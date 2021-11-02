Sportsbook Promo Codes - Get $5,000 Free

Many of the best sportsbooks offer promo codes that you can use to claim generous welcome bonuses. All you need to do is enter the code when you sign up and make your first deposit, and you can get thousands of dollars in free cash to bet with.

In this guide, we’ll show you sports betting promo codes for the top 10 sportsbooks in 2021.

Best Sportsbook Promo Codes List for 2021

BetOnline – BOL1000 – 50% deposit match up to $1,000

Bovada – BVD1000 – 100% deposit match up to $1,000

MyBookie – INSIDERS – 100% deposit match up to $1,000 plus a $20 free casino chip

BetUS – JOIN125 – 125% deposit match up to $2,500

XBet – XB100 – 100% deposit match up to $500 plus a $20 free casino chip

Intertops – ROOKIE100 – 100% deposit match up to $100

Sportsbetting.ag – SB1000 – 50% deposit match up to $1,000

BetNow – BN100 – 100% deposit match up to $500

GT Bets – MAXBONUS – 100% deposit match up to $500

BUSR – WELCOME50 – 50% deposit match up to $500

What is a Sportsbook Promo Code?

Sportsbook promo codes are short codes or phrases that you enter in order to claim a bonus or promotion offer. All of the sportsbook bonus codes we listed above activate a welcome bonus for new players. However, you can also find sportsbook promo codes for returning players – more on that later.

Betting promo codes aren’t just used by sportsbooks, either. We’ll cover promo codes for playing casino games and poker later in this guide.

Sportsbooks use promo codes for a variety of different reasons. First, sports betting bonus codes enable sportsbooks to keep track of whether a specific marketing campaign is working. If a promo code is unique to a campaign, the sportsbook can easily see how many people sign up using that code.

Another reason sportsbook promo codes exist is because they enable players to choose whether or not they want to activate a bonus. For most players, claiming free bonus cash to bet with is a no-brainer. But there are instances where a sports betting bonus code comes with some requirements you don’t want, so you may opt not to activate the bonus.

Do All Sportsbooks Have Promo Codes?

Not all sportsbooks have betting promo codes. Some simply activate the welcome bonus whenever you sign up for a new account, or activate a reload bonus anytime you make a new deposit. You may also be able to choose your bonus from a menu when making a deposit instead of having to enter a sports betting bonus code.

How to Use a Sports Betting Promo Code

Not sure how to use a sports betting bonus code? We’ll walk you through how to use the promo code BVD1000 to claim a $1,000 sports betting welcome bonus at Bovada. This is one of the top sportsbook promo codes in 2021 because you get a dollar-for-dollar match on your first deposit.

Step 1: Visit Bovada

Bovada offers different promo codes and bonuses depending on how you get to the sportsbook’s website. To make sure you can claim your $1,000 welcome bonus, click this link to visit Bovada.

Step 2: Sign Up

Click ‘Bet Now’ and then fill in your information to create a new betting account at Bovada. Enter your name, email, phone number, birthday, and a password for your account.

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Next, verify your email account or phone number. Bovada will email or text you a one-time code, which you can enter to complete the sign-up process.

Step 4: Make a Deposit and Enter the Promo Code

Now you’re ready to make your first deposit and claim your welcome bonus. Bovada accepts credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum for deposits, and you’ll want to deposit at least $1,000 to claim the full bonus. Enter the sports betting bonus code BVD100 in the Promo Code box to activate the welcome bonus.

Step 5: Use Your Bonus

Now you should have plenty of money in your account to start betting – and it’s time to go use it! Head to the Bovada sportsbook lobby to see all upcoming games to wager on. You can use your Bovada bonus to wager on any sports or odds.

Sportsbook Bonus Codes – Key Terms

Most sportsbook promo codes in 2021 come with some terms and conditions. In order to make sure you’re getting a bonus you can actually use, it’s important to understand what these terms are and how they work.

Minimum Odds

The first condition you’ll see on many sportsbook bonuses is that you cannot bet on overwhelming favorites. At BetOnline, for instance, the welcome bonus can only be used for taking bets with odds of -200 or greater. So, you’ll need to look for close bets or underdogs to use your bonus.

Payment Method Restrictions

Some promo codes for sportsbooks can only be activated when you use certain payment methods. For example, some sportsbooks offer crypto welcome and reload bonuses – to use the betting promo code for these bonuses, you must deposit Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.

Restricted Markets

Some sportsbook promo codes in 2021 can also restrict what types of markets you can bet on. For example, you might come across football betting promo codes that can only be used for betting on NFL games. If you wager on, say, a hockey match, you won’t be able to use your bonus funds.

Valid Period

Sportsbook promo codes also have time limits. The valid period is 30 days for the sportsbook promo codes at BetOnline. You must not only use all your bonus funds, but also meet the wager requirement within this period. Otherwise, any remaining bonus funds in your account will disappear.

Wager Requirement

The wager requirement is the amount of money you need to wager in total in order to withdraw your bonus funds or your initial deposit. This is important because you must typically meet the wager requirement within a few weeks of claiming a bonus, and it can be a significant amount of money.

At MyBookie, for instance, the wager requirement is 10 times the bonus amount. So if you claim the full $1,000 bonus, you must wager $10,000 before you can withdraw your funds.

Maximum Win Limit

Some sportsbook promo codes also put limits on the maximum amount that you can win while betting with the bonus funds. Typically, the win limit is quite high – it’s mainly there so that you don’t create a parlay with huge odds and then win using risk-free bonus funds.

Types of Sportsbook Promo Codes

Another thing to know about sportsbook promo codes in 2021 is that there are several different types of bonuses available. Here, we’ll break down the 4 most common types of sportsbook bonuses.

