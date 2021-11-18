Washington State Sports Betting Guide - Best WA Sportsbooks Reviewed

This guide to sports betting in Washington State includes rankings and reviews of the top betting sites that accept wagers from WA residents, a guide to getting started with real-money wagering, and a detailed overview of legal gambling options in The Evergreen State.

The Best Washington State Sports Betting Sites List 2021

Here are our research-backed rankings of the top Washington State sports betting sites. We spent weeks researching and comparing the best online sportsbooks to compile this list, which we update regularly.

BetOnline – best Washington State sportsbook overall

– best Washington State sportsbook overall Bovada – excellent for in-play online sports betting in Washington state

– excellent for in-play online sports betting in Washington state MyBookie – great selection of cryptocurrencies in Washington

– great selection of cryptocurrencies in Washington BetUS – great online betting in Washington State welcome offers

– great online betting in Washington State welcome offers XBet – fastest cryptocurrency payouts in Washington

– fastest cryptocurrency payouts in Washington Intertops – great pre-match odds

– great pre-match odds Sportsbetting.ag – wide selection of football and eSports markets

– wide selection of football and eSports markets BetNow – great prop builder

– great prop builder GT Bets – wide variety of NFL and hockey lines

– wide variety of NFL and hockey lines BUSR – best Washington State sports betting site for customer support

Is Sports Betting Legal in Washington State?

Yes – but only if you’re looking to bet in person. Since 2021, it has been legal to bet on sports at 16 tribal casinos throughout Washington State. The right was extended to nine other tribes when the US Department of the Interior approved an extended list of compacts. Seven Native tribes are still waiting for the Department to approve their renewed compacts.

Governor Jay Inslee first expressed support for the legal sports betting market in 2020. In June 2021, a bill was passed that allowed the federally recognized tribes of the state to start offering in-person sports betting at their casino venues.

Physical bookies can also offer betting apps that you can use while on venue grounds; the app won’t work outside those areas. That means Washington residents unable to get to one of the tribal casinos, for whatever reason, will not be able to place sports betting wagers.

Online Sportsbooks

All online gambling is currently illegal in Washington State, and that restriction firmly applies to online sportsbooks. You can bet legally on sports at kiosks or on your phone while in one of the designated tribal casino venues that will appear across tribal casinos next year.

Yes, online sportsbooks from offshore will accept your bets (please see our recommendations above), but even those are illegal in light of WA gambling laws. We might see online sports betting legalized in Washington State in the future, of course; the introduction of retail sports betting shows that lawmakers here are slowly softening their stance on gambling. But no concrete movements are being made towards online operations at this time.

Land-based Betting

Although sports betting in Washington state is now legal, its rollout has been significantly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a list of Indian casinos that are at the forefront of introducing on-premises sports betting:

Emerald Queen Casino

Tulalip Resort Casino

Quil Ceda Creek Casino

Emerald Queen Casino at Fife

Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

Silver Reef Casino

Spokane Tribe Casino

Angel of the Winds Casino Resort

Chewelah Casino

Ilani Casino Resort

Little Creek Casino Resort

Washington State Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

Horse race betting is legalized in Washington State. The Evergreen State is home to two tracks:

Emerald Downs, Auburn Sun Downs, Kennewick

Furthermore, there are over 13 off-track betting locations where you can wager on cross-country and international races. On top of that, the state has authorized advance-deposit wagering applications (ADWs), which allow you to bet on your favorite pony online or via phone. There are currently six regulated ADWs:

123 Bet

TVG

NYRA Bets

XpressBet

TwinSpires

Watch and Wager

Washington State Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

2019 – The first steps towards legal sports betting in Washing State were taken in 2019 when House Bill was 1975 was proposed. State Representatives put forward his plan to run sportsbooks at tribal casino venues in the region. However, the bill did not go very far; the state legislature was suspended in April.

2020 – In January, things started moving quickly once Governor Inslee expressed public support for legal sports betting. On January 16th, a new bill was introduced, HB 2638. Governor Inslee signed off on the passed bill in March 2020, and 15-plus tribal casinos have since added sportsbooks to their businesses.

