this mini review with it. As a new player, BetUS will reward your first payment with a 125% match deposit bonus worth up to $2,500. This offer has a 14-day window within which you must fulfill a wagering requirement with bets of minimum odds 2.8:1. Enter promo code JOIN125 to receive this BetUS welcome offer.

Once you have exhausted your first BetUS offer you can claim a further two promotions that each reward you with up to $2,500. To be eligible, you must place your 2nd and 3rd deposits using cryptocurrencies. The sportsbook also offers a variety of other rewards, including additional reload bonuses and cashback.

With all this bonus cash, you will have a great opportunity to place bets across BetUS’ 23+ sports and eSports markets. You can even wager on entertainment, politics, and specialty markets, making use of both pre-game and in-play bets with competitive odds.

Click here to visit BetUS.

Pros:

Up to $7,500 on your first three deposits

Superb US sports coverage

Fast payouts with cryptocurrencies

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Only 14 days to fulfill 1st deposit wagering requirement

5. XBet – Best Off Track Betting Site in Virginia

If you’re a fan of horse races in VA or across the Nation, then XBet is probably the best online Virginia sportsbook for you. This user-friendly platform lets you place both pre-game and in-play horse racing bets and rewards you with up to 7% rebates. You can even bet on international races, including in the UK and Australia.

Beyond horses, XBet is a popular sportsbook for over 20 other sports, including baseball, basketball, and hockey. You can also access a fully-fledged online casino offering hundreds of slots and table games.

The XBet welcome bonus is the smallest in our top five list. However, it still provides a generous reward and comes with very reasonable terms. As a new VA player, you can claim a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $500 with your first deposit. This offer has a wagering requirement on bets with minimum odds of 2:1, but there is no expiry period stated.

Moreover, you don’t need to enter any promo code to avail of this offer. Simply place a qualifying deposit and you’ll receive your rewards.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Easy to use

Up to 7% rebates on horse races

Quick cryptocurrency payouts

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

No sports news feed available

Virginia Betting Sites Comparison

If you’re still having trouble picking your favorite Virginia sportsbook perhaps this comparison table will help you.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Markets Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 BTCSWB750 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 18 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin BetUS 125% deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 22 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 Not required 21 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill SportsBetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 KICK100 16 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 10 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 BOS50 18 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 WELCOME20 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How to Use a Virginia Sportsbook

This section is dedicated to anyone who has never used a Virginia sportsbook before. We will explain the main steps to help you register a new account, deposit funds, and place your first sports bet.

In this example, we have chosen BetOnline since we consider it to be the best Virginia sports betting site. By signing up today, you will be able to benefit from a 50% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000.

Step 1: Register a BetOnline Account

Visit the sportsbook’s website and click on the ‘Join Now’ button.

Step 2: Enter Your Details

Enter your name and other personal information on the registration form. Complete the form by following the on-screen instructions.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds, you will need to verify your email address. BetOnline will send you an automatic email as soon as you complete registration. Click on the link within the email to complete this step.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

On the BetOnline website, click on ‘Cashier’ to view the available payment methods. Choose your favorite and complete the payment details by following the instructions on your screen. Remember to enter promo code BOL1000 to claim your welcome bonus.

Step 5: Place a Sports Bet

With funds in your account, you are now ready to place your first bet. Select ‘Sports’ or ‘Live Betting’ to view the different sports and markets available. When you find yours, click on the market and enter the value of your wager. Click ‘Confirm Bet’ to place your first sports bet.

Conclusion

Virginia is one of the more liberal states when it comes to sports betting. You can start placing your favorite sports bets on our recommended Virginia sportsbooks and benefit from generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions.

If you’re eager to get started, sign up to BetOnline today and claim your 50% welcome sports bonus worth up to $1,000. Use promo code BOL1000 to receive your reward with your first deposit.

