Virginia Mobile Sports Betting - Best Virginia Sports Betting Apps

There are many Virginia sports betting apps available to download, and here we are going to find the best available apps. We will explain why they are the best, their key features, and how to get started with your betting on them.

The Best Virginia Betting Apps List 2021

Here we have the best Virginia sports betting apps listed, and a key reason why we see these apps as the best currently available for players. These all offer players the chance to enjoy sports betting via an app, giving you great control and convenience with your betting.

XBet – The leading Virginia sports betting app

MyBookie – Get great odds and bet on fantastic markets with this app

BetOnline – A Virginia betting app that focuses on the biggest sporting events in the world

Bovada – Use this huge app to place bets all over the world

BetUS – The best sports betting app Virginia beginners can use

Intertops – Huge choice across the big US sport leagues

Sportsbetting.ag – Live in-play mobile sports betting in Virginia made easy with this app

Betnow – An excellent sportsbook for live betting with markets across many sports

GT Bets – Get some of the best odds on this Virginia mobile sports betting app

BUSR – Competitive odds both pre-match and in-play

Best Virginia Mobile Sports Betting Apps Reviewed

1. XBet – The leading Virginia sports betting app

If you want all the top events from mobile sports betting in Virginia, then look no further than the XBet app. This platform has been set up with the top events in mind – you can easily find them on the site by simply clicking on the many quick links that are available.

You will also find push notifications here, updating you about what is coming next, so you don’t miss anything. This is all set out professionally on the app, and if you combine the app with desktop betting, the good news is that both are almost identical. Thanks to all of this, XBet offers one of the best Virginia online sports betting apps for the events we all talk about.

If you are a new player here, you can claim a 100% matched deposit bonus of up to $500 to get you started. The offer has a 7x wagering requirement attached, but no promo code is needed and there are no minimum odds to hit.

XBet Pros

New players can get up to $500 with a 100% matched bonus

Use quick links to access the top events with ease

Watch out for push notifications, so you don’t miss a thing

The app and desktop site offer an almost identical experience

XBet Cons

Live betting is slightly complicated

2. MyBookie – Get great odds and bet on fantastic markets with this app

Of the Virginia sports betting apps available, MyBookie is another that comes with a big reputation, and the good news is that they back up this reputation with a top-quality service. Not only will you find many markets to bet on, but this sportsbook is known for offering outstanding betting odds to players.

If you want to keep ahead with what is happening, look for push notifications from MyBookie, which keeps you updated with everything surrounding the sports you bet on. When you are on the app, quick links are in place to help you navigate around much quicker, which is a real positive on this Virginia sports betting app.

New players with MyBookie can claim their welcome bonus, which is a 100% matched deposit offer of up to $1000. This offer has no odds restrictions or promo code, but there is a 10x wagering requirement attached to the offer that you will need to complete.

MyBookie Pros

Claim the welcome bonus, 100% matched up to $1000

Great US sports coverage

Enjoy very competitive odds on this app

Use quick links to navigate around the markets with ease

MyBookie Cons

The live betting section of the site is a little complex

3. BetOnline – A Virginia betting app that focuses on the biggest sporting events in the world

BetOnline are a massive name in the world of sports betting, and of the Virginia sports betting apps currently available, this stands out as one of the best. Inside the app, you will find great betting markets, some very competitive odds, and great bonuses for new and existing customers.

A simple menu system is in place, allowing you to quickly find the sports, leagues and games you want to bet on with ease. In addition, the live betting section here lets you enjoy betting while the games are taking place, offering a different side to betting on mobile.

If you are a new customer with BetOnline, you can claim their welcome bonus – a 50% matched deposit offer, up to a maximum of $1000. It is essential to use the promo code BOL1000 here so that you can claim the bonus and get off to the best possible start with BetOnline.

BetOnline Pros

An excellent welcome offer for new players

A simple and easy to navigate app with a great menu

Check out more betting opportunities in the live betting section of the site

BetOnline is known for offering competitive odds

BetOnline Cons

The BetOnline website can seem complex to begin with

4. Bovada – Use this huge app to place bets all over the world

Bovada is another Virginia sports betting app with a considerable reputation and has a service to back that up. The app is very fast to use, full of thousands of betting markets and has a menu system to make it easy to find.

