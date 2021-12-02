Best Online Casino Blackjack Sites - Claim Your Bonus Up To $5,000!

Trying to find the best online blackjack sites for US players? Look no further, for we are here to provide you with exactly that – and much more besides! In this guide, we’ll share all you need to know about the game’s rules, popular blackjack variations, and of course, the top sites at which to play. Stick with us to learn more.

The Best Online Blackjack Sites List 2021

If you’re in the mood to gamble, here are some of the best US online blackjack sites. We’ll talk in more detail about how we arrived at this conclusion later. But for now, kick back and enjoy!

Ignition – Overall Best Online Blackjack Site

Wild Casino – The best blackjack online casino welcome bonus

Slots.LV – Top range of slots alongside their blackjack product

Cafe Casino – Win prizes with regular blackjack tournaments

Bovada – Best blackjack site for cryptocurrency players

XBet – Among the top blackjack sites for real money players

BetUS – One of the best live blackjack sites in the US

BetOnline – Fast payouts across a range of payment methods

MyB – Plenty of free play blackjack games

Big Spin – Top quality blackjack online casino for real money players

Best Online Blackjack Sites Reviewed

Let’s jump right in and take a more in-depth look at some of our top online blackjack sites.

1. Ignition – Best Overall Online Blackjack Site

This fantastic casino is our top pick when it comes to the best online blackjack sites. With 24 different live blackjack tables, not to mention some innovative game variations, Ignition is sure to satisfy even the most discerning blackjack lover.

Zappit Blackjack is a particularly noteworthy title. This creative spin on a casino classic allows you to “zap”, or eliminate those most tricky of hands: 15, 16 and 17. But this classy all-round casino offers a selection of secure payment methods and quality customer support too.

Not to mention their insanely generous welcome bonus. You can claim up to $3,000 to boost your blackjack bankroll, when you deposit using Bitcoin. There’s no complicated promo codes needed and the wagering requirement is a comparatively low 25x. We highly recommend getting involved.

Click here to visit Ignition.

Pros:

Among the best online blackjack sites for innovative games

Incredibly attractive welcome bonus

Crypto-friendly casino

Spanish language support

Low minimum bet requirements

Cons:

Lack of live chat agents

2. Wild Casino – Top Online Casino for Table Games

It would be wrong to talk about the best online blackjack sites without giving Wild Casino a namecheck. Never mind their fantastic range of slots and table games, or the massive selection of cryptocurrency payment options. Let’s start with their crazily generous welcome bonus.

Use the code WILD250 when making your first deposit, and WILD100 for your next four, to earn up to $5,000. No, that’s not a typo! Wild Casino’s new customer package is really worth as much as $5,000. The wagering requirement is 35x and the minimum qualifying deposit is $20.

You can use those funds to play any of their fantastic table games, video slots or live dealer products. But we’re sure you’ll be most interested in the varied selection of the latest blackjack titles, like Pirate 21 or Super 7 Blackjack.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

Great choice of innovative blackjack variations

Industry-leading welcome offer

Refer a Friend bonus

The best blackjack online casino for crypto payment methods

Broad range of other casino titles, including scratchcards and specialty games

Cons:

Could do with the addition of a live chat button

3. Slots.LV – One of the best new US online casinos for blackjack

As the name implies, Slots.LV is more than just one of the best real money blackjack sites. In fact, their speciality is actually video slots. But don’t let that dissuade you from giving them a try, since their range of blackjack products is second to none.

This site is crammed full of creative and funky twists on our favourite casino card game. Perfect Pairs, Zappit Blackjack and Single Deck Blackjack are just a few examples of titles that will keep things fresh and interesting for you. But if you’re still not sure, why not take advantage of their welcome bonus to try it out?

Slots.LV offers all new players the chance to bag up to $5,000 in casino bonuses, across their first nine deposits. Start off using the code HELLOSLOTS200 and collect a bankroll boosting 200% match bonus worth up to $1,000. All bonuses are subject to a 35x wagering requirement.

