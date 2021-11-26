Washington Online Gambling Guide - Best Washington Gambling Sites

Washington state is home to almost eight million people, but are they allowed to gamble? In this article, we’ll answer all of your questions about online gambling in Washington State. Discover everything from the tax situation, to the best gambling sites, via the legal gambling age in Washington. Stick with us to learn more.

The Best Washington State Gambling Sites List 2021

Online gambling in Washington state has been illegal since 2006. However, the situation is changing all the time. Recent modifications to the law now permit tribal casinos to operate sports betting.

With the possibility of online gambling being allowed in the near future, it would be smart to get ahead of the curve.

Is Gambling Legal in Washington State?

In short, the answer is “it depends”. The law is very clear regarding online gambling in Washington state. Since 2006, this has not been allowed. But almost all forms of land-based gambling are permitted in the Evergreen State. Let’s look at the regulations in a little more detail.

Land Based Gambling in Washington State

In March 2020, Washington became the 21st US state to make sports betting legal. However, tribal casinos have existed in the region since the early 1990s.

The recent sports betting legislation from 2020 does not permit online betting. Any wagering must take place at sportsbooks within existing tribal casinos. Lottery games are also legal, with state operator Washington’s Lottery offering a range of different numbers-based products.

Washington State Online Gambling

Where Washington state differs from many places, is that online gambling is explicitly forbidden in law. There is often something of a grey area where land-based wagering is permitted, but nothing is written into law about the internet. But in Washington, that is not the case. At the time of writing, internet gambling is against the law.

The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) states that, “whoever knowingly transmits or receives gambling information by … the internet or similar means … shall be guilty of a class C felony.”

Timeline of Washington State Gambling Legislation

The history of legal wagering in the Evergreen State begins in 1899, as that’s when gambling was first prohibited by law. But in 1933, lawmakers opted to allow betting on horse racing, the first in a series of moves to open up gambling to those in Washington state.

Here’s a timeline of the key events in the state.

1933 – Betting on horse racing is legalised

1971 – Lotteries and raffles finally become legal

1973 – The Washington State Gambling Commission is set up in order to regulate social gambling like lotteries, bingo, mahjong, raffles and other amusement games.

1987 – Off-track horse betting becomes legal

1988 – The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act passes, granting permission for tribal casinos to operate

1992 – The first Indian casinos open

2002 – Statewide lottery The Big Game launches

2006 – Online gambling is outlawed

2020 – Sportsbooks legalised on Indian land

Washington State Gambling Age

By law, the Washington gambling age is 18 years of age. However, of the 29 tribal casinos found in the state, a little over half choose to restrict players to a minimum of 21. This is to do with separate laws concerning the sale of alcohol.

Offshore Gambling Sites in Washington State

On the subject of Washington State online gambling, the laws are very clear. Since 2006, internet gambling of any kind has been illegal. Whether it’s casino, sports betting, poker or anything else, if it takes place online, it’s prohibited and is considered a class C felony.

In many US states, offshore sites run outside of the country operate within a legal grey area. But this is not the case in Washington.

Online Gambling in Washington DC

It’s worth noting that Washington state should not be confused with the nation’s capital, Washington DC. There, the gambling laws are different.

Lotteries are allowed, both land-based and online, as is sports betting. The only exception to this is where a DC based college team is involved in the fixture.

What Can You Gamble on in Washington State?

As we have already established in this guide, the only restrictions around gambling in the Evergreen State concern the internet. Online gambling in Washington state is not allowed. But every other form of gambling is permitted and regulated by the state’s Gambling Commission.

Let’s take a look in a little more detail about what you can and cannot wager on in Washington state.

Sports Gambling

At the start of 2020, lawmakers agreed to permit sports betting in Washington state. However, it has to take place at a tribal casino. Interestingly, you are even allowed to place online bets, as long as you are at a licensed premises. Perhaps that may be a step in the journey to making online wagering completely legal.

Casino Gambling

Tribal casinos have been allowed in Washington since the late 1980s, though in practice, none became operational until 1992. Although the law states that players can gamble at casinos from 18 years old, many of the 29 tribal sites do not allow players below 21 years of age. By casino games, we are referring to table games, including baccarat, blackjack and roulette, as well as slots, dice games and video poker.

