Best Offshore Online Casinos USA - $5000 Free Bonus

If you are looking to find casino games to play online, then an offshore casino is one option you have. These are licensed, regulated, and safe casinos located outside of the US but offer players in the US the chance to wager with them.

Here we will look at offshore casinos, pick out the best currently available, and give you all the information you need about them including how to sign up.

The Best Offshore Casinos List 2021

There are many choices online for those looking to play with an offshore casino. We’ll take a look at the very best offshore online casinos right now and what they have to offer new players who sign up with them.

Wild Casino – Overall best offshore casino for US players. – Overall best offshore casino for US players.

Bovada – Huge bonus & generous promo deals. – Huge bonus & generous promo deals.

BetOnline – One of the best offshore casino sites for slot gaming. – One of the best offshore casino sites for slot gaming.

BetUS – A new player-friendly website with a simple layout.

MyBookie – One of the big names in offshore casino gambling.

Ignition – A casino offering a solid lineup of live studio games.

Intertops – Play a range of table and card games on this offshore internet casino.

MyB – A casino that excels on mobile devices.

Red Dog – A fantastic range of casino bonuses for new players.

Planet 7 – Look out for recurring promotions that you can use while you play.

Best Offshore Casino Sites Reviewed

1. Wild Casino – An offshore casino with a massive range of games to play

If you are looking for a big offshore casino site to play in, there are few more prominent than the Wild Casino. This site shines thanks to the number of games it offers, spread across various types – from slots to jackpots, table and card games, and live dealer games.

Those accessing this offshore service will enjoy all of those games and because the casino has excellent links with some of the biggest developers in the sector, you know you will see a stream of new games added regularly.

When signing up to this exciting new casino, make sure you claim the Wild Casino welcome bonus. This is available up to $5,000, with five $1,000 bonuses on offer across your first five deposits. These have a 30x wagering requirement attached and give you the chance to explore the site in full, either playing games you already love or trying out something completely new.

Click here to visit Wild Casino

Wild Casino Pros

An excellent welcome bonus for new players

Look for existing customer offers

A reputation of catering to high rollers

Great slots to choose from

Wild Casino Cons

The casino does not offer live chat support for players

2. Bovada – Look out for substantial new and existing customer offers on this site

The name Bovada is one of the biggest in the gambling industry and when you compare the various sites available, as far as real money offshore casinos go, Bovada is one of the leaders.

The diversity of games is a real highlight here, with hundreds of slots, multiple blackjack and roulette rooms, and much more to enjoy. They also offer a range of live games to play, with dealers streamed to your computer directly from the gaming studio.

We love the site layout – it is straightforward to understand and makes navigation easy despite the volume of games they offer. New players have a big welcome bonus of up to $3000 in bonus funds available to them. One important point to note here is that the wagering requirement of this bonus varies depending on the game type – 25x for slot games and 40x for anything else.

Click here to visit Bovada

Bovada Pros

A massive choice of games on offer here

Get a welcome bonus of up to $3000

Navigate the site with ease thanks to great menu systems

Look out for existing customer promos to keep getting a good deal

Bovada Cons

No live chat service for customer support

3. BetOnline – One of the best offshore casino sites for slot gaming

BetOnline offers a variety of games to play. However, they stand out because of the quality of their slot gaming service. They have hundreds to choose from and, on top of that, you will see games from many big providers here so you know the titles will be quality, whatever you want to play.

This helps with new games too – thanks to the partnerships they have in place, this offshore casino will stream the latest big titles for you to enjoy. If you do want something else, classic table and card games are easily found here, as well as live options that allow you to watch a live stream from a studio as dealers hand out cards and spin the roulette wheel.

New players can claim the BetOnline welcome bonus, which gives up to $3,000 to new players across three deposits. The offer is a 100% matched one up to $1,000 on your first three deposits, which totals up to a potential $3,000. The wagering requirement on the bonus is 40x across any game.

