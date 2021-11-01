Best Online Gambling Sites - 100% Bonus up to $1000!

In recent years, online gambling has exploded with a seemingly endless amount of online gambling sites allowing you to wager on sports, play casino games, try your hand at poker, and much more.

With such a vast number of opportunities to gamble online, it can seem a daunting task. But, we’re here to help you navigate your way through the online world of gambling by showcasing the best online gambling sites, explaining what they offer, and highlighting some great deals you can take advantage of.

The Best Online Gambling Sites List 2021

If you are looking for somewhere to place your bets or play casino games online, check out our list of online gambling sites below.

BetOnline – One of the biggest online gambling sites with a vast sportsbook

Bovada – An industry leader with top sporting events and a massive range of casino games

Wild Casino – One of the best online gambling sites for casino promotions and offers

MyBookie – Get a great deal with enormous odds for sports and great casino games to enjoy

BetUS – A vast but simple gambling site, ideal for newcomers

Ignition – A website that’s known for offering an excellent live gaming service

XBet – Ideal for following all the top events and getting competitive odds

Intertops – One of the leading online gambling sites for US sports coverage

Red Dog – One of the top gambling sites for bonuses

MyB Casino – A casino that looks great on mobile devices

The US’ Best Gambling Sites Reviewed

1. BetOnline – One of the biggest online gambling sites with a fantastic sportsbook

BetOnline is one of the biggest gambling sites available – it covers a massive range of sports and offers casino gaming, live casino, eSports, racing, and poker. So if you want the complete gambling package under one roof, this could be the site for you.

What BetOnline is best known for is its size. So when you’re looking for sports betting, you find lots of different sports, leagues, and competitions to choose from. Likewise, when you play casino games you’ll have hundreds to choose from. And even with poker, there are multiple rooms available.

BetOnline have two welcome bonuses available for their players. If you want to bet on sports, you can claim their 50% up to $1000 sports offer, while casino players can claim 100% up to $1000 on casino games. With so many payment options you’ll find depositing is easy, so you can claim your bonus and start playing with one of the complete online gambling sites.

BetOnline Pros

A big welcome offer for new players

Huge sportsbook to enjoy, with worldwide choices

Extensive casino service for players, with many games including live games

Further reload bonuses available for players

BetOnline Cons

No app available to download

2. Bovada – An industry leader with big sporting events and a massive range of casino games

Bovada are one of the most popular online gambling sites, with an excellent reputation amongst players. And when you look at their overall service, it is easy to see why – this is undoubtedly one of the biggest available online gambling sites.

Their sportsbooks cover a vast range of sports – they have extensive options for casino players and offer eSports and poker gaming. So if you want a gambling site to give you it all, Bovada could be the one for you.

They also offer two different welcome offers for new players. Sports fans can get 50% up to $1000 on sports betting, while the casino welcome bonus gives players up to $3000 in bonus funds to spend on the site. They accept debit and credit cards as payment options, while there is also the option to send across a rapid transfer if you are looking to top up your account quickly.

Bovada Pros

One of the best online sports gambling sites with thousands of betting markets daily

A fantastic variety of casino games including slots, table, card, live, and video poker

A range of daily specials for the significant sporting events

Claim one of the two great welcome bonuses on offer

Bovada Cons

Mobile play is via a browser only

3. Wild Casino – One of the best online gambling sites for casino promotions and offers

If you are looking for the best online gambling site for promotions and offers, it could be Wild Casino. As a casino game specialist, this site has a range of bonuses for new and existing customers, ensuring you always get a great deal.

The Wild Casino offers both credit and debit card betting alongside cryptocurrency betting for players, meaning this is one of a few Bitcoin gambling sites available for players. Although it’s their sole offering, the casino service is top quality and full of great games.

New players can claim a large welcome bonus from the site. They offer a 100% match on your first deposit up to $1000. The fantastic extra here is that you can claim this on your first five deposits meaning there’s a total available bonus of $5000, a great way to get started on a new gambling site.

Wild Casino Pros

A massive welcome bonus on offer for new casino players

The casino has a reputation of catering for high rollers

Wide range of existing customer promotions

Great for slot gaming, with hundreds to choose from

Wild Casino Cons

This is a casino-only site with no other types of gambling available

4. MyBookie – Get a great deal with ultra-competitive odds for sports and great casino games to enjoy

MyBookie has an excellent platform for players, covering sports, casino, eSports, and racing. This gives superb options for anyone joining and looking for lots of variety. During our online gambling site reviews, we found this site to offer some of the best sports betting odds around, which certainly makes them stand out from competitors.