If you want the big US sports leagues, then Bovada have excellent coverage, making it one of the best Virginia sports betting apps for the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. Also, look out for notifications from this app, showing what sports are coming up and highlighting any bonuses you can claim on the app.

New Bovada players can get their welcome bonus – a 50% matched deposit offer up to $1000. There is a 5x wagering requirement attached to the bonus but no minimum odds to hit, offering you complete flexibility when placing any bets with the bonus funds.

Bovada Pros

Great welcome offer, get up to $1000

Fantastic coverage of the big four US sports leagues

Look out for notifications on your phone highlighting upcoming events

Receive regular offers and promotions as an existing customer

Bovada Cons

Some European sports have limited betting markets

5. BetUS – The best sports betting app Virginia beginners can use

If you want simplicity from your betting and a platform that beginners can easily use, then the BetUS Virginia mobile sports betting app is what you need. This is the ideal starting point, with a simple menu system, easy to access markets and everything to put you at ease when you are betting for the first time.

The app has regular promotions that you can enjoy, even as an existing customer, so you know the deal you are getting is strong, which is helped even further by the competitive odds on offer. Of the Virginia sportsbook apps, this one stands out for really looking after its customers.

New players can get a great welcome bonus, covering both sports and casino. The sports element is a 100% matched deposit offer up to $2500, while the casino offer is 25% matched up to $625. There are no minimum odds on the offer, but there is a 10x wagering requirement for sports and 30x for the casino.

BetUS Pros

A welcome offer combining both sports and casino gaming

Everything designed with the user in mind

Look out for regular promotions to claim

App offers competitive odds, especially on main US sports leagues

BetUS Cons

To claim the welcome bonus, a minimum deposit of $100 is needed

The Best Virginia Betting Apps Compared

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of sports Payment Methods BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person XBet 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Bovada 50% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency Intertops 100% up to $200 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Betnow 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency GT Bets 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency BUSR 100% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency

How We Rank the Best Virginia Sports Betting Apps

We have explained which Virginia sports betting apps we feel are the best, but you may be wondering how we come to that conclusion. So here we present the most important aspects of our research and what we value highly when conducting tests and comparing the services offered.

Licensing & Security

You must find a sportsbook offering the correct licensing and security in place. Without this, you won’t fully enjoy your sports betting, as you will constantly be worried. In addition, we ensure any Virginia sports betting app we like have a strong license and a very secure website and app for you to place bets on.

Mobile betting experience

We are comparing mobile betting options here, so the mobile experience is a vital part of that. We look for apps where you can control your entire account, not just place bets. On top of this, the top Virginia sports betting apps need to be easy to navigate and offer a variety of great bonuses for both new and existing players.

Betting markets & odds

The betting markets available and the odds you take will determine how good your betting experience is. We want you to have the ultimate choice when it comes to markets, and the odds need to be strong to ensure you are getting the best possible deal when you place a wager.

Mobile betting bonuses

If you are going to be placing all of your bets on mobile, you want to have mobile betting bonuses available. These could be exclusive or ones you can claim on both mobile and desktop, but whatever they are, we need to make sure they are available for you to claim.

Live betting & streaming on mobile

While pre-match betting is still the most popular, many players are now combining this with live betting. Therefore, we look for strong live betting platforms and streaming options that can be used on a mobile device. In addition, we want Virginia betting apps that give you the chance to bet during play and watch the action.

Payment methods

Feeling comfortable on your Virginia sports betting app includes using a payment method you trust and feel confident with. The way that most people get this is by having plenty on offer from your sportsbook, so we look for sites that have a lot of payment methods, including the most popular.

Customer support

Should you have any issues while playing, the customer support team will be on hand to help you out. The key elements we look for here are the hours they work and if they offer a 24-hour service, how you can contact them, and if this is convenient for players.

Is Mobile Sports Betting Legal in Virginia?

Mobile sports betting was officially legalized in Virginia in 2020, with sportsbooks offering an online and mobile service from inside Virginia.

On top of this, offshore betting is also available in the state, with many Virginia mobile sports betting providers being offshore sportsbooks that are licensed and regulated outside of the state but able to offer their services to customers in Virginia.

