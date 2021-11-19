Online Gambling Virginia Guide - Best Virginia Gambling Sites

It is fair to say that online gambling in Virginia is alive and thriving. There are many options for those looking to get involved and here we take a look at them, explain what is on offer, the different types of gambling, and how to get started with the numerous sites.

The Best Virginia Gambling Sites List 2021

If you are looking for online gambling in Virginia, there are many great options for players to enjoy, with some fantastic gambling apps and online betting platforms, offering a wide variety of gambling.

XBet – A site perfectly made for the most significant sporting events

MyBookie – One of the biggest gambling platforms in the world

Wild Casino – A great Virginia online gambling casino with hundreds of games

BetOnline – The best platform for online gambling in Virginia

Bovada – A huge platform, offering one of the biggest Virginia gambling apps

Intertops – An all-round gambling site offering sports, Casino and poker

Ignition – One of the best casino gaming Virginia gambling sites

MYB – Excellent range of casino games, including great live games

Sportsbetting.ag – Huge range of sports betting and casino gaming for Virginia sports gambling fans

BetNow – Offers vast choice, many sports markets and hundreds of casino games

Is Online Gambling Legal in Virginia?

The Virginia gambling laws currently in place are simple in some ways but also complex in others. As things stand, the operators working inside Virginia can only offer sports betting online, with no casino gaming.

However, offshore gambling sites are allowed in the state, and these can offer both sports betting and casino gaming. So if you want casino gaming or want to both sports betting and casinos gaming with one account, you will need an offshore sportsbook.

Land-Based Gambling in Virginia

Although a law has been passed for casinos to be developed in Virginia that would allow land-based casino gaming and sports betting, these have not been built. That means land-based gambling in Virginia is almost non-existent currently.

Betting at the Virginia racetrack is the only option open for those looking to bet in person, and this is only horse racing – there is no sports betting currently allowed at the track.

Virginia Online Gambling

This leaves the only option being online for those who are looking for casino gambling in Virginia. Although sportsbooks operate inside the state boundaries, these can currently only be used for sports betting.

On top of this, offshore gambling sites also operate in the state. These are licensed and regulated elsewhere, outside of Virginia. Still, these offer sports betting, casino gaming and more – ideal for those who want a rounded gambling service and not just sports.

Timeline of Virginia Gambling Legislation

Here is a look at some of the key dates that have taken place that have shaped how Virginia gambling will move forward.

2019 – Virginia fails to legalize gambling – When states were first allowed to change their own gambling rules back in 2019, Virginia was one of the first off the mark. There was hope at one point that this would be the first place to allow legalized betting, but that effort fell short. Eventually, rather than passing the bill, a further study was agreed.

2020 – Legalized sports betting for Virginia – 2020 was when legalized betting was approved in Virginia. After a few amendments, this came in April 2020, allowing operators to offer online sports gambling in Virginia.

2021 – Sports betting begins in Virginia – After the passing of that bill in 2020, sports betting came to Virginia in 2021 with FanDuel launching a partnership with the Washington Football Team. Legislations allow for 18 mobile sportsbook licenses – there are currently six, thanks to legislation changing slightly, so there is room for 12 more to join.

Virginia Gambling Age

The gambling age in Virginia for those who want to get involved is 18. Therefore, if you would like to place a wager in the state using a provider, you need to be over 18 to do this legally.

Offshore Gambling Sites in Virginia

Many offshore gambling sites offer their services in Virginia. These sites are open and accessible for players in Virginia, but the difference is that they are licensed and regulated away from Virginia rather than being inside the state limits.

However, these are licensed and safe gambling sites and include some big names that many people will have heard of before. These sites have been around for many years and built up a reputation worldwide, including in the USA.

These are also the only Virginia gambling sites where you will be able to access casino gaming and poker, as currently, only sportsbooks can operate inside the state.

What Can You Gamble on in Virginia?

There are many options for online gambling in Virginia, allowing you to experience various forms of wagering such as sports and casino betting. Many operators offer all of these, so you can get all your gambling needs with just one account, rather than having one for each different type of gambling.

Sports Gambling

If you want to bet on sports, then many Virginia gambling apps offer this. Look out for the big US leagues, worldwide events, soccer from Europe and anything else you can think of, all waiting and available to wager on.

Casino Gambling

Casino gambling offers a wide variety of different gaming styles, from slots to card games, table favourites and of course, big jackpots. With all of this on offer, casino gambling apps are enormous, with hundreds of games to keep players entertained.

Poker Gambling

Online poker gaming rooms allow players to play when and where they want. These are available to play with Virginia online gambling operators, allowing the chance to jump into a variety of different rooms and start playing.

Gambling Offers in Virginia

There are many great Virginia gambling offers that will help players get a better deal while having a bet, and they come in many different forms.

Matched Deposits

A matched deposit offer may be the most common you will find from the various providers offering online gambling in Virginia. These are based on your first deposit mainly, though some offers will extend to further deposits. When you add funds, you will receive a percentage of that as a bonus – this is usually 100% but does vary, so make sure you understand the offer you are getting.