But it’s not just sports betting where they shine. The games here are brilliant too – from slots to live casino games where dealers will run the contest via a live stream in the studio.

There are two bonuses you can claim here. The sports bonus is 100% matched up to $1000, while the casino bonus is 150% matched up to $750. Debit and credit card betting is available, and you can also play with crypto.

MyBookie Pros

Known to offer some of the best odds on the market

Fantastic coverage of US sport leagues

Look out for excellent live casino games streamed live from the studio

Users can claim a welcome bonus for either sports or casino gaming

MyBookie Cons

Navigation on the site can be a little complex for new players

5. BetUS – A vast but simple gambling site, ideal for newcomers

BetUS have a long list of options on their gambling site, but what makes them stand out from the other online gambling sites we have taken a look at is that they are very user friendly. They offer simplicity, an easy place to navigate, and a site where everyone can feel at ease, whether you are new to betting or an experienced player.

Players can use crypto here if they like, while credit and debit cards are also accepted if you would like to fund using other methods.

The welcome bonuses are great and the sports bonus includes a casino element, something that not too many other online gambling sites offer. The sports bonus is a 100% matched offer up to $2500, plus a 25% matched offer for the casino section, up to $625. If you only want casino play, they offer a 150% matched offer up to $3000 for casino players.

BetUS Pros

Excellent welcome bonuses, including one that covers both sports and casino

Very easy to navigate website that makes all players feel at home

Wide range of betting opportunities for all the top US sports leagues

Great collection of live games from the studio

BetUS Cons

The welcome bonus requires min $100 deposit

Best Gambling Sites USA Compared

Gambling Site Types of Gambling Welcome Bonus Payment Methods BetOnline Sports, racing, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 50% up to $1000

Casino – 100% up to $1000 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Bovada Sports, racing, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 50% up to $1000

Casino – up to $3000 Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer Wild Casino Casino Casino – 100% matched up to $5000 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency MyBookie Sports, racing, casino, eSports Sports – 100% up to $1000

Casino – 150% up to $750 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person BetUS Sports, racing, casino, eSports Sports – 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625

Casino – 150% up to $3000 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency Ignition Casino Casino – 100% up to $1000 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency XBet Sports, racing, casino, eSports Sports – 100% up to $500

Casino – 200% up to $500 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Intertops Sports, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 100% up to $200

Casino – 100% up to $100 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Red Dog Casino Casino – 225% up to $12,250 across five deposits Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, neosurf MyB Casino Casino Casino – 200% up to $1000 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person

How to Rank the Best Gambling Sites?

When we look at online gambling sites, we try to factor in several different things. First, we think the best sites should offer the whole package and not just excel in one area. Here are some of the things we look at when comparing both established and new gambling sites.

Games & Betting Markets

People should always have a choice – whether they play casino games or place sports bets. Finding new and exciting games to play is excellent, as is finding new betting markets to enjoy. We want sites that offer you lots of options, whatever kind of bet you fancy.

Bonuses & Promos

Everyone loves a good deal and if you were looking to make a purchase or sign up as a member somewhere, you would want to find the best deal you could. This is something that everyone should also do with casino gaming and sports betting sites. The best online gambling sites offer great bonuses and promotions to existing customers as well as new ones.

Software

Online gambling sites use software developers to create games for their customers to play. Therefore, finding trusted software developers is vital, so we look for sites that work with the best to bring a fun, safe, secure, and exciting environment to play in.

Betting Limits

Some casinos and sportsbooks will limit customers to ensure they look after the profitability of their business. However, we want players to get a fair shot and think that limits should remain reasonably high so that players big and small can all get involved and bet as they want.

Odds

If you are looking for the best sports gambling sites then you need to consider the odds on offer. Every time you don’t get the best odds when you win, you are leaving profit behind – so we try to make sure you secure great odds when you place your bets.

Loyalty Programs

If you are looking to play with just one website, and you are going to play regularly, then lookout for a loyalty program. These are in place to reward very active customers so make sure you take advantage if this applies to you.

Mobile Experience

The gambling world is turning mobile and online gambling sites are having to adapt. They need to offer a mobile service – whether it’s a browser option or a downloadable app – we put absolute focus on the need to have a mobile gaming site as part of the service.

Security

When you’re being asked for personal details and payment information, it’s essential you’re using a site that takes security seriously, so we didn’t think twice about adding protection to our list.

