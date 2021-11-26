Washington Online Gambling Guide - Best Washington Gambling Sites

Washington state is home to almost eight million people, but are they allowed to gamble? In this article, we’ll answer all of your questions about online gambling in Washington State. Discover everything from the tax situation, to the best gambling sites, via the legal gambling age in Washington. Stick with us to learn more.
The Best Washington State Gambling Sites List 2021
Online gambling in Washington state has been illegal since 2006. However, the situation is changing all the time. Recent modifications to the law now permit tribal casinos to operate sports betting.
With the possibility of online gambling being allowed in the near future, it would be smart to get ahead of the curve. Here are the top online sportsbooks for betting in the USA.
- XBet – Best Washington State online gambling site
- MyBookie – Unquestionably one of the best online sportsbooks in the United States
- Wild Casino – A brilliant online casino with a massive welcome bonus
- BetOnline – One to watch for quality sports gambling in Washington state
- Bovada – Fabulous site for when online gambling in Washington state is legalized
- Intertops – A well known brand with competitive sports betting odds
- Ignition – Up-and-coming online casino with a great loyalty program
- MYB – Secure casino site powered by MyBookie
- Sportsbetting.ag – Set to become a top Washington state sports gambling site
- BetNow – Will be a big player when online gambling in Washington state opens up
Is Gambling Legal in Washington State?
In short, the answer is “it depends”. The law is very clear regarding online gambling in Washington state. Since 2006, this has not been allowed. But almost all forms of land-based gambling are permitted in the Evergreen State. Let’s look at the regulations in a little more detail.
Land Based Gambling in Washington State
In March 2020, Washington became the 21st US state to make sports betting legal. However, tribal casinos have existed in the region since the early 1990s.
The recent sports betting legislation from 2020 does not permit online betting. Any wagering must take place at sportsbooks within existing tribal casinos. Lottery games are also legal, with state operator Washington’s Lottery offering a range of different numbers-based products.
Washington State Online Gambling
Where Washington state differs from many places, is that online gambling is explicitly forbidden in law. There is often something of a grey area where land-based wagering is permitted, but nothing is written into law about the internet. But in Washington, that is not the case. At the time of writing, internet gambling is against the law.
The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) states that, “whoever knowingly transmits or receives gambling information by … the internet or similar means … shall be guilty of a class C felony.”
Timeline of Washington State Gambling Legislation
The history of legal wagering in the Evergreen State begins in 1899, as that’s when gambling was first prohibited by law. But in 1933, lawmakers opted to allow betting on horse racing, the first in a series of moves to open up gambling to those in Washington state.
Here’s a timeline of the key events in the state.
- 1933 – Betting on horse racing is legalised
- 1971 – Lotteries and raffles finally become legal
- 1973 – The Washington State Gambling Commission is set up in order to regulate social gambling like lotteries, bingo, mahjong, raffles and other amusement games.
- 1987 – Off-track horse betting becomes legal
- 1988 – The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act passes, granting permission for tribal casinos to operate
- 1992 – The first Indian casinos open
- 2002 – Statewide lottery The Big Game launches
- 2006 – Online gambling is outlawed
- 2020 – Sportsbooks legalised on Indian land
Washington State Gambling Age
By law, the Washington gambling age is 18 years of age. However, of the 29 tribal casinos found in the state, a little over half choose to restrict players to a minimum of 21. This is to do with separate laws concerning the sale of alcohol.
Offshore Gambling Sites in Washington State
On the subject of Washington State online gambling, the laws are very clear. Since 2006, internet gambling of any kind has been illegal. Whether it’s casino, sports betting, poker or anything else, if it takes place online, it’s prohibited and is considered a class C felony.
In many US states, offshore sites run outside of the country operate within a legal grey area. But this is not the case in Washington.
Online Gambling in Washington DC
It’s worth noting that Washington state should not be confused with the nation’s capital, Washington DC. There, the gambling laws are different.
Lotteries are allowed, both land-based and online, as is sports betting. The only exception to this is where a DC based college team is involved in the fixture.
What Can You Gamble on in Washington State?
As we have already established in this guide, the only restrictions around gambling in the Evergreen State concern the internet. Online gambling in Washington state is not allowed. But every other form of gambling is permitted and regulated by the state’s Gambling Commission.
Let’s take a look in a little more detail about what you can and cannot wager on in Washington state.
Sports Gambling
At the start of 2020, lawmakers agreed to permit sports betting in Washington state. However, it has to take place at a tribal casino. Interestingly, you are even allowed to place online bets, as long as you are at a licensed premises. Perhaps that may be a step in the journey to making online wagering completely legal.
Casino Gambling
Tribal casinos have been allowed in Washington since the late 1980s, though in practice, none became operational until 1992. Although the law states that players can gamble at casinos from 18 years old, many of the 29 tribal sites do not allow players below 21 years of age. By casino games, we are referring to table games, including baccarat, blackjack and roulette, as well as slots, dice games and video poker.