Free Bets

Another popular option is for those looking to find sports betting offers are free bets. Rather than funds to spend as you like, free bets give you a fixed amount to place on a bet for free. Although the amount is clear, you will need to look out for any requirements such as minimum odds or types of bet you place.

Free Spins

Just like free bets are for Virginia sports gambling, free spins are for casino gamers. They work in the same way – a free spin is a fixed amount, giving you a free turn on one of the many slot games you will find on the site. But, again, look for game restrictions, winnings restrictions, and wagering requirements.

Free Poker Chips

If you are looking for offers specific to poker from Virginia gambling sites, look out for deals around free poker chips. These work differently from others, often based on rake back but can give you free opportunities to win at poker as a new player on the site. Offers for poker sites vary based on how often you play, so work them out based on what you expect to do with your new account.

Gambling Site Sports Welcome Bonus Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirements BetOnline Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – 100% up to $1000 BOL1000 (sports code) 10x sport 40x casino MyBookie Sports – 100% up to $1000 Casino – 150% up to $750 MYB150 (casino code) 10x sport 30x casino Wild Casino NA Casino – 100% matched up to $5000 None 30x casino XBet Sports – 100% up to $500 Casino – 200% up to $500 None 7x sport 30x casino Bovada Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – up to $3000 None 5x sport 25x & 40x casino Intertops Sports – 100% up to $200 Casino – 100% up to $100 None 10x sport 30x casino Ignition NA Casino – 100% up to $1000 None 25x casino MyB Casino NA Casino – 200% up to $1000 None 30x casino Sportsbetting.ag Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – 100% up to $3000 SB1000 (sports code) 10x sport 40x casino BetNow Sports – 100% up to $500 Casino – 100% up to $500 BN100 15x sport 15x casino

How Gambling is Taxed in Virginia

Gambling in Virginia sees your winnings taxed and there are two aspects of this. First, there is a 24% federal tax automatically withheld from your winnings by the operator. Second, on top of this, there is a Virginia state tax that ranges from 2% up to 5.75%, depending on your income.

Best Virginia Gambling Sites Reviewed

1. XBet – The best platform for online gambling in Virginia

XBet are known more for their sportsbook than anything else. However, they also offer casino gaming, eSports and racing, so there are options for those who want more than sports. This site has been put together with the top events in mind, and there are quick links to every significant event taking place, viewable in just one click.

If you are here for casino gaming, then the live games on offer are a real standout – they offer you the chance to play along with other players, watching the stream from the studio.

New players can claim the XBet welcome bonus, which is 100% matched up to $500 for sports players and 200% matched up to $500 for casino players. There is a 7x wagering requirement for sports and 30x for casino attached to the bonus you take, which you need to be aware of.

Click here to visit XBet

XBet Pros

A site dedicated to the largest sporting events on the planet

Excellent live casino games streamed from the studio

Fantastic welcome bonus for both sports and casino players

Quick links make the site very easy to navigate

XBet Cons

Live betting on the site is a little complex

2. MyBookie – One of the biggest gambling platforms in the world

MyBookie may be better known for sports than anything else, but they also offer players racing, eSports, and casino gaming. Awesome deals can be had on every section of the site, but in particular, their sports betting odds make them one of the best Virginia online gambling options for players looking to bet on sports.

Sticking with their sports coverage, they are particularly strong on the big US sports leagues such as NFL and NBA. However, if it’s casino gaming you are after then, you will find hundreds of games, including some awesome live games, where you can play along with a dealer from the studio.

New sports players can claim a 100% matched deposit offer up to $1000, while casino gamers can claim 150% matched up to $750 – both superb offers. Use MYB150 for the casino offer, while wagering requirements are 10x for sports and 30x for Casino.

Click here to visit MyBookie

MyBookie Pros

Two great welcome offers to claim as a new player

Excellent coverage of the big US sport leagues

Great casino games, including live games from the studio

Known for providing hugely competitive odds

MyBookie Cons

Complex navigation on the site

3. Wild Casino – A great Virginia online gambling casino with hundreds of games

Wild Casino specifically focuses on casino gaming, and they have put together one of the best Virginia online gambling sites for casino gaming. In addition, they offer a fantastic range of customer promotions, so you can get a great deal when you play here.

The casino has a reputation for catering towards high rollers rather than turning them away, and the game coverage is enormous. Look out for hundreds of slots, some great table and card games, and of course, some great live games streamed to you from the studio.

Those who are new to Wild Casino can claim a welcome offer as a new player. This is a 100% matched deposit offer of up to $1000. You can claim this offer on your first five deposits, so the complete total available is $5000, making this one of the biggest welcome offers for online gambling in Virginia.

Click here to visit Wild Casino

Wild Casino Pros

Massive welcome bonus on offer for new casino players

Look out for hundreds of slot games, live studio games, table and card games and more

Excellent promotions, which keep giving players a great deal

A site that caters for high rollers

Wild Casino Cons

A casino-only site with no other types of gambling available

4. BetOnline – A site perfect for the top worldwide sporting events

BetOnline offers one of the biggest and best platforms for online gambling for Virginia sports betting fans. Whether it’s sports, casino gaming, eSports, racing or poker you want, you will find it here. Those looking to find Virginia gambling apps that have everything available with one account get precisely that here.