Types of Gambling Sites

There are a range of different online gambling sites, something to suit all tastes. Some prefer a standalone service – so they get a dedicated site are not distracted by other things – while others love the ability to visit sports gambling websites where they can also play casino games or poker at the same time.

Online Sportsbooks

If you want to bet on sports, then you need to head to one of the many online sports gambling sites. Here, you will find a range of different sports to bet on – both pre-match and in-play, locally and worldwide.

The best online gambling sites should offer a large number of markets for you to enjoy while also offering competitive odds to give you a good deal.

Horse Gambling Sites

Some online gambling sites specialize in one particular thing – horse gambling sites are a good example. Horse racing is a little different to other sports, and there are some places where gambling on the sport is legal where general sports betting is not. This has led to many specific horse racing services, such as TVG, which allows you to bet solely on horse racing and nothing else.

eSports Betting Sites

There are many reasons why eSports continue to grow in popularity with players – one of those is eSports betting. This allows players to use platforms such as CS:GO gambling sites to place wagers on competitive gaming competitions.

Some online gambling sites will offer this as part of their sports service, while others will have a specific eSports section on their site for you to enjoy.

However presented, this is a fast-growing industry so you can expect more improvements to come over the next few years.

Online Casinos

You can play a great range of games inside the best online casinos. Slots, table games, card games, live games, and more should all be available inside the best real money online gambling sites. Finding the best site is mainly about the variety of games on offer.

Look at the number of games in each section and look out for quality games from the best providers. The online gambling sites offering both of these are the ones that usually rank the best.

Poker Gambling Sites

Poker is one of the biggest card games in the world and, thanks to online gaming, it is now more accessible than ever before. In addition, you no longer need a dedicated poker site as many online gambling sites offer poker as part of their service to players.

There are some free gambling sites available for poker players, but also many real money sites that offer you the chance to participate in real money games.

Are Gambling Sites Legal in the US?

The landscape of gambling in the US is complex and also changing regularly. For example, some states allow legal gambling but others don’t allow gambling in the state, so players have to look at offshore online gambling sites instead.

Then there is the added complexity of some states allowing in-person betting but not enabling online wagering. This means that offshore gambling sites are still needed for players in some states, even though some gambling is legal in the state.

The final part to add here – which makes things even more complex – is that some states accept certain types of gambling but not others. This is one advantage of online gambling sites over in-state betting – they cover all kinds of gambling, so you know you’re on the right side of the rules.

Offshore Gambling Sites

If you are in a state where gambling is not allowed, you will have to look at offshore betting sites to play online. These are licensed and regulated elsewhere, away from your state, which means they can operate.

These sites are safe because they are licensed and regulated, making them the best option for players looking to bet but with no in-state options. It is important to remember that the best online gambling site is one where you feel safe and secure.

Bonuses at Online Gambling Sites

There are many different bonuses you can claim from online gambling sites and these mainly depend on the type of betting or playing you are doing. Here are some examples of standard betting promotions.

Free Bets

Free bets give you a way to explore and wager on one of the many online gambling sites so that you can give the site a test and see if it is one you want to use for your ongoing betting. Whether you choose to use them on your favorite sports and markets or something completely new, free bets allow you to check out a gambling site from the perspective of an active player.

Matched Deposits

Matched deposit bonuses are a great way to get funds that you can use in any way. The bonus funds are placed in your account and you can spend them as you like – spreading them out across multiple bets, for example, which you cannot do with free bets.

Some massive matched deposit offers are available with online gambling sites, which can get players off to a great start. Most of these are based on your first deposit into the account, while some generous sites offer you these across more than one deposit.

Free Spins

If you want a gambling site for casino gaming, you should look for one that offers free spins as a welcome bonus. These offers are limited to slot gaming so they are great for players who are looking for online casino action.

Online gambling sites can offer many free spins to new players when they sign up but are also used as a promotion for existing customers. So you might be able to get these as a new customer and then get them again in the future with the best online gambling sites USA players can visit.

No Deposit Bonuses

There are not too many online gambling sites that offer no deposit bonuses, which is why they are so sought after by players. As the name suggests, you do not need to deposit to get these bonuses, so you get to try the website for free.

Because they are entirely free, these bonuses are not usually too big but if you are trying to decide whether you want to use a specific gambling site, a no deposit bonus is a great way to help you make up your mind.