2021 – WA SB 5212, sponsored by local operator Maverick Gaming, was introduced early this year. It wanted to add legal sports betting kiosks to small-scale cardrooms and horse racing venues. It didn’t get very far with lawmakers, though, and many tribal gaming representatives also opposed it. Since then, there haven’t been any other significant attempts to add to or change Washington State’s sports betting laws.

Offshore Betting in Washington State

Washington is one of a handful of states that expressly prohibit gambling online with an offshore sportsbook. As a result, gambling with any betting sites recommended on this page would constitute breaking local laws, subject to fines. However, as far as we know, this law remains unenforced, and we haven’t heard of residents being prosecuted for signing up, depositing, or wagering with an offshore sportsbook in Washington State.

Washington DC Sports Betting

On the other side of the country, Washington has also legalized sports betting over the last few years. Their legal market launched in May 2020. Anyone in the city can bet at several sports betting retail venues or use the state-run sports betting app, Gambet DC.

The rollout of the Gambet DC app was plagued by lawsuits and other issues with its contracted operator Intralot. In fact, in-person legal sports betting venues in DC outperformed the mobile app by large margins in their first year, which industry experts didn’t expect. Gambet was forecasted to bring in nearly $7 million during its first year in operation but barely broke over $300,000.

Nevertheless, the Gambet DC app experience has improved a lot going into 2021 and beyond. Washington DC sports bettors can enjoy a quality range of fully legal online and offline sports betting services.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Washington State?

Unfortunately, no. As with offshore betting, daily fantasy sports (DFS) are illegal in the state. This restriction applies even to players physically located inside a tribal casino. This is unfortunate because most U.S. states have either legalized DFS contests or not taken a definitive stance on the topic. Unsuccessful attempts at DFS legalization were made in 2019 and 2020.

Washington State Casino Laws

Land-based casinos

Land-based gambling is legal in WA. The state is currently home to around 35 casinos and card rooms, owned and operated by 25 Native American Tribes. 29 casinos operate under a Class III gaming compact; the rest operate Class II gaming compacts as per the Federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Most tribal casinos are located in Snohomish County, ad all casinos are spread out across 15 counties. Land-based casinos in the state are recognized by the Federal Government. Here’s a complete list of local establishments:

Silver Dollar Casino – SeaTac

Buzz Inn Casino and Steakhouse

The Point Casino

Silver Dollar Casino – Mill Creek

Nisqually Red Wind Casino

Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

Ilani Casino Resort

Emerald Queen Casino

Nooksack River Casino

Club Hollywood Casino

Roxy’s Casino

Angel of the Winds Casino Resort

Clearwater Poker Room

Legends Casino at Yakima Nation

Emerald Downs Race Track

Lucky Dragonz Casino

Skagit Valley Casino

12 Tribes Resort Casino

Lucky Eagle Casino

Okanogan Casino and Bingo

7 Cedars Casino

Silver Reef Casino

Joker’s Casino

Chewelah Casino

Shoalwater Bay Casino

Red Dragon Casino

Lucky Dog Casino

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

New Phoenix Casino

Tulalip Resort Casino at Quil Ceda

Little Creek Casino and Resort

Muckleshoot Indian Casino

Coulee Dam Casino

Silver Dollar Casino – Renton

Wild Goose Casino

Emerald Queen Casino

Elwha River Casino

Northern Quest Casino

Lancer Casino

Nooksack Northwood Casino

Mr. Z’s Casino

Crazy Moose Casino – Mountlake Terrace

Mill Bay Casino

Coyote Bob’s Casino

Royal Casino

Spokane Tribe Casino

Nob Hill Casino

Casino Snoqualmie

Tulalip Resort Casino

Wizards Casino

Swinomish Northern Lights Casino

Crazy Moose Casino – Pasco

Online casinos

All forms of online gambling are illegal in Washington State. Even transmitting gambling information online was banned in WA, making it impossible to access certain websites over the internet. This seems unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, too. What’s more, offshore online casinos are banned as well, though state authorities don’t appear to enforce this restriction actively.

Although Washington State officials might one day follow other fully legal online gambling states like New Jersey, Michigan, or Delaware, no evidence points in that direction.

