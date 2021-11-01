Best Online Casinos USA - $10,000 Free Bonus

Online casino sites make it easy to play slots, blackjack, poker, and more for real money – right from the comfort of your home! In this guide, we’ll review the 10 best USA online casinos in 2021 and explain everything you need to know about playing casino games online.

The Best Online Casinos USA List 2021

We tested out dozens of online casino sites to bring you our top 10 picks in 2021:

Wild Casino – Overall Best Online Casino in 2021

– Overall Best Online Casino in 2021 Bovada – Dozens of Live Dealer Table Games

BetOnline – Top Real Money Online Casino for Poker

Ignition – Best Blackjack Casino Online

BetUS – Daily Promotions & Bonuses

MyBookie – Play 3D Slots Online

Intertops – Dozens of Roulette Variations

MYB – One of the Best New Online Casinos

Red Dog – Top Online Slots Casino

Planet 7 – Best Online Casino for Jackpot Slots

Best Online Casinos in the US Reviewed

Let’s take a closer look at what makes the top online casino sites stand out:

1. Wild Casino – Overall Best Online Casino in 2021

Wild Casino is one of the top real money casino sites for playing live dealer games. At this casino, you’ll find more than 2 dozen tables for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. All of the tables are available 24/7 and you can chat with the dealers and other players to get the full casino experience.

Wild Casino also stands out for its massive selection of slots games. The casino has hundreds of games from a variety of software developers, and it’s constantly adding more. On top of that, Wild Casino has a large number of progressive jackpot slots with potential payouts over $10,000, as well as occasional slots tournaments with prize payouts in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This online casino offers players up to $5,000 in total bonus cash. You can get a 250% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit with promo code WILD250, then a 100% match up to $1,000 on your next 4 deposits with promo code WILD100. All of the bonuses come with a 35X wagering requirement and a 30-day time limit.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

Dozens of live dealer tables

Wide selection of jackpot slots

Slots tournaments open to anyone

Up to $5,000 in total welcome bonus cash

Cons:

No live poker tournaments

2. Bovada – Dozens of Live Dealer Table Games

Bovada is our top-rated online casino in 2021. It offers everything you could want when it comes to online gaming: you’ll find hundreds of slot games, dozens of tables for blackjack and roulette, live dealer games, virtual poker, and even live poker tournaments. All of this is wrapped into a user-friendly platform and paired with a generous bonus offer for new players.

What stands out most at Bovada is it’s selection of live dealer games. You can choose not only what type of game you want to play – blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6 are available – but also what you want your betting limits to be. For blackjack, you can wager up to $2,500 per hand at high roller tables. For roulette, the limit is $3,000.

Bovada also offers an impressive bonus. When you make your first deposit, the casino will match it 100% up to $1,000 with promo code CAWELCOME100. After that, Bovada will match your next 2 deposits up to $1,000 each – for a total of up to $3,000 in bonus funds! The bonus comes with a 25X wagering requirement.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

High roller blackjack and roulette tables

Choose your table limits for live games

User-friendly online platform

Up to $3,000 in bonus cash

Cons:

No ongoing casino promotions

3. BetOnline – Top Real Money Online Casino for Poker

BetOnline is one of our favorite real money online casinos for playing live poker. That’s because this casino offers live tournaments every night of the week where you can play against others from around the world. There are also majors tournaments every Sunday, plus sit ‘n go tables you can join at any time. You can play poker on BetOnline’s website, or download apps for your desktop or smartphone for an even more seamless betting experience.

BetOnline also offers hundreds of other casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and more. The casino doesn’t have a huge selection of jackpot slots, but we like that there’s a steady flow of new games being introduced for players. We also found that there are many variations on the classic blackjack and roulette games, which keeps these tables exciting for returning players.

BetOnline offers new players a $1,000 welcome bonus on your first 3 deposits – for a total of up to $3,000 in bonus cash. The bonus comes with a 30X wagering, which you must meet within 30 days. Use promo code BOLCASINO to get started.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Nightly poker tournaments

Web, desktop, and mobile apps for poker

Steady stream of new games

$3,000 in total welcome bonus cash

Cons:

Few jackpot slots games

4. Ignition – Best Blackjack Casino Online

Ignition Casino is one of the best real money online casino sites for playing blackjack. At this casino, you can choose from dozens of virtual blackjack games that include variations like multi-hand blackjack, European blackjack, perfect pairs, and more.

On top of that, Ignition Casino offers more than 25 live dealer blackjack tables, all of which are available around the clock. You can pick not only your style of blackjack and your dealer, but also the betting limits for your table. Ignition even allows you to see whether other players are at a table so you can choose to join them or start a new table on your own.