Click here to visit Slots.LV.

Pros:

Fabulous selection of creative blackjack titles

Generous loyalty program for repeat players

One of the safest online blackjack sites

Great range of exciting tournaments, both blackjack and slots

Lots of regular bonuses and promotions

Cons:

No dedicated mobile casino app

4. Cafe Casino – Quality online blackjack site with tournaments and jackpots

At Cafe Casino, there’s much more to discover than just the basic blackjack games. You’ll find Single and Double Deck versions, plus other innovative variations too. Not to mention plenty of charming and engaging dealers in the live casino.

With loads of tournaments, jackpots and promotions, there’s clearly a lot to love about Cafe Casino. There’s even a brilliant customer reward program to get involved with. But it’s also one of the better blackjack online casinos in terms of welcome bonuses.

There’s a potential $2,500 up for grabs courtesy of a 350% deposit match bonus, which is not to be sniffed at. To claim the full amount, you’ll need to deposit using Bitcoin. There’s also a 40x wagering requirement attached. But nevertheless, that’s a tasty looking offer.

Click here to visit Cafe Casino.

Pros:

This blackjack online casino accepts Bitcoin

Very attractive welcome bonus

Rewards program available

Professional customer service and support

Terrific mixture of inventive blackjack products

Cons:

Limited selection of payment methods

5. Bovada – Best live blackjack site for crypto users

Bovada is not only one of the best online blackjack casinos, it’s just a top quality all-round wagering site. First of all, they offer sports betting. But then there’s also a wide selection of video slots, live casino games and traditional favorites, such as craps and roulette.

But if blackjack is your thing, you’ll really love the selection of games, all of which can be played using Bitcoin. Keep an eye out in particular for Single Deck Blackjack, which gives you one of the best Return To Player values of any blackjack game in the industry.

And if playing live casino blackjack online is your goal, Bovada delivers again, with round the clock dealers waiting to chat to you. Take advantage of the $3,000 welcome bonus to get started. Make your first deposit using the Bovada promo code CAWELCOME100 to bag a 100% bonus of up to $1,000. Then follow up with BV2NDCWB to net another 100% match on your second and third deposits.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

One of the best online blackjack casinos for crypto enthusiasts

Generous welcome bonus with low turnover requirement of 25x

Trusted industry brand

A wide range of twists on the classic blackjack game

Spanish language support available

Cons:

No live chat customer support

Top Blackjack Casino Sites Comparison

Here’s a quick comparison of the best online blackjack sites to help you choose the right one for you.

Casino Name Number of Classic Blackjack Games Number of Live Blackjack Tables Software Providers Maximum Bet Ignition 8 24 Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming $2,500 Wild Casino 11 2 Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming $5,000 Slots.LV 8 26 Visionary iGaming, Betsoft $5,000 Cafe Casino 8 1 Real Time Gaming $300 Bovada 8 26 Visionary iGaming, Betsoft $5,000 XBet 18 6 Betsoft, Concept Gaming $1,000 BetUS 33 7 Visionary iGaming, Real Time Gaming, Betsoft $5,000 BetOnline 16 18 Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Digital Gaming Solutions, Betsoft, Real Time Gaming $5,000 MyB 20 9 Betsoft, Concept Gaming $1,000 Big Spin 20 9 Betsoft, Concept Gaming $1,000

Is It Legal to Play Blackjack Online?

The laws around playing at casino sites vary from state to state. So if you want to enjoy blackjack online casino games, you need to make sure that online gambling is permitted where you live.

More and more states are opening up to online casinos and the rules are constantly changing. But if wagering is allowed in your state and you are of legal age, you will have no problems playing blackjack on the internet .

How Does Blackjack Work?

There are many different variations of this casino classic, but the basic gameplay is extremely simple. Here are the rules of blackjack in a nutshell.