How Gambling is Taxed in Washington State

Gambling income in Washington State is taxed like income from any other source. As of 2021, WA doesn’t have an income tax, so only Federal taxes apply. Gambling establishments will withhold 24% of winnings and submit them to the IRS in your name. If the casino doesn’t have your SSN on file, they may withhold up to a 28% tax. Please remember to disclose your gambling winnings when filing your annual returns.

The best offshore Washington State sportsbooks do not withhold any taxes.

Best Washington State Sportsbooks Reviewed

1. BetOnline – Best Washington State Sportsbook Overall

If you’re looking for a sportsbook that has it all, look no further than BetOnline. This site takes the #1 spot in our roundup thanks to its wide range of markets with something for everyone.

The company has over 20 years of sports betting experience under its belt, making it a significant player on the market. The site is especially popular among US players.

New customers can take advantage of a 100% match welcome bonus of up to $1,000. Players can claim this promotion by simply applying the BetOnline promo code “BOL1000.” BetOnline doesn’t leave its existing players high and dry, either – loyal customers can look forward to various promotions, such as a 25% reload bonus. Odd boosts and parlay betting are also available.

Players can deposit and withdraw funds through various methods, including credit cards and crypto. BetOnline ensures speedy withdrawals and is highly secure.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Generous signup offer

Attractive promotions for existing customers

24/7 live chat customer service

A wide range of sports markets

Plenty of deposit and withdrawal methods to choose from

Cons:

Some withdrawal methods carry fees

2. Bovada – Excellent For In-play Online Sports Betting in Washington State

Bovada, owned by Calvin Ayre and launched in the early 2010s, is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the United States.

Boredom is not a concern, as the site offers an impressive selection of not only classics but also esports titles, such as League of Legends, CS:GO, and Call of Duty. Customers can choose from various bet types, such as futures, spreads, and props.

Live betting enthusiasts will also be satisfied. There is an abundance of live markets that cover US major leagues and many other international sports. Additionally, Bovada is one of the few online sportsbooks in Washington State where players can watch sports events in real-time via HD live streaming while placing their bets and awaiting the outcome.

If you’re a crypto fan looking for a worthwhile bonus on your BTS deposit, Bovada is the right site for you. Customers who make a first deposit using Bitcoin receive a $750 signup bonus.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Esteemed US sportsbook

Great mobile experience

Many markets to choose from

Excellent deposit bonus for Bitcoin enthusiasts

Cons:

Lines for non-esport events are sometimes late

3. MyBookie – Great Selection of Cryptocurrencies in Washington

MyBookie is a sportsbook with a license from Costa Rica. This sports betting hub with plenty of entertainment options is a popular choice among players in Washington State.

The line selection here is impressive and includes soccer, football, basketball, and MMA.

The sportsbook offers new players a 100% match deposit offer of up to $1,000. Customers can claim the bonus by entering the promo code “MYBY100” during signup.

MyBookie has a few treats for its existing players, too. Loyal customers can look forward to a 250% referral bonus as well as various reload bonuses.

To top things off, MyBookie offers a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Sports betting in Washington State doesn’t get much better than MyBookie.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Generous signup offer

Great sports variety

Various cryptocurrency payment options

Referral bonus

Cons:

Absence of tips & tricks and in-game analysis

4. BetUS – Great Online Betting in Washington State Welcome Offers

BetUS launched in 1994 and is one of the oldest sportsbooks available to Washington players. It holds a Costa Rica license and has established itself as one of the safest betting sites out there.

No matter the sport of your choice, you will likely find it at BetUS. The site offers lines for football, tennis, basketball, martial arts, and golf, to name a few.

If you’re an esports enthusiast, you won’t be disappointed, either. You’ll find odds for CS:GO, League of Legends, and Dota 2 tournaments.

BetUS is highly generous with its promotions that include a reload bonus, but the site’s highlight is undoubtedly its welcome offer. New players signing up for a BetUS account can look forward to a whopping 125% match up to $2,500 on their first deposit that they can take advantage of by entering the promo code “JOIN125!” This is the largest sports betting in Washington State promo offer on the market, so don’t miss out!

If you ever get tired of all the sports betting and want to try something different, BetUS also boasts an excellent online casino, which we’ve reviewed here.

Click here to visit BetUS.