Deposit Match Bonuses

The vast majority of promo codes for sportsbooks are for deposit match bonuses. With this type of bonus, you make a deposit and the sportsbook will match it 50%, 100% or even 125% at sportsbooks like BetUS. There is a limit on how big the match can be, which is $1,000 at most of the top sportsbooks.

Keep in mind that because of the wager requirement, you will need to bet the funds you deposit in addition to the bonus funds before you can make a withdrawal. So, deposit match bonuses do carry some risk.

Risk-free Bonuses

Risk-free sportsbook bonuses let you place a bet without risking any of your own money. These often come in the form of a risk-free bet, in which the sportsbook simply lets you place a wager without committing your own money. However, unless you have sportsbook no deposit bonus codes to use, you’ll still need to deposit money in order to claim this bonus.

Crypto Bonuses

Crypto bonuses are bonuses that you receive when you deposit Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, or another cryptocurrency. These sportsbook bonuses might be deposit matches or risk-free bets. Since crypto bonuses require a crypto deposit, you won’t see sportsbook no deposit bonus codes for this type of bonus.

No Deposit Bonuses

Sportsbook no deposit bonus codes are among the best types of promo codes of all. With a no deposit bonus, all you have to do to claim the bonus is sign up. You can start betting with the bonus right away, without depositing or risking any of your own money.

Sportsbook no deposit bonus codes are a great deal for players, but they’re relatively rare. That’s because once you use up the bonus funds, there’s nothing to stop you from switching to a different sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes for Existing Customers

Sportsbooks also offer promo codes for returning players. Typically, sports betting bonus codes for existing customers fall into two categories: reload bonuses and odds & profit boosts.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses reward you for depositing more money into your betting account. These are typically deposit match bonuses, similar to the ones you’ll see for new players. Some top reload bonuses include:

BetOnline – LIFEBONUS – 25% reload deposit match up to $250

– 25% reload deposit match up to $250 MyBookie – MYB25 – 25% reload deposit match up to $500

BetUS – RU20CASH – 20% crypto reload deposit match up to $500

Odds & Profit Boosts

Odds boosts give you better payouts for a given wager in the event that you win. Typically, you won’t find sportsbook promo codes for odds boosts. Rather, you’ll simply get an odds boost for any wager on a specific sport or during a set period of time.

Some sportsbooks also offer profit boosts in the form of rebates when you bet. This is cash you receive back regardless of whether your bets wins or loses. Some of the best profit boost bonus offers are:

MyBookie – No promo code – Get 8% cash back on all horse racing bets

XBet – No promo code – Get 7% cash back on all horse racing bets

Casino Promo Codes

Many online casinos also offer promo codes for bonus offers just like sportsbooks. In fact, many of the top sportsbooks are also among the top online casinos, although the promo codes and bonus offers are different between the sportsbook and casino of any of these platforms.

The types of casino bonuses you’ll find are similar to the types of sportsbook bonuses we explained. Deposit match bonuses are common, and you’ll occasionally see no deposit offers that use promo codes similar to sportsbook no deposit bonus codes. Instead of risk-free bets, online casinos sometimes offer free spins on a specific slots game. So, you can spin for free and keep the winnings.

Importantly, with the exception of minimum odds, casino bonuses have many of the same terms and conditions as sportsbook bonuses. You’ll still need to meet a wager requirement, and there may be restrictions on what games you can play with your bonus.

With that in mind, here are the top online casino promo codes in 2021:

BetOnline – BOLCASINO – 100% deposit match up to $3,000

Bovada – CAWELCOME100 – 100% deposit match up to $1,000

Wild Casino – WILD250 – 250% deposit match up to $1,000

MyBookie – MYB150 – 150% deposit match up to $750

BetUS – CAS250 – 250% deposit match up to $5,000

Planet 7 – WELCOME777 – 100% deposit match up to $4,000 plus 20 free spins

Ignition – No code required – 150% deposit match up to $1,500

MYB – MYBC200 – 200% deposit match up to $1,000

Intertops – SIGNUP100 – 100% deposit match up to $100

Red Dog – WAGGINGTAILS – 225% deposit match up to $12,250

Poker Bonus Codes

Some online sportsbooks and casinos also offer poker – both virtual and live with tournaments. Just like sports bets and casino games, poker play is also eligible for bonuses. Here are some of the top sportsbook poker promo codes in 2021:

BetOnline – NEWBOL – 100% deposit match up to $1,000

Bovada – PWB500 – 100% deposit match up to $500

Ignition – No code required – 150% deposit match up to $1,500

Conclusion

Sportsbook promo codes are used to unlock bonuses worth up to $1,000 for sports betting and up to $5,000 for casino gaming. These codes and bonus offers can change over time, so be sure to check back here to find all the latest codes.

FAQs

What are the best sportsbook promo codes USA?

The best sportsbook promo codes in 2021 are from BetOnline and Bovada. BetOnline offers a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 with promo code BOL1000. Bovada offers a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with promo code BVD1000.

How do I use a sports betting promo code?

Using a sports betting promo code is easy. Just enter the code in the box provided when you sign up for a new sportsbook account or make a deposit.

What is the MGM sportsbook bonus code?

BetMGM offers a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 plus $25 in casino bonus money for new bettors. There is no promo code required.

What is the Fanduel sportsbook promo code?

Fanduel offers a $1,000 risk-free bet for new bettors. There is no promo code required.

What is the DraftKings sportsbook promo code?

DraftKings offers a $200 sports bonus when you bet $5. There is no promo code required.

What is the Caesars sportsbook promo code?

Caesars sportsbook offers a $1,000 risk-free bet for new players with sportsbook promo code CRZ1.