Ignition offers new players a 150% deposit match up to $1,500 when you make your first deposit with Bitcoin. If you use a credit or debit card instead, you can still get a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. Either way, the bonus comes with a 25X wagering requirement and must be used within 30 days. There’s no promo code required – just join Ignition to claim your funds.

Click here to visit Ignition.

Pros:

Many blackjack variations

More than 25 live dealer blackjack tables

Offers live poker tournaments

Welcome bonus up to $1,500

Cons:

Must deposit crypto to get the best bonus offer

5. BetUS – Daily Promotions & Bonuses

BetUS is our top pick among online casinos in the USA for bonus hunters. At this casino, you’ll find a new promotion every single day. The daily promotion rotates by game, so there’s something for everyone. For example, on Mondays, you can earn a 40X payout on 3 card poker games. On Tuesdays there’s a bonus for slots, on Wednesdays there’s one for video poker, and on Thursdays there’s a bonus for roulette. All of these offers can add up to a ton of free cash for savvy players.

In addition, BetUS has an attractive welcome bonus offer for new players. When you make your first deposit, the casino will match it 150% up to $3,000 with promo code CAS150. The bonus comes with a 30X wagering requirement and a short 14-day valid period, so you have to be quick to use it. Still, this is one of the biggest welcome bonuses we’ve seen from any online real money casinos.

So, what can you do with all these bonuses? BetUS has hundreds of slot games, blackjack, roulette, and much more. The casino also offers blackjack and slots tournaments that anyone can join, plus live dealer tables available 24/7. The only thing missing is live poker tournaments.

Click here to visit BetUS.

Pros:

Daily promotions for rotating games

Welcome bonus worth up to $3,000

Huge selection of games

Very user-friendly web interface

Cons:

No live poker tournaments

Short 14-day window to use welcome bonus

Comparing the Best Online Casinos

Now that you’ve learned more about the best online casinos in the USA in 2021, let’s take a closer look at how they stack up:

# of Games Game Types Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Payment Methods Bovada 150 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker Visionary iGaming, Rival, Real Time Gaming, Revolver Gaming and Maiktone Gaming 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetOnline 150 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Tether Wild Casino 250 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios 250% bonus up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, Stellar Ignition 150 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, baccarat, video poker, poker Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zelle BetUS 200 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps baccarat, video poker, bingo Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma 50% deposit match up to $625 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 200 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat video poker Betsoft, Concept Gaming 150% deposit match up to $750 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Intertops 300 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker Real Time Gaming 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, EcoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin MYB Casino 100 Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video poker Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple Red Dog 250 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, baccarat, video poker Real Time Gaming 225% deposit match and 20 free spins Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Neosurf, PayID Planet 7 240 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker BetonSoft 200% deposit match up to $900 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz

How We Select the Top Online Casinos

There are a lot of factors our team looks at when comparing the best online casinos in the US. Here, we’ll explain some of the key elements we consider.

Range of Games

The first thing we look at when evaluating free online casinos is what types of games they offer and how many games they have in all. Top online casinos offer slots and classic games like blackjack, roulette, and poker. Plus, many of the best online casinos introduce new games frequently to keep things exciting for players.

Software

The best real money online casino sites use industry-leading software from providers like NetEnt, BetSoft, Real Time Gaming, and others. These software providers have proven that they can deliver fun, user-friendly games with good payouts and fair dealing. Many casinos, like Bovada and BetOnline, use multiple software providers to deliver an even better user experience.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonus offers at free online casinos can add up to a lot of money – to the tune of $3,000 at BetUS or $5,000 at Wild Casino. So, these offers play an important role when we’re comparing online casinos. We’ll talk about welcome bonuses in more detail later in this guide.

Betting Limits

Betting limits control the minimum and maximum that you can bet on a single slots pull, a single roulette roll, or a single hand of blackjack. While some casinos limit you to just a few hundred dollars, you can find high roller tables at Bovada that let you bet up to $2,500 per hand of blackjack.

Live Gaming

Live casinos enable you to play games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat with a real human dealer over video chat. That gives you the traditional casino experience even as you play on your computer or smartphone. Most live dealer tables are available 24/7, and sites like Ignition may offer multiple tables so you can choose your dealer and table limits.

Payments

Seamless payments are essential when you’re playing with online casinos for real money. All of the casinos we reviewed let you deposit funds by credit card, debit card, or cryptocurrency. Withdrawals are also quick – typically within 1-3 days – and completely fee-free.

