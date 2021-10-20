Best Offshore Betting Sites & Sportsbooks USA - $3,000 Free

Offshore sportsbooks are available throughout the US, regardless of whether online sports betting is legal in your state. These betting sites make it easy to wager on the NFL, NBA, and much more, and many offer highly competitive odds and generous player bonuses.

In this guide, we’ll review the 10 best offshore sportsbooks in 2021 and cover everything you need to know about wagering with an offshore betting site.

The Best Offshore Betting Sites List 2021

We tested out dozens of offshore sportsbooks to bring you our top 10 picks for 2021:

BetOnline – Overall Best Offshore Sportsbook in 2021

MyBookie – Top Offshore Betting Site for Live Betting

Bovada – Wager on More than 22 Sports and Special Events

BetUS – Best Offshore Betting Site Welcome Bonus

XBet – Bet on Horse Races around the World

Intertops – Best Mobile Offshore Betting Site

Sportsbetting.ag – Bet on International Sports Leagues

Betnow – Best NFL and NBA Offshore Betting Site

GT Bets – Ongoing Promos for Returning Players

BUSR – Highly Competitive Offshore Betting Odds

Best Offshore Sportsbooks USA Reviewed

Let’s dive into detailed reviews of the top 5 offshore sportsbooks:

1. BetOnline – Overall Best Offshore Sportsbook in 2021

BetOnline is our pick as the overall best offshore sportsbook in 2021. This betting site offers wagers on more than 20 sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, NASCAR, golf, soccer, tennis, and much more. You can also bet on Esports with BetOnline, including popular games like CS:GO and League of Legends.

Part of what makes BetOnline stand out is that it offers a terrific experience for bettors. The sportsbook lobby is easy to navigate, you can bet on live games as they’re underway, and there’s a parlay builder to help you craft complex wagers. BetOnline also offers a huge range of prop bets and specials, so it’s easy to find a wager that you like for any match.

BetOnline offers new players a 50% deposit match welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. It comes with minimum odds of -200 and a 30-day time limit. Use promo code BOL1000 to claim your BetOnline bonus today!

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Wide range of betting markets

Offers live in-game betting

Parlay builder for complex bets

Excellent selection of prop bets

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer much analysis

No live streaming

2. MyBookie – Top Offshore Betting Site for Live Betting

MyBookie is another one of the best offshore sportsbooks. It especially stands out for live in-game betting, since you can place in-game wagers on virtually every sporting market. MyBookie even lets you set up parlays and if bets on an ever-changing set of wagers once matches are underway, so the possibilities for live betting are nearly endless.

On top of that, MyBookie has one of the most helpful tools we’ve seen for building parlays, if bets, and teasers. You can easily see how any one bet line affects your overall odds, as well as add an odds boost if you want to increase your potential payout even further. The only thing that’s missing is built-in analysis to help you decide what bets are worth adding to your parlay.

MyBookie has several attractive bonus offers for new and returning players. New bettors can claim a $1,000 welcome bonus with promo code MYB1000 (minimum odds -250). Returning players can also get a 25% bonus on account reloads, up to $500 per deposit.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Tons of live betting options

Well-designed parlay builder

Competitive real-time odds

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

No in-game analysis or tips

3. Bovada – Wager on More than 22 Sports and Special Events

Bovada is one of the most wide-ranging sportsbooks offshore we’ve seen, carrying wagers for more than 22 sports markets in total. In addition to all the popular sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, UFC, NASCAR, and others, you can take bets on niche sports like competitive skiing, beach volleyball, and futsal. Bovada also takes wagers on special events like the Olympics, the Davis Cup, and World Championship competitions. Of course, there aren’t as many prop or live betting options for these sports, but being able to wager on them at all is unique.

Another thing that makes Bovada one of the top offshore betting sites is that it offers live streaming for most games. So, you can watch the action unfold from your computer or from the Bovada mobile app. This is a huge advantage if you like to place live in-game bets, since it means that your betslip is never more than a tap away while you’re watching a big match.

Bovada offers new players a $750 welcome bonus. To claim it, you must make a deposit in Bitcoin. The bonus funds don’t expire and must be played on minimum odds of -200 or greater. Use promo code BTCSWB750 to claim your Bovada welcome bonus!