The BetOnline service is built on size – if you want sports, there are many covered and thousands of daily betting markets available. If it’s casino gaming, there are hundreds of rooms, and when it comes to poker, you have a great choice of rooms here also. With further reload bonuses on the site, you can keep claiming a great deal too, which is another huge positive.

Sports players can claim a 50% matched deposit offer here, available up to $1000, while those looking for casino gaming can claim 100% up to $1000. The sports offer has a 10x wagering attached, while 40x is attached to the casino bonus.

Click here to visit BetOnline

BetOnline Pros

A big welcome offer for new players

Use further reload bonuses to keep getting a good deal

Extensive casino service for players, with many games to play including live games

Great sportsbook, offering worldwide coverage

BetOnline Cons

The website can be a little confusing at first with so much on offer

5. Bovada – A huge platform, offering one of the biggest Virginia gambling apps

There are few more prominent names than Bovada when it comes to betting in the US, and one of the reasons is because they offer it all to players, sports, casino, poker, horse betting, and even eSports. This site is designed for those who want it all, but each element of the service is such high quality that you can still get a great deal by only playing inside one area of the site.

Variety makes this one of the best Virginia gambling apps – if you want sports there are thousands of daily markets available, while casino gamers have hundreds of titles to choose from. Look out for daily specials too, offering you the chance to bet on things that aren’t available elsewhere.

Sports fans can claim a welcome bonus of 50% matched up to $1000, while casino gamers can claim up to $3000 in bonus funds across three deposits on the site. A 5x wagering requirement is attached to the sports offer, while casino gaming is 25x for slots and 40x for other game types.

Click here to visit Bovada

Bovada Pros

One of the best online sports gambling sites with thousands of betting markets daily

Massive variety of casino games, with slots, table, card, live and video poker all covered

Two great welcome bonuses for sports and Casino

Look out for further promotions and offers for existing customers

Bovada Cons

Live betting can be a little complex to understand

Virginia Online Gambling Sites Comparison

Gambling Site Types of Gambling Welcome Bonus Promo Code Payment Methods BetOnline Sports, racing, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – 100% up to $1000 BOL1000 (sports code) Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person MyBookie Sports, racing, casino, eSports Sports – 100% up to $1000 Casino – 150% up to $750 MYB150 (casino code) Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Wild Casino Casino Casino – 100% matched up to $5000 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency XBet Sports, racing, casino, eSports Sports – 100% up to $500 Casino – 200% up to $500 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Bovada Sports, racing, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – up to $3000 None Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer Intertops Sports, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 100% up to $200 Casino – 100% up to $100 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Ignition Casino Casino – 100% up to $1000 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency MyB Casino Casino Casino – 200% up to $1000 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Sportsbetting.ag Sports, racing, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – 100% up to $3000 SB1000 (sports code) Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person BetNow Sports, racing, casino, eSports Sports – 100% up to $500 Casino – 100% up to $5000 BN100 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person

How to Get Started with a Virginia Gambling Site

The excellent news for players is that signing up to a Virginia online gambling site is very simple and easy to do. Here we will explain the steps you need to take to get yourself started, and we are going to use XBet as the example site.

Head over to the XBet website using our link above, which will take you directly to their landing page. When you arrive, look for a green button with ‘Join Now’ written on it. You open up the registration page by clicking this, enter your name, address, phone, email address, and create a password for the account. Once this has been completed, verify your details by sending documents to confirm your account. Now it is time to deposit into your new account, choose a payment method and make a valid deposit for the welcome bonus you want to claim. With the funds in your account, you are now free to explore the XBet service and place wagers on anything you like.

Conclusion

There are many great options for online gambling in Virginia, with several different sportsbooks, casinos and poker sites all available for you to play. In addition, these sites offer a variety of other gambling opportunities and come out as the best options for players based on the criteria we follow and the research we have done into them.

Many stand out as being excellent, but the overall gambling platform that XBet has put together helps them stand out as being the best of the Virginia gambling sites available. Many offer multiple types of gambling too, which is ideal for those who want to do other things but like the ability to do it all with just one account.

FAQs

Is gambling now legal in Virginia?

In 2020, gambling was legalized in Virginia, allowing operators to work inside the state boundaries.

What kind of gambling is legal in Virginia?

In-state, just sports betting is legal for now, but offshore sites can also offer casino gaming and poker rooms for those interested in this type of play.

Does Virginia have gambling casinos?

There are no casinos currently in Virginia, but approval has been given and some are under development.

Can I gamble online in Virginia?

Yes, there are online sportsbooks available and offshore gambling sites offering sports betting, casino gaming, and poker rooms for you to use.

What are the best gambling apps in Virginia?

There are many great Virginia online gambling options, but standing out as being the very best of these is XBet. They offer a high-quality service, covering sports, casino, and poker, so there is something for everyone on this site.