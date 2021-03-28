Alonzo Menifield Career Earnings

By Jeff Fox | March 28, 2021 12:00 am

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Dana White’s Contender Series 3 – Jul 25/17 – W (Jolly) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Dana White’s Contender Series 9 – Jun 12/18 – W (Boatright) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Moreira) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29/19 – W (Craig) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – L (Clark) – $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5/20 – L (Saint Preux) – $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 260 – Mar 27/21 – W (Cherant) – $46,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Cherant for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $208,500