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Takes wagers on niche sports like skiing

Bet on the Olympics and other special events

Supports live streaming for most games

$750 Bitcoin welcome bonus

Cons:

Must deposit Bitcoin to claim the welcome bonus

Limited range of prop bets for some matches

4. BetUS – Best Offshore Betting Site Welcome Bonus

BetUS is one of the best offshore sports betting sites for players in search of massive bonus offers. At BetUS, new players are greeted with a 250% deposit match bonus worth up to $2,500 when you make a deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Ethereum. When you reload your account with crypto, you can claim that same bonus – and then you can claim it a third time! In total, BetUS offers players $7,500 in bonus cash with promo code SUCRYPT100 (minimum odds of -280).

BetUS gives you plenty of betting markets to put that bonus cash to work. The sportsbook carries wagers for 22 different sports and makes it easy to find the biggest upcoming games across the NFL, NBA, college sports, soccer, and more. You can place live bets with BetUS, and this offshore bookie has tons of prop bets available for most big games.

Another thing we like about BetUS is that it offers more sports and betting analysis than most competing offshore sportsbooks. The platform produces a series of streaming shows that you can watch anytime for expert insight into the worlds of basketball, football, hockey, baseball, or college sports. It’s like having ESPN available inside your offshore betting platform.

Click here to visit BetUS.

Pros:

Welcome bonus offers totalling $7,500

Wager on 22 different sports markets

Supports live in-game betting

Streaming sports analysis

Cons:

Bonus funds must be used within 14 days

5. XBet – Bet on Horse Races around the World

XBet is one of our favorite offshore horse racing betting sites in 2021. This sportsbook lets you wager on both thoroughbred and harness races from tracks around the world – including in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. You’ll find competitive odds for most races, as well as some basic analysis of how each horse has fared over the course of the season.

XBet isn’t restricted to horse racing, either. This offshore sportsbook carries wagers for all the major US sports leagues, college sports, Esports, and much more. It offers competitive odds and a wide range of prop bets for most matches. For even more attractive odds, check out XBet’s parlay builder, which includes an odds boost feature that enables you to pay for bigger potential payouts.

XBet’s welcome bonus is small relative to other offshore online sportsbooks. New players can claim up to $500 with promo code XB100 (minimum odds -250). Returning players can claim up to $250 per deposit with a 25% match. Notably, betting on horse racing will net you a 7% cash back rebate on every wager.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Bet on horse races on 4 continents

Very competitive offshore betting odds

7% cash back offer on horse racing bets

Parlay builder with odds boost

Cons:

Relatively small welcome bonus offer

How We Choose the Top Offshore Betting Sites

Wondering what goes into our offshore sportsbook ratings? We’ll explain some of the key features we look at when comparing offshore sportsbooks.

Security

Security is the first place we start with every offshore sportsbook review. After all, if you don’t feel safe using a sportsbook, little else matters.

All the offshore sportsbooks we recommend are licensed and regulated in their home countries, similarly to how US-based sportsbooks are regulated. In addition, all the sites we reviewed use encryption and identity verification to keep your account and your funds safe.

Free Bets & Offers

Bonus offers – both welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions – play a big role in which offshore sportsbooks we recommend. After all, these offers can add up to a lot of money. BetUS, for example, will give new players up to $7,500 when you make 3 crypto deposits.

When comparing bonus offers, we always look at the terms and conditions involved. Our goal is to make sure that you can actually use the bonus as it’s promised.

Betting Markets

Of course, the range of betting markets available at an offshore sportsbook plays a huge role in our recommendations. When comparing betting markets, there are a few different things we consider.

First, the number and types of sports you can bet on. All of the best offshore sportsbooks for US players let you wager on the major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and college sports. Beyond that, you can also wager on tennis, golf, auto racing, UFC, soccer, rugby, horse racing, and Esports. Sites like Bovada offer more than 22 different sports to bet on in total.

Second, we look at the range of bet types you can place. BetOnline stands out for offering a huge number of prop bets with most of the games it covers, as well as spread bets and over/under bets. MyBookie has a helpful parlay builder that lets you combine multiple offshore betting lines into a single parlay, teaser, or if bet.

Finally, we look for live in-game betting. This is a big deal since it allows you to wager after you have a sense for how a game is going. All of the 10 offshore sportsbooks we recommended offer live betting.

Odds

Comparing odds across top rated offshore sportsbooks is another major element of our reviews. This can be tricky, since a sportsbook like Betnow might offer the best odds for NFL games, but not for soccer games.

Still, we focus on betting sites that consistently offer market-average or market-beating odds for players, and stay away from sites that typically can’t match market odds for big games.

Deposit and Withdrawals

Depositing money into your betting account and withdrawing your winnings should be seamless. We test out the payments process at every offshore sportsbook to make sure that’s the case.