Poker Gambling

Poker is a very popular pastime in Washington state, and cardrooms have been around since the 1970s. Poker is certainly legal across the entire state, just as long as it takes place in a physical cardroom. Online poker is explicitly banned by a 2006 law.

Gambling Offers in Washington State

Land-based casinos in Washington state offer a range of rewards for their players. These usually come in the form of loyalty programs, where players can earn free play and other perks when they frequent a tribal casino.

There are also many different types of gambling bonus to be found online, including the following:

Matched deposits. When you make a real money deposit, the casino will reward you with a similar amount. For instance, a $100 deposit when claiming a 150% deposit match bonus would see a total of $250 hit your account.

When you make a real money deposit, the casino will reward you with a similar amount. For instance, a $100 deposit when claiming a 150% deposit match bonus would see a total of $250 hit your account. Free bets. When playing at an online sportsbook, it’s common for new players to be issued with a free bet. Usually, this means that you can bet on a sports team without the need to risk real money. If the bet loses, you didn’t spend anything, but if it wins, you keep the profit.

When playing at an online sportsbook, it’s common for new players to be issued with a free bet. Usually, this means that you can bet on a sports team without the need to risk real money. If the bet loses, you didn’t spend anything, but if it wins, you keep the profit. Free spins. As the name implies, this type of bonus is for spinning the reels of popular slots titles. You have the chance to win real prizes, but with no need to spend any money.

As the name implies, this type of bonus is for spinning the reels of popular slots titles. You have the chance to win real prizes, but with no need to spend any money. Free poker chips. Online poker is a competitive business, so it’s common for sites to issue free poker chips to get players started and encourage new registrations.

However, it is worth reminding readers that online gambling is not yet permitted in the Evergreen State.

How Gambling is Taxed in Washington State

The Washington State Gambling Commission does not collect a state-wide tax. However, cities, towns and counties are permitted at the local level to levy a tax on wagering. So it’s always best to check with your local authority before gambling, to ensure you are adhering to the correct laws.

The maximum rates of tax are as follows:

Form of Gambling Maximum Taxable Amount Raffles 5% of net (first $10,000 tax free) Punchboards and Pull-tabs – Commercial 5% of gross or 10% of net Punchboards and Pull-tabs – Charitable 10% of net Amusement Games 2% of net Bingo 5% of net Cardrooms 20% of gross

How to Get Started with a Washington State Gambling Site

Conclusion

It’s time to wrap up this guide to online gambling in the state of Washington. We’ve already covered everything you could want to know about the topic. From gambling legislation to taxation, via bonuses and the best wagering sites.

So if you are now eager to play, why not check out one of our highly recommended gambling sites? You could start with XBet, which offers live casino games, horse racing and a wide variety of sportsbook markets. Join XBet now for up to $500 in betting bonuses, plus £20 worth of casino chips!

FAQs

Is gambling illegal in Washington?

Yes and no. Tribal casinos exist, legally offering both sports betting and table games. Lotteries are also legal. But all of these activities must be land-based. Washington state laws are very clear that any form of online gambling is categorized as a class C felony.

How do you gamble in Washington state?

There are lots of ways to gamble in Washington state, just as long as you don’t do it online. At the time of writing, the state has 29 tribal casinos which offer legal wagering. And since early 2020, sports betting has been permitted on these premises.

Who regulates gambling in Washington?

The Washington State Gambling Commission is the state government’s law enforcement body, which was set up to regulate wagering. They also issue licenses and police gambling in the region generally.

Can you bet online in Washington state?

Online gambling in Washington state is not yet legalized. Progress is being made, with recent laws allowing land-based sports betting for the first time. But unfortunately, for the time being at least, online gambling is against the law.

Is online gambling legal in Washington DC?

For a long time, the only legal gambling in Washington DC was the lottery. But since June 2020, sports betting has been allowed in the capital. You may place bets online too. The only restrictions concern betting on fixtures which involve any of DC’s colleges.