Poker Gambling
Poker is a very popular pastime in Washington state, and cardrooms have been around since the 1970s. Poker is certainly legal across the entire state, just as long as it takes place in a physical cardroom. Online poker is explicitly banned by a 2006 law.
Gambling Offers in Washington State
Land-based casinos in Washington state offer a range of rewards for their players. These usually come in the form of loyalty programs, where players can earn free play and other perks when they frequent a tribal casino.
There are also many different types of gambling bonus to be found online, including the following:
- Matched deposits. When you make a real money deposit, the casino will reward you with a similar amount. For instance, a $100 deposit when claiming a 150% deposit match bonus would see a total of $250 hit your account.
- Free bets. When playing at an online sportsbook, it’s common for new players to be issued with a free bet. Usually, this means that you can bet on a sports team without the need to risk real money. If the bet loses, you didn’t spend anything, but if it wins, you keep the profit.
- Free spins. As the name implies, this type of bonus is for spinning the reels of popular slots titles. You have the chance to win real prizes, but with no need to spend any money.
- Free poker chips. Online poker is a competitive business, so it’s common for sites to issue free poker chips to get players started and encourage new registrations.
However, it is worth reminding readers that online gambling is not yet permitted in the Evergreen State.
How Gambling is Taxed in Washington State
The Washington State Gambling Commission does not collect a state-wide tax. However, cities, towns and counties are permitted at the local level to levy a tax on wagering. So it’s always best to check with your local authority before gambling, to ensure you are adhering to the correct laws.
The maximum rates of tax are as follows:
|Form of Gambling
|Maximum Taxable Amount
|Raffles
|5% of net (first $10,000 tax free)
|Punchboards and Pull-tabs – Commercial
|5% of gross or 10% of net
|Punchboards and Pull-tabs – Charitable
|10% of net
|Amusement Games
|2% of net
|Bingo
|5% of net
|Cardrooms
|20% of gross
Best Washington State Gambling Sites Reviewed
In this section, we’ll take a look at some of the best online gambling sites to keep an eye on. When online wagering becomes legal in Washington state, these brands will be among the top rated places at which to play casino games and place sports bets.
Our expert team of researchers has analysed each one, across dozens of criteria, including customer support, payment methods and the range of wagering opportunities.
1. XBet – Best Washington State Online Gambling Site
There are more than 20 different sports to bet on at XBet, including a wide range of top US events and a dedicated racebook. Not only can you enjoy a wide range of NBA, NFL and NHL markets, you’re also guaranteed some of the most competitive odds in the US.
There are even lots of opportunities to enter tournaments, such as the $10,000 survivor competition. Correctly pick a winning team each week and the last one standing takes home the prize money!
With plenty of in-play betting markets, live dealer casino games and casino classics like slots, blackjack and roulette, XBet is a fantastic all-round site for online wagering. New customers qualify for up to $500 in sports betting bonuses, not to mention a $20 chip for the casino. So there’s really no reason not to register an account and give it a try. Don’t forget to use promo code XB100.
Pros:
- Top selection of US sports betting markets
- Live casino from top industry suppliers
- Dedicated horse racing platform
- Generous welcome bonus
- Competitions and tournaments
Cons:
- Could benefit from a wider selection of non-US sports markets
2. MyBookie – First Class NFL Betting Product
When Washington State online gambling becomes legal, you’ll not want to miss out on MyBookie. Especially if you love the NFL, since the site is one of the best out there for betting on football. The odds are competitive, the markets are plentiful and on top of that, there’s a $1,000 welcome bonus awaiting new registrants (use code MYB100 to claim it).
Don’t think that this sportsbook is only for NFL though. It is a good sportsbook generally, with plenty of top competitions available to bet on, such as MLB and NBA, not to mention horse racing. There are also contests to play, offering the chance to win additional prizes.
You can fund your MyBookie account with several safe and trustworthy payments providers, including Mastercard, Visa and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. There’s even a world-class casino to enjoy!
Pros:
- One of the best sportsbooks for NFL
- Cryptocurrency payments accepted
- Refer a Friend bonus, among other promos
- Horse racing bets are allowed
- Takes responsible gambling extremely seriously
Cons:
- Doesn’t offer players very much in terms of stats or analysis
3. Wild Casino – Online Casino Which Accepts Cryptocurrency
This relatively new online casino is one to watch. It offers a wide variety of the latest video slots, including innovative features like Gigablox, Megaways and Cluster Pays. But it also provides a huge choice of brand new live dealer games, as well as casino classics like blackjack, craps and roulette.
There’s also a variety of convenient, safe payment options available. If you’re not a fan of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Tether and Ripple, don’t worry. Wild Casino also accepts more traditional methods such as Mastercard, AMEX and Visa.
With 24/7 customer service, regular casino tournaments and a healthy welcome bonus for registering, Wild Casino is a must-try. Make sure to use the code WILD250 when making your first deposit, to claim the bonus when online gambling is legalized in Washington.
Click here to visit Wild Casino.