We also look at what payment methods are offered. Top offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline accept not only debit and credit cards, but also cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. That’s a big plus for anyone who already holds these digital coins and doesn’t want to switch back to US dollars.

How long it takes to get paid out is also important. Many of the best offshore betting sites, including Bovada and BetUS, can pay out within 24 hours after you make a withdrawal. Some sites, like GTBets and BUSR, can be significantly slower, so beware if you need to get cash out quickly.

Customer Service

Being able to easily get in touch with customer support is hugely important if something goes wrong with your betting account. That’s why we contact the customer support team at each bookie to make sure they’re responsive and knowledgeable. We also check offshore sportsbooks on Reddit to see if other users have had similarly good experiences.

At the best offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline and MyBookie, you’ll find 24/7 customer support available by phone, email, and live chat.

What is Offshore Betting?

Offshore betting involves betting on sports with an offshore sportsbook. Offshore sportsbooks, as the name suggests, are any sportsbooks based outside the US. In many cases, offshore sportsbooks are located in Europe, Latin America, or even Asia.

Many offshore sports betting sites have been around for decades – much longer than US sportsbooks, which were only legalized recently. In fact, offshore sportsbooks are typically licensed and regulated in their home countries, even if they’re not legal in the US.

Are Offshore Betting Sites Legal?

Offshore sports betting sites are not legal to bet with in the US, even in states where online sports betting is legal. This is mostly to do with historical laws banning offshores sports betting in the US. New laws legalizing online betting in some US states only allow for betting with specific, approved sportsbooks, none of which are offshore sports betting sites.

That said, millions of Americans continue to wager with offshore betting sites. In states where online betting isn’t legal, offshore sportsbooks are one of the main ways to (illegally) bet online. Enforcement of online gambling laws has historically been low, and offshore betting sites continue to operate in states where online sports betting is now legal.

How to Select Secure Offshore Sportsbooks

Choosing a secure, trustworthy offshore sportsbook is incredibly important. Offshore sportsbooks aren’t regulated in the US and are outside the reach of US laws, so you may have little recourse if your sportsbook doesn’t treat your account fairly.

The good news is that many offshore sportsbooks, including the ones we’ve recommended, are regulated in their home countries to protect players. All of the offshore sportsbooks we reviewed also use encryption and identity verification to protect your account. In addition, our top picks have decades in business and are well-loved by players in the US and around the world.

Advantages of Offshore Sportsbooks

Offshore sportsbooks have a number of advantages over US-based sportsbooks, even if you live in a state where online sports betting is allowed. Let’s take a look at some of the key reasons to bet with an offshore bookie:

Play from Anywhere in the US

One of the biggest advantages to betting with an offshore sportsbook is that these betting sites are available anywhere in the US. You don’t have to worry about variations in betting laws when you travel between states. You also don’t have to worry, for example, about missing an opportunity to bet on a big game when you’re on vacation in another state. No matter where you go in the US, your betting site will remain accessible.

Huge Selection of Sports

Offshore sportsbooks are well-known for offering the widest range of sports you’ll find anywhere. Bovada, for instance, offers bets on an incredible 22 different sports markets.

Importantly, since offshore sportsbooks are global, they offer wagers on more than just US-based sports. With most offshore betting sites, you can wager on international soccer and hockey leagues, the Canadian Football League or Aussie rules football, and on cricket matches.

Very Competitive Odds

Since offshore betting sites operate in a global, competitive market, they have to compete to offer the best odds for players. That’s especially true for big games, when players are likely to compare odds across different sportsbooks.

This is very different from US-based sportsbooks, which have captive markets in states where there are only a handful of legal betting sites available. US sportsbooks often have less favorable odds for the same bets than do offshore sportsbooks.

Generous Welcome Bonuses

Offshore sportsbooks also compete with one another in the welcome bonuses and promotions they offer to players. The result is that some bonus offers can get quite large – talke BetUS’s $7,500 welcome bonus offer, for example. While you will find welcome bonuses at US-based sportsbooks, they’re often less than $100.

Crypto Payments

Offshore sportsbooks have been quick to accept payment in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple. That’s good news for crypto enthusiasts who already hold these coins, since you can use your investment to wager without converting back to US dollars. Most US-based sportsbooks, by contrast, don’t accept cryptocurrency payments.

Offshore Sportsbook Bonuses

Offshore sportsbook bonus offers can add up to a huge amount of money. So, it’s important to understand the different types of offers and how they work.