Mobile Experience

Nearly all of the top online casinos now offer mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites alongside their desktop-oriented websites. On most mobile casino apps, you’ll have access to the same range of games, payment methods, and customer support. All of the casinos we recommended have apps that are relatively easy to use, too.

Security

Of course, online security is an important consideration when you’re playing with an online casino for real money. We checked all of the casinos we recommended for safety. All of them are legit online casinos that use advanced encryption and ID verification to keep your accounts safe. Many have decades of experience protecting players’ funds.

Are Online Casinos Legal in the US?

Online casinos are now legal in 7 states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware, and Nevada. If you’re outside of these states, playing online casino games for real money is banned.

Even within these states, though, the rules around online casinos can be confusing. Some states only allow certain types of games, and all of them put limits on which online casinos you can actually play with. This leads to less competitive online casino markets, with lower payouts and higher fees for players.

Playing with Offshore Casinos

The good news is that no matter what state you’re in, you can play online casino games with an offshore casino site. Offshore casinos are based outside the US and aren’t subject to state gaming laws.

It’s important to note that offshore casinos aren’t legal in any state, including the 7 states with legal online casinos. However, this hasn’t stopped millions of Americans from playing casino games online. Enforcement of offshore gaming laws has historically been lax.

What Games Can You Play at the Top Online Casinos?

The best US online casinos offer all the classic games you’d expect to find if you visited the Las Vegas Strip. You can play table games like blackjack, roulette, baccrat, craps, and keno at most top casinos. You can also play hundreds of slot games, including classics like Starburst, Buffalo Fury, and Gonzo’s Quest.

Poker is also a popular game at many of the best online casino USA sites. Nearly all of the casinos we reviewed offer virtual 3-card poker and Hold’em, and casinos like Bovada, BetOnline, and Ignition offer daily poker tournaments. Ignition and BetOnline even offer specific bonuses for playing live poker online.

Increasingly, online casinos are also branching out into new types of games. For example, Intertops casino offers game show games like Monopoly.

Live Dealer Games

Nearly all of the best USA online casinos now offer live dealer games in addition to virtual games. Live dealer games like blackjack and roulette connect you with a real dealer at a real table via video feed, so you get the experience of being on the casino floor no matter where you are.

Live dealer games can have higher table limits than virtual games, which is a plus for high rollers. At Ignition, for example, you can play live blackjack and bet up to $2,500 per hand.

Bonus Offers at Online Casinos

Welcome bonus offers at free online casinos can add up to a lot of money. So, it’s important to understand how these bonuses work and what kinds of conditions they come with.

Matched Deposits

The most common type of bonus offer you’ll see at USA casinos online is a deposit match bonus. With this type of bonus, the amount of cash you receive is based on the size of your initial deposit.

Take the 100% deposit match bonus at Bovada as an example. If you deposit $500, the casino will give you $500. If you deposit $1,000, the casino will give you $1,000. Notably, at Bovada and BetOnline, you’ll also get a 100% deposit match on your second and third deposits.

Free Spins

Free spin offers like the one at Red Dog let you play slots games for free. With a free spin, all the betting lines on the slots game are loaded for you. If any of them win, you get to keep the payout.

Typically, free spins can only be used on one or a few specific slots games – not on any slots in the casino. At Red Dog, for example, the free spins bonus can only be used on the Count Spectacular slots game.

No Deposit Bonuses

An online casino no deposit bonus is a bonus you receive just for signing up. You don’t have to make a deposit to claim the bonus cash or free spins, like you do with most other bonus offers.

That’s a major advantage because it means that you can start playing immediately without risking any money. In fact, if you play through the whole bonus and want to switch to a different casino, you’re completely free to do so. A real money online casino with no deposit bonus effectively lets you play online casino games for free.

Online casinos with real money no deposit bonuses are relatively rare – in fact, none of the top 10 casinos we reviewed offer a no deposit bonus. However, these bonus offers do appear from time to time, so keep your eyes peeled.

Terms and Conditions

As you might expect, welcome bonus offers at the best online casino USA sites do come with a few strings attached. Here are the most important terms to keep in mind:

Wagering requirement – The wagering requirement is the amount you must wager in total before you can withdraw your initial deposit or your bonus funds. Typically, the wagering requirement is a multiple of your bonus amount. So at Bovada, which has a 25X wagering requirement, you must bet $25,000 if you claim the full $1,000 welcome bonus.

Valid period – Many online casinos limit how long you have to meet the wagering requirement. At BetUS, the valid period is as short as 14 days. At the end of this valid period, any remaining bonus funds you have will disappear from your account.