Click here to visit BetOnline

BetOnline Pros

Offshore online casino with a great selection of slot games

Players can get swift payouts from this site

Claim up to $3,000 as a welcome bonus

A huge reputation as being one of the best online offshore options for players

BetOnline Cons

Table and card game selection a little smaller than some others available

4. BetUS – A new player-friendly website with a simple layout

If you are completely brand new to offshore casino gaming, you may be a little worried that it will be too confusing for you, meaning you’ll be looking for a user-friendly site. If that is the case, and this is a high priority of yours, then BetUS have a great, new player friendly website for you to use.

The service here is robust, but the key to their success is that everything is laid out sensibly, the menus are easy to follow, and there is almost no chance of you being confused and lost when looking for casino games to play.

On top of all of this, new players also have the BetUS welcome bonus they can claim to enhance their start even further. The offer is a 150% matched deposit bonus of up to $5,000 to get you started. There is a 30x wagering requirement on the bonus, and there is a maximum cashout from it of $10,000, so remember that when you are playing.

Click here to visit BetUS

BetUS Pros

A straightforward layout for this offshore casino

Excellent 150% matched welcome bonus up to $5000

Look out for existing customer offers to use after the welcome bonus

A substantial range of live casino games to enjoy with studio dealers

BetUS Cons

A small selection of slots and table games

5. MyBookie – One of the big names in offshore casino gambling

MyBookie are another big name in gambling and have one of the strongest offshore casinos for players to enjoy. They have a high-quality service that offers a range of top end games in the slots section, table and card games, and live games for you to enjoy.

This casino is also well known by offshore players for offering extensive customer offers after you have claimed the welcome bonus. Look out for these popular customer offers as you can claim them regularly to ensure you keep getting a great deal with your casino gaming.

In terms of the MyBookie welcome bonus, you can claim a 150% matched deposit bonus here, which is available up to $750. However, this has a 40x wagering requirement attached to it, which you need to fulfil before you can withdraw any of your bonus funds.

Click here to visit MyBookie

MyBookie Pros

New players can claim up to $750 with the welcome bonus

After this, look out for many existing customer offers to keep getting a good deal

Excellent, high-quality slot games on offer

Strong live dealer games, broadcast from the studio

MyBookie Cons

A limited number of payment options

Top Offshore Casinos USA Compared

Casino Total Games Games Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Wild Casino 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $5000 Bovada 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming $3000 BetOnline 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Rival Gaming $3000 BetUS 100+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno Digital Gaming Solutions $5000 MyBookie 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno BetSoft, Concept Gaming $750 Ignition 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $3000 Intertops 300+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $100 MyB 200+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $1000 Red Dog 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $12250 Planet 7 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $4000

What are Offshore Casinos?

Some people may have heard the term offshore casino in the past but not truly understood what it means or its role in the betting industry.

An offshore casino is licensed and regulated outside of the USA, so they do not come under any local state laws regarding what they can offer to their players. The key here is that they are safe places to play – a licensing body regulates them and considering how important online safety is, this should be viewed as a big positive.

For example, let’s say that sports betting sites are legal online inside your state but casino gaming is not. This means that any in-state providers would be able to offer you the chance to bet on sports but not play casino games.

With offshore providers being separate from these rules, they can offer a full gambling service to the whole of America, regardless of the individual state laws. Offshore online casinos can get around the rules by operating from outside of the state, even though players are inside.

Are Offshore Casinos Legal in the US?

Residents in the USA are legally allowed to access licensed online offshore casino sites to play games. This is except for two states – Washington and Connecticut. In all other states, there are no state laws to prevent players from accessing these.

Players need to be aware that the casinos are licensed and regulated outside of the US rather than by your state. This means that finding a reputable site with a strong license and one that is adequately regulated is key to enjoying your time online. Do this, and you can play without fear, knowing that you can access the site and that you can trust where you are playing.

