This Year's Hall of Fame Inductee Announcements Reportedly A 'Low Priority' In WWE

With the road to WrestleMania 35 officially underway in WWE, one of the highlights of the annual weekend is the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Typically, WWE kicks off the road to ‘Mania with an announcement regarding who will headline the year’s Hall of Fame class, but oddly, WWE has made no announcements regarding this year’s class as of this writing.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, announcements regarding the Hall of Fame class are unusually a low priority in WWE at the moment.

The only name who has been rumored for this year’s Hall of Fame class is The Undertaker, as we reported last week that WWE might have accidentally spoiled ‘Taker’s induction announcement when they issued an email to fans with The Dead Man’s name listed as a Hall of Famer.

Did #WWE just announce the #Undertaker as a member of the 2019 HOF Class?? pic.twitter.com/WaXWoszVuA — Tanner Kelly (@TannerKelly15) January 21, 2019

Aside from The Undertaker, Dave Meltzer revealed that another rumored name for the Hall of Fame this year is Batista, but that remains unconfirmed.

“I haven’t really heard anything other than the rumors of Batista”, Meltzer said. “But, he may not do it. I don’t know.”

In the past, Batista has admitted to turning down previous offers to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame because he feels his pro wrestling career is not yet over, and he wants another run in WWE before being inducted.

There remains no word at this time as to when WWE plans to announce the first name for this year’s Hall of Fame class, and as it pertains to The Undertaker and Batista it might be because the company is unsure if they will compete at WrestleMania this year.

At one point, Batista was penciled in to face Triple H at the PPV in April, however, The Game suffered an injury at Crown Jewel which has left his ‘Mania status up in the air.