Gambling Site Sports Welcome Bonus Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirements BetOnline Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – 100% up to $1000 BOL1000 10x sport

40x casino Bovada Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – up to $3000 None 5x sport

25x & 40x casino Wild Casino NA Casino – 100% matched up to $5000 None 30x casino MyBookie Sports – 100% up to $1000 Casino – 150% up to $750 MYB150 (casino code) 10x sport

30x casino BetUS Sports – 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 Casino – 150% up to $3000 CAS150

(casino code) 10x sport

30x casino Ignition NA Casino – 100% up to $1000 None 25x casino XBet Sports – 100% up to $500 Casino – 200% up to $500 None 7x sport

30x casino Intertops Sports – 100% up to $200 Casino – 100% up to $100 None 10x sport

30x casino Red Dog NA Casino – 225% up to $12,250 across five deposits WAGGINGTAILS 35x casino MyB Casino NA Casino – 200% up to $1000 None 30x casino

Banking at Gambling Sites

When searching online gambling sites, you need to make sure you understand what payment types are accepted. Ideally, you want a site that accepts a method you know and trust, and maybe even something you have used online before.

Debit & Credit Cards

The vast majority of legal online gambling sites will accept debit and credit cards from their players. These are used online by people worldwide and are a widespread payment method, so many will be comfortable with the process of entering card details online.

e-Wallets

There are many different e-wallet companies out there, offering you the chance to send money online without revealing your card details. Most online gambling sites will offer at least one e-wallet method, but some accept multiple different ones so you can choose the one you like best.

Paypal

Paypal is the biggest e-wallet company so it is no surprise to see many Paypal gambling sites out there, as companies look to provide their players with a payment method that they know and trust. The best online gambling site will make you feel secure, and with so many people feeling secure when using Paypal, it makes sense that the industry works with this market leader.

Cryptocurrency

The world of cryptocurrency continues to grow and evolve, leading to many crypto gambling sites becoming available to players. With instant payments into your account, fast withdrawals, no bank fees, and no international fees to worry about, there are many advantages to using crypto to play with online gambling sites.

Gambling Site Payment Methods Minimum Deposit BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer $20 Wild Casino Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $10 Ignition Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $10 XBet Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller $20 Red Dog Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, neosurf $10 MyB Casino Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20

Best Mobile Gambling Sites

With so many people turning to their mobile phones in all aspects of life, you should look for a gambling site that offers mobile play. This may be via a browser or through an app, but what is important is that mobile play is ready to go.

Many online gambling sites now cater for mobile-only players and some sites have been designed with that specifically in mind.

New Online Gambling Sites

When looking at what is on offer, don’t forget about new gambling sites. These can often provide excellent service because they have to hit the market with a bang and make a name for themselves. These won’t have a more established brand’s history and customer base, but many of the best online gambling sites are relatively new and looking to attract and keep players.

Free Online Gambling Sites

Free play is something that several casinos offer, which is great if you are looking to try out a game for the first time. There is also the chance to claim a no deposit offer, which allows free gaming as you don’t have to add any of your funds to the account to unlock the bonus.

Free gambling sites also exist. They provide fun only gaming, but games are often slightly different to those you see on a standard casino site. So if you want to play inside a casino then finding a standard one that offers free play instead of one of the free gambling sites is likely to be your best option.

Conclusion

There are a great range of online gambling sites to choose from. Each one is different in terms of games, betting markets, bonuses, payment methods, etc. However, the unique service each one provides makes them stand out, so when you want to find the best gambling site you should do some research to find the right fit for you. Claim your $1000 bonus now at BetOnline!

FAQs

Are gambling sites illegal?

No, there are many parts of the world and many states in the US where gambling is legal in the state and where offshore gambling sites exist for players to use.

What is the best gambling site in the US?

There are many online gambling sites for real money players in the US. All of them offer a good service but perhaps the best is BetOnline. With so much choice here, everyone can find a piece of the action that suits their needs.

Is online gambling safe?

Yes, online gambling is safe. Just make sure you are playing on a licensed and regulated casino site and use a payment method you are comfortable with.

How much money do I need to gamble online in the US?

Stakes are entirely up to you and there is certainly no need to gamble large amounts if you do not want to. Some sites have a minimum deposit of just $10, so everyone can get in on the action.

Can I gamble for free online?

Yes, there are many free gambling sites available and the chance to join in with free play or claim no deposit bonuses from online gambling sites.

How can I make money gambling online?

Making money from gambling is not easy. Two essential elements are to be patient and choose a niche that you are knowledgeable in, then try to use that to your advantage.