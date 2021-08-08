UFC 265 Estimated Purses, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

AND NEWWWWWW (KINDA)…. Ciryl Gane got sorta UFC gold in Houston at UFC 265 and was the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: TBA

Gate: TBA

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Ciryl Gane: $432,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Aldo: $421,000 ($400,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Lewis: $382,000 ($350,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vicente Luque: $258,000 ($96,000 to show, $96,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tecia Torres: $115,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green: $113,000 ($42,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong: $108,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Penne: $100,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael Fiziev: $98,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Miles Johns: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chiesa: $91,000 ($80,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ed Herman: $83,000 ($62,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $74,000 ($58,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pedro Munhoz: $70,000 ($54,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Casey Kenney: $51,000 ($45,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $51,000 ($40,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alonzo Menifield: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vince Morales: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Melissa Gatto: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Munoz Jr.: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Manel Kape: $22,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ode’ Osbourne: $18,000 ($12,000 to show, $2,000 from Kape for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anderson dos Santos: $16,500 ($12,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Drako Rodriguez: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Victoria Leonardo: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jamey Simmons: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)