Game limitations – Many welcome bonuses can only be used on a certain selection of games, such as slots and virtual table games. Typically, you cannot use bonus funds to play live dealer games.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

Wondering which online casino with free sign up bonus for real money in the USA is right for you? The table below allows you to quickly compare welcome bonus offers across the 10 best online casino sites:

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiration Date Bovada 100% deposit match up to $1,000 CAWELCOME100 25X None BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOLCASINO 30X 30 days Wild Casino 250% bonus up to $1,000 WILD250 35X 30 days Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed 25X 30 days BetUS 50% deposit match up to $625 CAS250 30X 14 days MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $750 MYB150 40X None Intertops 125% deposit match up to $1,000 SIGNUP100 60X None MYB Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 40X None Red Dog 225% deposit match and 20 free spins WAGGINGTAILS 35X None Planet 7 200% deposit match up to $900 WELCOME200 30X None

Online Casinos Deposits & Withdrawals

Understanding the payments process at top online casinos is also extremely important. The easier it is to deposit and withdraw funds from your casino, the better.

At all of the online casinos we reviewed, you can make a deposit using a debit card, credit card, or bank transfer. In addition, every casino we reviewed accepts Bitcoin for payment. At top casinos like BetOnline and Wild Casino, you can also deposit a wide variety of altcoins like Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and more. All of these deposit methods are fee-free at all of the casinos we recommend.

You can typically request a withdrawal using any of the same payment methods available for deposit – including withdrawing to cryptocurrency. Withdrawal times can vary, but are instant for crypto payouts at top casinos like Bovada. Debit, credit, and bank withdrawals can take up to several days.

The table below shows the payment methods available and withdrawal times for each of the casinos we reviewed:

Payment Methods Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Payout Time Bovada Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin None 1-2 days BetOnline Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Tether None 1-2 days Wild Casino Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, Stellar None 1-2 days Ignition Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zelle None 1 day BetUS Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin None 1-2 days MyBookie Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum None 1 day Intertops Credit card, debit card, EcoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin None 1-2 days MYB Casino Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple None 2-3 days Red Dog Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Neosurf, PayID None 1-3 days Planet 7 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz None 2-5 days

How to Start Playing at an Online Casino

Ready to start playing with the best online casino in 2021? We’ll show you how to sign up for Bovada and claim your $1,000 welcome bonus in just a few simple steps.

Step 1: Create a Bovada Account

The first step to playing free online casino games with Bovada is to create an account. Head to Bovada’s website and click ‘Join.’ Enter your name, email address, phone number, birth date, and zip code, plus a password for your new account.

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Bovada requires all new players to verify their information. The casino will text a one-time code to your phone, which you can enter online to complete your account setup.

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Now that your account is set up, you can make a deposit. Bovada accepts Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. Enter promo code CAWELCOME100 to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus.

Step 4: Start Playing

Now you’re ready to start playing casino games with Bovada. Head to the casino lobby and use the tabs to choose between slots, table games, live dealer games, and poker. When you find a game you like, click on it to launch a new gaming session. Then you can start playing and betting for real money!

Conclusion

The best online casino sites in the USA make it easy to play your favorite casino games from anywhere. You’ll find a huge selection of free online casino games, plus generous welcome bonuses to jumpstart your play.

For new players, we especially recommend Bovada’s online casino. Bovada has the best selection of games of any online casino we reviewed, plus offers up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses. Use promo code CAWELCOME100 to start playing with Bovada today!

FAQs

How do online casinos work?

Online casinos let you play casino games like slots, blackjack, roulette, and poker online for real money. They operate just like traditional casinos, except that you play on your computer or smartphone.

What is the best online casino in the United States?

We think Bovada is the best online casino in the USA in 2021. Bovada offers everything from slots to live dealer games to poker tournaments. Plus, new players can claim welcome bonuses worth up to $3,000.

What are the top 10 online casinos?

Based on our analysis, the 10 best online casinos for real money are Bovada, BetOnline, Wild Casino, Ignition, BetUS, MyBookie, Intertops, MYB Casino, Red Dog, and Planet 7.

Which online casinos actually pay out?

All of the casinos we reviewed pay out real money when you win. We think the best online casinos that payout in the USA in 2021 are Bovada, BetOnline, and Wild Casino.

Are online casinos banned in the US?

Online casinos are legal in 7 states, but banned in all the others. Offshore casinos are available in all states, but they are not legal to bet with.

In what states are online casinos legal?

Online casinos for real money are legal in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware, and Nevada.