Aces are worth 11; Pictures are worth 10; all other cards retain their face value

All seated players receive two cards from the dealer, both turned face up

Two cards are also given to the dealer, although one is face down

The aim of the game is to obtain a score higher than the dealer, but not over 21

If your total exceeds 21, you are “bust” and are out of the game; it does not matter what the dealer is holding

If the dealer’s score is greater than 21, all players left in the hand win

The dealer must draw an additional card if their hand is worth 16 or less

If the dealer’s total is worth 17 through 21, they must stand

Players can double down if they are yet to act; this involves placing an additional bet equal to the first, but they will only receive one more card

Players may split any pair to create a second hand; a new bet equal to the first must be placed and then two more cards are dealt

When players win, they are paid at odds of 1:1, so a bet of $50 wins an additional prize of $50. However, if a natural blackjack is dealt (that is, an Ace with a 10 value card) a bonus is paid. It varies from casino to casino, but the payout is usually 3:2.

Types of Blackjack Games

The very best online blackjack sites offer many exciting variations of this all-time favourite casino game. Let’s take a look at some of the most innovative, award-winning takes on this beloved classic.

Single Deck Blackjack

Most online casino software developers have a blackjack game in their arsenal which only uses one 52 card deck. The reason for the game’s popularity is straightforward. Playing with one deck offers a player the best chance of winning in the long term.

Betsoft is a great example of a one deck game. Their Single Deck Blackjack title has a Return To Player (RTP) percentage of 99.62%. In other words, for every $100 it takes in, just $0.38 is kept back as profit. Players love this, for obvious reasons.

Lightning Blackjack

This fascinating Evolution Gaming product won several prestigious prizes within the industry, due to its game-changing innovation. Not only is it completely unique and therefore interesting to blackjack lovers, but the RTP of 99.56% is extremely beneficial to players too.

In short, the game plays out just like a regular hand of blackjack. But random lightning multipliers can increase the payouts, sometimes by as much as 36.5:1! To compensate, the cost of each bet is slightly increased.

Blackjack Switch

Industry giants Playtech are the brains behind Blackjack Switch, a variation with an extraordinarily generous RTP of 99.92%. Although natural blackjacks only pay 1:1 instead of the traditional 3:2, there’s a very good reason why.

In Blackjack Switch, you play two hands at once. Upon receiving your two hands, you have the chance to switch the second card in hand one, with the second card in hand two! So if you have an awkward looking hand, you can mix and match to improve your chances.

Pontoon

Although Pontoon looks and feels a lot like blackjack, the rules are subtly different. For instance, the dealer must draw on a soft 17, rather than standing. If five cards are dealt, no more can be issued. And of course, there is no option for insurance.

If you enjoy playing Pontoon, Betsoft is probably the best provider for you. Their version of this classic game has a generous RTP of 99.60%. It can be found at the majority of our top-rated sites found on this page.

Zappit Blackjack

Invented by a chap called Geoff Hall, Zappit Blackjack is a really creative twist on our beloved game. Found at a handful of land-based casinos, as well as sites such as Bovada, players are given the option of “zapping” unfavorable hands.

Since awkward hands like 15 and 16 can be eliminated, the dealer is giving up a big edge. As compensation, the dealer no longer busts if their hand value is exactly 22. Instead, this always results in a push.

European Blackjack

You’re probably aware of European Roulette, which only has a single zero pocket instead of the two green numbers. But have you heard of European Blackjack? To the untrained eye, the game looks identical to regular blackjack. But there are actually a few subtle differences.

The major rule variation concerns the dealer checking for blackjack. Only at the end of the hand does the dealer take a look, so there is no opportunity for insurance. Other minor differences result in a more nuanced game.

Live Dealer Blackjack

When it comes to modern casino sites, live dealer games are among some of the most popular. There’s a lot of reasons why, not least the realism of seeing an actual croupier dealing your cards or spinning the wheel.