History of Mobile Betting Legislation in Virginia

2019 – In 2019, we saw the first attempt to legalize mobile betting in Virginia. This was rejected in the end, with further investigation surrounding various things, but that gave hope that legislation could be completed at some point.

2020 – In 2020, Virginia approved a change in the law to legalize mobile sports betting, meaning Virginia sports betting apps were accessible for players who wanted to start wagering.

2021 – Mobile sportsbooks that are licensed and operate inside the state of Virginia were legally allowed to start offering sports betting to their customers. The legislation currently provides for 18 sportsbook licenses to be handed out to operators.

Offshore Betting Apps in Virginia

There are many offshore betting apps in Virginia that users can access. These sites are not limited to sports betting only, like those within the state, so they can offer extras such as casino gaming and poker.

The offshore Virginia betting apps offer an excellent service, with a wide range of betting markets, competitive odds, and great offers for new and existing players. In addition, these sites are licensed and regulated outside of Virginia rather than in the state boundaries, so offshore betting sites exist.

Best iPhone Betting Apps in Virginia

With an iPhone betting app, you can access your sportsbook’s service via your iPhone and directly through the downloadable app. This gives you the best access, and on top of that, you know the app has been specifically designed for the handset you have and will work perfectly on it.

The best sports betting app Virginia players can use is XBet, and they have an iOS version of their app that you can download to your iPhone and use whenever you want to place any sports bets.

Best Android Betting Apps in Virginia

Android betting apps allow you to enjoy easy access to your sportsbook on any Android device that you have. These can easily be downloaded on your phone, giving you a great sportsbook at your fingertips, and the app will work efficiently as it has been designed specifically for Android devices.

Mobile sports betting in Virginia offers you the chance to place a sports bet when you like with convenience, and if you have an Android phone, then it is the Android betting app you need to complete this.

Best Mobile Betting Offers in Virginia

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 None MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None None XBet 100% up to $500 None None Bovada 50% up to $1000 None None BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 None Intertops 100% up to $200 None None Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None None Betnow 100% up to $500 None None GT Bets 100% up to $500 None None BUSR 100% up to $1000 None None

Depositing and Withdrawing at Virginia Betting Apps

Gambling Site Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Payout Times BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days XBet Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer $20 2-5 business days BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $10 2-5 business days Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller $20 2-5 business days Sportsbetting.ag Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $10 2-5 business days Betnow Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days GT Bets Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days BUSR Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days

How to Get Started with a Virginia Sports Betting App

The excellent news for those looking to sign up to take part in Virginia mobile sports betting is that the sign-up process and getting started are both straightforward. It is also similar across many different sites and apps, and we are going to show you how this works here, using XBet as an example – one of the best Virginia gambling sites.

Click on the XBet link above to go directly to the site. On the landing page, look for the green ‘Join Now’ box and click on this. You will now see the sign-up form, enter your name, address, phone number, date of birth and create an account password on this page. It is now a good idea to verify your account to avoid delays in the future, so send ID forms to the site to prove who you are Now you can download the app to your mobile device to play on the go. When you have signed into the app, you can deposit funds into your account, making sure to choose an amount and method that is eligible for the XBet welcome bonus for new players. With those funds in your account, you are now free to explore the menu, choose a betting market and begin to place your bets.

Conclusion

There are many great choices available for those looking to sign up with a Virginia sports betting app. However, if we had to pick the best option, the service on offer from XBet stands out as the best available.

They offer an excellent welcome bonus, with further bonuses available to claim after, and all of this is available on their excellent mobile app. The app is easy to navigate, is full of great betting markets and when compared to others, they offer competitive odds across several sports.

FAQs

Is mobile sports betting legal in Virginia?

In 2020, mobile sports betting was made legal in Virginia, meaning that there are both in-state sportsbooks and offshore betting sites available for those wanting to play.

What betting apps can I use in Virginia?

There are many great betting apps that you can use in Virginia – these include BetOnline, MyBookie, Xbet, and Bovada, all of which offer an exceptional service.

What is the best sports betting app in Virginia?

There are many excellent betting apps but the one that stands out above the rest is XBet, with a fantastic platform, competitive odds, thousands of betting markets, and some great offers for players.