How to Choose Safe & Secure Offshore Casino Sites?

One of the most significant aspects of any gaming is feeling safe and secure while playing. This is incredibly important to find – if you are unsure about your casino site and uneasy about how safe your funds are, you will not fully enjoy yourself.

When choosing from the offshore real money casinos, you should always look for a reputable site with a casino license in place from a strong jurisdiction that you know is well regulated.

This is a vital part of how we choose the best offshore casino sites and compile our list. We take safety and security very seriously, and we only recommend places that we trust.

How We Choose the Best Offshore Casinos

If you would like to know more about how we come to our decisions and the work involved, here are some key categories that we look at when compiling our casino list.

Game Variety

Variety is essential because we don’t want to see players bored and playing the same games every time they log on. So we look for varying styles of games and a wide range to choose from as well as new titles being added when they’re released.

Bonuses

Bonuses form the deal you get, and if you have a lot of bonuses available to you, you will be getting a better deal. This covers both the welcome bonus and any existing customer offers you receive – we want you to get the best deal possible while playing.

Software

Software is essential, but this is usually something that players don’t see because the work happens behind the scenes. So we want quality software providers who will continue making a good number of new games – ones that provide quality and make your experience a fun one.

Live Dealer Tables

More and more people are turning to live gaming with their offshore casinos. This is where you play along with studio dealers – you watch as they spin the wheel or deal your cards, giving an exciting and social side to online gambling that some people want.

Betting Limits

Betting limits will not be an issue for everyone, but they are extremely important for some. Although we search for offshore internet casinos that offer players a fair chance – we want low minimum limits so that smaller stake players can play, and the higher limits to be elevated to cater for high rollers who wish to join in.

VIP Tables

If you are a high roller and regular player, you may want to play with people similar to you. This is where VIP tables come into play – these offer players the chance to play at tables with higher limits and better options that are only open to those who have VIP status with the casino.

Mobile Experience

More and more people are turning towards mobile gaming rather than playing online via a computer. With this in mind, any offshore casino we recommend offers a solid mobile experience to players so that those who wish to play on mobile can have a great time doing so either through their mobile browser or through a casino app.

Offshore Casinos Games

When you choose where to play, the games on offer are a big part and many casinos cover a wide variety of games for players to enjoy.

Blackjack

Blackjack is perhaps the most popular card casino game worldwide, so it is no surprise to see real money offshore casinos offering it as part of their service. There are typically different rooms including classic games, multi-hand games, and options that have slightly different rules. The best sites have plenty of choices for blackjack gamers, with many rooms to try out.

Roulette

Another hugely popular game worldwide is roulette, where a wheel is spn to determine a winning number, and bets are placed on various things. With so many options for betting – including some near 50/50 chances or long shots if you want to try and win big – it is easy to see why roulette appeals to so many people.

Poker

There are two ways to play poker. First, many offshore casinos offer poker rooms to enjoy, so you can sit at the table and play against other customers on the site. However, some don’t and here you will have to look for video poker, a combination of slot gaming and poker play, where poker rules are used to rank hands, but this is a game you play alone like a slot game.

Baccarat

Although not as popular as blackjack, baccarat is still prevalent in its own right and offers card gamers an alternative option if they want to play cards online. Baccarat is available in almost all casinos, giving players the chance to play this simple but fun card game, whether they are big fans of it or someone looking to play something a little different.

Live Games

There has been a real surge in live gaming, and the games mentioned above – blackjack, roulette and baccarat – can all be played in the live section of offshore online casinos. These games have live dealers streamed live from a studio to your computer or mobile, allowing you to watch them as they deal cards, spin wheels, and more. The live section continues to be ever-expanding, with more games being added as it grows in popularity.

Bonuses & Free Spins at Offshore Casinos

There are many different bonuses available with real money offshore casinos, all offering something slightly different to the player. Matched deposit offers are perhaps the most common to see and these are based on a deposit made by you, which is matched by the site. There are two figures to look for here – the amount possible to match, and how much it is matched by. 100% is the most common match, but some casinos offer higher matching, giving you a bigger bonus than your initial deposit.

