UFC 260 Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

He may not be UFC champ anymore, but for at least one final night Stipe Miocic was champ of the paychecks.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Stipe Miocic: $790,000 ($750,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francis Ngannou: $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tyron Woodley: $265,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vicente Luque: $257,000 ($96,000 to show, $96,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley: $145,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, 50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alonzo Menifield: $46,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Cherant for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michal Oleksiejczuk: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Omar Morales: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marc-Andre Barriault: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thomas Almeida: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson: $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khama Worthy: $28,000 ($24,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miranda Maverick: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Young: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jamie Mullarkey: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Modestas Bukauskas: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Abu Azaitar: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Gooden: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Fabio Cherant: $11,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)