You can share a joke with the dealer and your fellow players, and immerse yourself in the sounds and sights thanks to HD cameras. Many sites offer specific bonuses for live casinos. And if you don’t trust a computer with a random number generator, there can be no doubting the authenticity of physical equipment.

There are few downsides to playing live dealer blackjack, though it’s worth pointing out that betting limits tend to be higher. That’s good if you’re a high roller, since you’ll be able to place larger wagers. But it does also mean that the minimum bets can be higher than traditional casinos.

The very best live blackjack sites offer a variety of different providers. Among the most creative and award-winning live casino suppliers are Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and Realtime Gaming.

Free Online Blackjack vs Real Money Blackjack

These days, all of the top online casinos allow you to play games in demonstration mode. That’s not only true of blackjack, but also slots and other table games too.

They know that newcomers might not understand the rules and won’t want to risk their hard-earned cash. So it’s only fair to allow free play games first, until they can build up their confidence and learn the rules and basic strategy.

While that’s clearly a positive feature, the downside is that playing free blackjack online can be frustrating. Since you cannot win real money, as your wagers are made using demo credits, a long winning streak can be annoying.

Blackjack Bonuses & Promos

All of the best sites for blackjack offer rewards to their players. A tempting welcome offer is the most obvious kind of promotion, since the casino industry is so competitive. But if a good casino wants to retain its existing players, it needs to look after them. And a good way to do that is to provide frequent reload bonuses, prize drops, a loyalty program or other offers.

Here’s a quick look at the most common bonuses on offer:

Deposit Match Bonus

Most commonly used as a welcome offer, the deposit match is just as the name suggests. When you make your first real money deposit, the casino will boost your bankroll by matching that figure. So if you fund your account with $100 and the deposit match is a 100% offer, you’ll actually receive $200 to play with.

Reload Bonus

Similar to deposit match bonuses, reloads are offered by the best online blackjack casinos so that regular players can benefit, not only new players. They tend to be slightly smaller than welcome offers, usually in the range of 25% to 75% deposit matches.

Free Spins

Slots players in particular love to receive free spins bonuses. They are sometimes included in welcome and reload bonus packages. Other times, they may simply be awarded as a “thank you” to regular players. They allow you to spin the reels of your favorite slots without paying, but you can still win real cash prizes.

No Deposit Bonus

These bonuses are a dying breed, but when you find one, you feel like you’ve hit the jackpot. All you need to do is open an account. There’s no need to add a payment method or drop any real money into the account. Simply register and begin playing with your no deposit bonus!

Best Blackjack Apps

There’s an ever-growing number of high quality online casino apps out there today. With the proliferation of smartphones and tablets across the USA today, that makes a lot of sense. People want the convenience of a device in their pocket which offers them 24/7 entertainment. Why should casino apps be any different?

When we talk about apps, there are two different types. Native apps must be downloaded to your tech, whether that is an Android phone, an iPad or a Windows device. But other casinos prefer to run a web app, which doesn’t require the installation of any software.

Some sites forgo an app altogether, preferring instead to just run a completely browser-based casino. Whatever the method of delivery, all mobile casinos offer players benefits, which may include:

Convenient access to the latest casino games

Mobile-friendly, optimized graphics, sounds and user interface

Specific bonuses and promotions for mobile customers

How to Compare the Best Blackjack Sites USA

Elsewhere in this guide to the best online blackjack sites, we listed our ten favorite casinos. But so far, we haven’t explained how we arrived at that decision. Well, we research all new casinos and assess them on dozens of criteria. Here are the key features we analyze.

Variety of games

When trying to identify the best online casino for blackjack, it would be remiss not to consider the number of games available. That’s why we look into the amount of different blackjack variations, not to mention other classic games such as roulette, craps and slots.

Blackjack bonuses & promos

We’ve already touched upon the different types of bonuses found at the best online blackjack casinos. But what we didn’t mention is that our team checks every single offer out there. Above all, we make sure that the terms and conditions are fair. But we compare all offers and only recommend sites that offer the best value.

