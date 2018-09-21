Magic Johnson predicts breakout year for Lonzo Ball

The Lakers can say what they want, but Lonzo Ball’s rookie season was disappointing, especially when compared to some of the others in his class.

Ball, who was the No. 3 overall pick, played in only 52 games. He struggled immensely with his shot, shooting only 36 percent from the field, and 30 percent from three-point range.

The Lakers spent the offseason tinkering with his shot, and he appears to have adjusted his shooting form (which you can see here).

Lakers president Magic Johnson expects big things from Ball this year, though, and he projected 2018-19 will be his breakout season.

“We explained that this is going to be the most important offseason, and while he could be on the court, his shot looked great,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “He is going to be ready to have a breakout season and build on what he did last season, because it was only a couple of things he had to do better, and that was driving to the basket, finish and get the midrange in terms of getting his shot where he is on balance. It is not his shot. He just has to be on balance. … I am excited for Lonzo, and he is going to be fine.”

Ball does appear to have fixed his shooting form, but how it translates to him on the court during regular-season games remains to be seen. His vision and passing skills are great, but if he can’t create his own shot — like other point guards in this day and age — he’ll remain a one-dimensional player, and the Lakers need more than that.