Free Bets

Free bets are one common type of bonus offer you’ll find at offshore sportsbooks. With a free bet, you start out by placing a wager just like you normally would. If you win, you get to keep your winnings. If you lose, the free bet offer kicks in – the sportsbook will refund your wager to your account, enabling you to bet again with the same money.

Matched Deposits

Matched deposits are the most popular type of bonus offer. You’ll find deposit match offers at BetOnline, MyBookie, Bovada, BetUS, and many of the other sportsbooks we reviewed.

To understand how these offers work, take BetOnline’s 50% deposit match offer up to $1,000. If you deposit $1,000 in this case, BetOnline will give you an extra $500 in bonus funds. If you deposit $2,000, the sportsbook will give you $1,000.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are relatively rare, but they can be a great deal for players. With a no deposit bonus, you don’t have to put up any money to start betting – your sportsbook will give you cash to place a wager instead. If you play through all your bonus funds, you’re completely free to walk away and go to another sportsbook if you want.

Terms and Conditions

Keep in mind that most sportsbook bonus offers come with some terms and conditions. For example, most bonus funds must be wagered on minimum odds of -200 or greater. That means that you must bet on slim favorites or even underdogs with your bonus funds.

Bonus offers also come with a wagering requirement. This is the total amount you need to bet at the sportsbook before you can withdraw your bonus. In some cases, like at BetUS, you will have a time limit in which to meet the wagering requirement.

Best Mobile Offshore Sportsbook Apps

Many of the best offshore sportsbooks have gone mobile to meet the increasing demand among bettors to play on the go. Sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, and BetUS have dedicated betting apps for iOS and Android, while MyBookie and XBet have mobile betting sites that you can access from any smartphone browser.

Offshore sportsbook apps and mobile sites give you access to all the same betting markets, odds, and tools that you’d find on a desktop. They can also be easier to use in some cases, since the lobby and the way that wagers are displayed needs to be streamlined for a smaller screen.

How to Get Started with an Offshore Sportsbook

Ready to place your first bet with the best offshore sportsbook? We’ll show you how to wager with BetOnline, our top rated offshore betting site in 2021.

Step 1: Create a BetOnline Account

To get started with BetOnline, you need to create a new betting account. Head to BetOnline’s website and click ‘Join Now.’ In the registration box, enter your name, email, phone number, birthday, and a password for your new account.

Step 2: Verify Your Email

BetOnline requires all new players to verify your email address before you can start betting. You should have an email in your inbox from BetOnline – just open it and click on the link inside to complete the verification step.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Next, you can deposit funds to your offshore betting account. BetOnline accepts Visa and Mastercard credit/debit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Keep in mind that BetOnline will match your first deposit 50% up to $1,000 with promo code BOL1000. So, deposit at least $2,000 to claim the full bonus.

Step 4: Start Betting

Now you’re ready to start betting offshore with BetOnline. Head to the lobby and click on the game you want to bet on to see the full list of wagers. To add a bet to your bet slip, just click on the odds you want to take. Then select how much you want to bet on those odds using the bet slip.

When you’re ready, click ‘Place Bets’ to enter your wagers. Then sit back and watch the action unfold!

Conclusion

The best offshore sportsbooks offer competitive odds for betting on the NFL, NBA, and so much more. While offshore sportsbooks aren’t legal in the US, they’re available in every state and enforcement of betting laws is typically lax.

Ready to get started with the best offshore betting site today? Sign up with BetOnline and use promo code BOL1000 to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus!

FAQs

What is an offshore sportsbook?

An offshore sportsbook is a sports betting site located outside the US. These sportsbooks are not legal to bet with in the US, but many have been around for decades and they are available in every state.

Are offshore sportsbooks legal?

Offshore sportsbooks are not legal in the US, even in states where sports betting is legal. However, enforcement of online gambling laws has historically been lax and millions of Americans bet with offshore sportsbooks.

What’s the best offshore sportsbook?

We think BetOnline is the best offshore sportsbook in 2021. It offers competitive odds across more than 20 different sports markets, as well as live in-game betting, a parlay builder, and a generous $1,000 welcome bonus for new players.

Is it safe to gamble at offshore sportsbooks?

We’ve evaluated each of the offshore sportsbooks we reviewed to ensure they’re safe. All of the offshore sportsbooks we recommended are regulated in their home countries and use encryption to protect players’ accounts.

What is the max bet you can make at offshore sportsbooks?

The maximum bet you can make on a single game varies at different sportsbooks. At BetOnline, the maximum bet is $2,000, but you are free to place multiple bets up to that amount.