Free spins are another option – these are exactly as they say, free spins to use on slot games. One of the reasons these are not quite as popular is that they are for slot gamers only – if you don’t play slots, you will have to change what you play to get the bonus.

Lastly, no deposit bonus offers are available. These require no deposit from the player and offer a chance for you to test out a casino. However, it has to be said that these offers are usually much smaller than the first two mentioned above.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

It is vitally important when you sign up with one of the offshore casinos online and take the welcome bonus to understand the bonus terms and conditions. Look out for wagering requirements, expiry date of the funds, maximum win amount, restrictions on games, deposit methods and more.

This is important so you know exactly what you have to do to qualify, and the limits in place.

Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiry Date Wild Casino $5000 No code 30x Ongoing Bovada $3000 No code 25x slots 40x other games Ongoing BetOnline $3000 BOLCASINO 40x Ongoing BetUS $5000 CAS150 30x Ongoing MyBookie $750 MYB150 30x Ongoing Ignition $3000 No code 25x Ongoing Intertops $100 No code 30x Ongoing MyB $1000 No code 30x Ongoing Red Dog $12250 WAGGINGTAILS 35x Ongoing Planet 7 $4000 WELCOME777 35x Ongoing

Offshore Casinos Deposits and Withdrawals

There are many ways to deposit and withdraw funds when using an offshore casino. These include debit and credit cards, cryptocurrency, rapid transfer, Neosurf, Person 2 Person, Skrill and Neteller. The hope is that you find a site that offers a method you are comfortable using online, which will help you feel at ease when sending or receiving money.

Debit and credit cards are popular with players because many people already use these to pay online for goods – doing this for casino gaming is precisely the same process. Cryptocurrency is also becoming a popular payment method for offshore real money casinos, allowing fast payments and withdrawals that don’t require bank authorisation.

Gambling Site Payment Methods Fees Wild Casino Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer None BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None Ignition Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller None MyB Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None Red Dog Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Neosurf None Planet 7 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None

How to Get Started at an Offshore Casino

If you are looking to get started with an offshore casino, the good news is that the process of signing up is simple and easy to follow, and very similar on all sites. Here we will show the sign-up process with Wild Casino, so you know what to expect.

Head over to the Wild Casino website using our link above When you land on the home page, look for the ‘join now’ button, which is bright orange This will take you to the sign-up form – fill in your details here including your name, address, email, and date of birth, and create a password for your account You will need to verify your account details to prove who you are before withdrawing funds, so look to complete this as soon as possible After you have created the account, the next step is to add a payment method and make a deposit, thinking about the welcome bonus to claim this as a new player When this has been completed, your funds and the bonus should be in your account so you are ready to explore the site and play some games

Conclusion

There are many offshore real money casinos to choose from and the ones that we have listed here have proven to offer an excellent service for players. These casinos provide exciting games and great bonuses – they are safe to play in and offer much more.

With an offshore online casino, you can access gaming from your computer or mobile without worrying about the state laws and what is available in your area. These casinos are licensed and regulated outside of the US but offer a safe place for players to enjoy their favorite casino games.

FAQs

What is an offshore casino site?

An offshore casino site is a site that offers gaming to US-based players, but the casino is based, licensed, and regulated outside of the US.

Are offshore casinos legal in the US?

It is not illegal to access and play with an offshore casino in the US – players can legally access these.

Is offshore poker legal?

All offshore gaming, including poker, falls under the same category – it is not illegal to access this as a player.

Are offshore casinos safe to use?

Yes, providing you access casinos such as those on our list, which have a good reputation and are licensed and regulated.

What is the best offshore casino USA?

There are many great options open to players but due to its size, the welcome bonus on offer, and the quality of games, the Wild Casino stands out as the best on offer.