Pros:

Reputable company

The best signup bonus out there

Great sports and markets selection

Quick withdrawals



Cons:

High wagering requirements



5. XBet – Fastest Cryptocurrency Betting in Washington State

XBet is relatively new on the sports betting market, but Washington players are already drawn to it thanks to its wide selection of sports to bet on.

If you prefer to bet on a phone or tablet rather than a PC or laptop, fear not. XBet offers an excellent app that’s available on both iOS and Android. The site and app offer various cryptocurrency deposit methods with decent limits and quick withdrawals.

New players can claim a 100% match bonus of up to $500 by entering the promo code “XB100.” The wagering requirement is 7x. This isn’t the most impressive welcome bonus by any means, but many casual bettors will find it sufficient.

XBet nurtures its existing customers with various deals, such as horse racing rebates. The sportsbook has a lot to offer, so we had to include it in this rundown of the best sites for sports betting in Washington State.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Fast withdrawals

Well-designed app

Easy-to-navigate website

Variety of sports markets

Cons:

Small welcome bonus

Limited methods of contacting customer support

Washington State Betting Sites Comparison

Now, we have reviewed the best Washington State sportsbooks, let’s see how they compare in terms of bonuses, payment methods, and features.

Sportsbook Bonus Promo Code Available Markets Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin Bovada 100% Bitcoin match up to $750 N/A 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYBY100 18 Yes Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin BetUS 125% deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 22 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 XB100 21 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 ROOKIE100 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill Sportsbetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 SB1000 16 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 10 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 N/A 18 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 N/A 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How to Use a Washington State Sportsbook

We’ve prepared step-by-step instructions to help you get started. The guide is based on BetOnline, the best Washington State sports betting site.

Step 1: Create a Free BetOnline Account

Fire up the bookie’s website using your desktop browser or open the dedicated mobile app on your Android or iOS device. Click the ‘Join Now’ button to initiate the registration process. The sign-up form is simple: enter your first name, last name, email, password, zip code, and phone number. Click or tap the ‘Confirm’ button.

Please ensure that all details are accurate because you’ll have to verify them with an ID check before withdrawing money from your betting account. Verification is a standard security practice employed by all reputable sportsbooks to limit money laundering and gambling by minors.

Step 2: Confirm Your Email Address

Check your inbox for an email from BetOnline and click the confirmation link inside the message.

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Log into your account. Go to the ‘Cashier’ and choose a deposit method. Several options are available, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, credit cards, and Bitcoin Cash. Cryptocurrencies are the most popular deposit and withdrawal option at BetOnline.

Enter the amount you’d like to deposit, along with a promo code:

If you choose Bitcoin, you’ll immediately see a unique wallet ID. Send your deposit there.

Step 4: Start Betting

All done! You’re ready to browse hundreds of markets across dozens of sports disciplines and place real-money wagers with the best sportsbook in Washington State.

Wrapping Up

Land-based sports betting has been legalized in Washington State, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the rollout of retail bookmaking services. There are many land-based betting venues, but local regulations expressly forbid online gambling, with restrictions extending to offshore betting sites and DFS providers. Despite that, thousands of Washington State residents bet with overseas sportsbooks, and, so far, none of them seem to have been prosecuted. Sign up to BetOnline and claim your welcome bonus now!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is online sports betting legal in Washington State?

Unfortunately, no. Online Washington sports betting is illegal, as are all other forms of online gambling, including daily fantasy sports and offshore gambling sites. We don’t know when this might change.

Where can I bet in Washington State?

A retail sportsbook is available at the Snoqualmie Casino, owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. Although retail betting is now legal in WA, it’s still unavailable at most tribal casinos. Washington State sports betting will soon be available at over a dozen tribal casinos; the legal groundwork has been laid and the bills signed. The actual rollout is just a matter of organizational and formal hurdles. There are no online sportsbooks, and offshore betting sites are banned.

What is the best sportsbook in Washington State?

BetOnline is the best Washington State sportsbook. Please note BetOnline is an offshore betting site that isn’t licensed in The Evergreen State and doesn’t fall under any Washington sports betting regulations.

What betting apps are in Washington State?

The only betting apps legally available in WA are advance-deposit wagering (ADW) apps for horse race betting, such as TwinSpires and TVG. There are currently no sports betting or DFS apps in Washington. Offshore betting sites offer mobile-optimized betting apps.