Pros:
- Industry-leading video slots library
- Loads of regular casino tournaments
- Progressive jackpot games
- Variety of old-school casino classics
- Wide selection of cryptocurrency options
Cons:
- No sportsbook
4. BetOnline – Best Site For Bitcoin Bonuses
One of the main reasons BetOnline stands out as a top online wagering site is the wide range of bonuses. In addition to the 50% welcome offer (promo code BOL1000) which is worth up to $1,000, there is a further reward of up to 10% when you deposit using cryptocurrency. That applies to all reload bonuses too.
In terms of the wagering products, BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks around. Especially when it comes to US sports, notably NBA and NFL. But there are actually more than 30 different sports on which to bet, including top esports competitions and horse racing.
The site boasts a comprehensive in-play betting offer, as well as a live casino and even online poker. Alongside the selection of tournaments and other promotional contests, it’s fair to say that BetOnline is one of the best wagering sites in the USA.
Click here to visit BetOnline.
Pros:
- Bitcoin betting bonuses
- One of the best sites for NFL betting
- Lots of contents and tournaments
- Industry-leading customer support team
- Generous odds on a variety of markets
Cons:
- Disappointing lack of live streamed sports
5. Bovada – Top Live Sports Betting Product
As one of the most recognisable names when it comes to sports betting in the USA, Bovada is a trustworthy site at which to bet. But they don’t just offer a sportsbook. Bovada also provides you with the opportunity to play at a top-class online casino, as well as offering an online poker platform.
Their sports betting product is very good, though. Especially when it comes to in-play betting. You’ll find lots of live streams, competitive odds and a vast selection on live betting markets.
Cryptocurrency lovers will also enjoy Bovada. Not only do they accept a good selection of digital tokens, they even offer bonuses specifically targeted at crypto depositors, making them a top bitcoin sportsbook. The most notable offer is the huge casino welcome bonus. Use the code BTCCWB1250 to qualify for up to $3,750.
Pros:
- Lots of live streams
- Accessible betting limits
- Flexible welcome bonus
- Cryptocurrency accepted, special promotions
- Online poker
Cons:
- Lacks a live chat support service
Washington State Online Gambling Sites Comparison
Online gambling in Washington State is not yet allowed, but it seems likely that the laws will change in future. If and when they do, here are our top-rated sites.
How to Get Started with a Washington State Gambling Site
Although online gambling in Washington state is illegal at the time of writing, it won’t be that way forever. So it’s good to be ahead of the curve. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to open an account at an online gambling site, using XBet as an example.
Step 1: Account Registration
First of all, you’re going to need to visit your preferred wagering site. There will be a clearly marked button on the homepage. In this example, it’s the big green “Join Now” icon in the top-right corner. Click it to kick the process off.
Step 2: Complete The Form
It’s perfectly normal for any online gambling site to collect some personal information. Complete the registration form to proceed. Don’t worry, it doesn’t take long at all and your data will be protected.
Step 3: Email Verification
All top gambling sites want to make sure that you’re registering with real details. As a result, you will be sent an email verification link. Check your spam folder if you don’t get it and follow the instructions contained within to continue.
Step 4: Fund Your Account
There’s not much point in having an account if you don’t have funds with which to bet. Visit the site’s cashier, select your preferred deposit method from the list and follow the on-screen instructions. Deposits are usually instant, but it can vary between payment options and gambling sites.
Step 5: Place Your Bets You’re done!
All you need to do now is to enjoy your chosen games or to place your sports bets. Have fun, good luck and remember to gamble responsibly.
Conclusion
It’s time to wrap up this guide to online gambling in the state of Washington. We’ve already covered everything you could want to know about the topic. From gambling legislation to taxation, via bonuses and the best wagering sites.
So if you are now eager to play, why not check out one of our highly recommended gambling sites? You could start with XBet, which offers live casino games, horse racing and a wide variety of sportsbook markets. Join XBet now for up to $500 in betting bonuses, plus £20 worth of casino chips!
FAQs
Is gambling illegal in Washington?
Yes and no. Tribal casinos exist, legally offering both sports betting and table games. Lotteries are also legal. But all of these activities must be land-based. Washington state laws are very clear that any form of online gambling is categorized as a class C felony.
How do you gamble in Washington state?
There are lots of ways to gamble in Washington state, just as long as you don’t do it online. At the time of writing, the state has 29 tribal casinos which offer legal wagering. And since early 2020, sports betting has been permitted on these premises.
Who regulates gambling in Washington?
The Washington State Gambling Commission is the state government’s law enforcement body, which was set up to regulate wagering. They also issue licenses and police gambling in the region generally.
Can you bet online in Washington state?
Online gambling in Washington state is not yet legalized. Progress is being made, with recent laws allowing land-based sports betting for the first time. But unfortunately, for the time being at least, online gambling is against the law.
Is online gambling legal in Washington DC?
For a long time, the only legal gambling in Washington DC was the lottery. But since June 2020, sports betting has been allowed in the capital. You may place bets online too. The only restrictions concern betting on fixtures which involve any of DC’s colleges.