Free blackjack games

A truly great blackjack online casino is not motivated solely by the financial element. Gambling should be about fun, above all. By allowing players to enjoy a free to play demonstration mode, they can get their kicks without risking real money. This is a great way to practice strategy and learn the rules of blackjack.

Live dealer blackjack tables

Looking for a live blackjack online casino? You’re not alone. This type of gaming is now the most popular at modern internet wagering sites. So we give extra credit to those brands which supply players with a strong variety of live dealer products.

Betting limits and options

The best online blackjack casinos cater to all players, regardless of the size of their bank account. A good site understands that a high-rolling VIP player has different wants and needs to the average Joe who just wants to have a little fun with their loose change. So we keep an eye on the betting limits offered by casinos, both maximum and minimum.

Mobile experience

All of the best online casinos for blackjack offer some kind of mobile and tablet gaming. That may be in the form of a dedicated app, which is tailored to your specific device to optimize performance. But it may also simply be a browser-based mobile casino. Either way, with the popularity of smartphones these days, it would be foolish to overlook fans of mobile gaming.

Security

The threat of cybercrime has never been higher in our always-on, highly connected world. That’s why our top-rated online blackjack sites have been thoroughly scrutinized to see how they stand up in terms of security. We look at everything from encryption technology, protecting your payments, through to the privacy policy, ensuring that your personal data is safe.

How to Play Blackjack Online

Getting started couldn’t be easier. But just in case you’re a complete newcomer to playing blackjack on the internet, pay close attention to this step-by-step guide. We’ll use Ignition Casino as an example, since we think it’s the best blackjack site. But all of our recommended sites follow a similar process.

Step 1: Visit the site

Navigate to the homepage and locate the sign up section. In this case, it’s the bright orange “Join” button in the top-right corner of your screen.

Step 2: Complete the form

All online casinos need to take your personal details, for legal reasons. But don’t worry, it doesn’t take long, You’ll be done in a matter of minutes.

Step 3: Make a deposit

Once the registration process is complete, you’ll need to visit the casino’s cashier. Pick your favourite deposit method from the list of options, follow the basic on-screen instructions and load your account.

Step 4: Play Blackjack

Use the site’s navigation menus to browse the range of blackjack titles. In this case, hit “Casino” from the top-most menu, then “Blackjack Games” from the level below. Choose your preferred game and off you go. Have fun!

Conclusion

Hopefully, we’ve provided you with all the ammunition required to identify the best online blackjack site for you. We’ve covered everything from the rules, to the most popular variations, not to mention the best live blackjack sites.

But if you fancy playing and are still not sure where to start, allow us to spell it out for you. Register at Ignition Casino today and capitalize on their massive $3,000 welcome bonus.

FAQs

Can you play blackjack online in the USA?

Yes! In many US states, online gambling is perfectly legal. But even where real money gaming is not permitted, you can still find play-money blackjack games to enjoy online.

Is online blackjack legal?

That depends on your exact location. There are no laws against the game of blackjack itself, but some jurisdictions do not allow online gambling. If you live in a state where online wagering is allowed and you are of legal age, then online blackjack is perfectly fine.

Which online blackjack game has the best odds?

Any variation of blackjack using one deck offers you a great chance of winning. One such example would be “Single Deck Blackjack” by the popular provider BetSoft. But the best RTP of any online blackjack variation belongs to Playtech’s Blackjack Switch. At 99.92%, you’ll struggle to find better.

Which online blackjack site pays real money?

Any online casino that offers real money blackjack will also pay out cash prizes. Some of the best blackjack sites for US players can be found on this page and we’d suggest that you try one of those.

What are the best online blackjack sites?

Everyone will have their own take on this, but many of the best online blackjack casinos are named in this article. They feature a wide selection of convenient payment methods, on-site security and attractive bonuses. Not to mention a vast catalog of blackjack games.