Best Online Roulette Casinos USA

Roulette is one of the most popular games played by casino gamers, with many people getting involved. Here we look at online roulette casinos, explain the best, what games they offer, and how to get started with them.

The Best Online Roulette Casinos List 2021

If you are looking for online roulette casinos, here is our list of the very best providers available and what makes their service stand out.

Ignition – One of the top online roulette casinos with a great layout and strong game choice

Slots LV – An excellent casino service offering roulette and a simple and easy to use layout

Wild Casino – A fantastic online casino roulette platform with amazing customer bonuses

Cafe Casino – Strong gaming site offering roulette and more, with hundreds of games

Bovada – One of the biggest online roulette sites with a fantastic live casino

Xbet – Strong all-round gambling platform including options to play roulette

MyB – Play roulette online via your phone or desktop with this brand

BetUS – A simple casino site, ideal for beginners to gaming

BetOnline – A huge brand offering many roulette online casino gaming rooms

Big Spin – A simple and easy to use platform with a great mobile option

Best Online Roulette Sites Reviewed

1. Ignition – One of the top online roulette casinos with a great layout and strong game choice

Of the online roulette casinos we looked at, the service from Ignition was the one to come out on top. They offer excellent roulette gaming for players, with both standard rooms and live rooms available for you to enjoy so that you can move around the room you are in regularly if you wish to.

The casino has a straightforward layout to help new players find the roulette games they want to play with ease. On top of this, if you’re going to try something other than roulette, Ignition have hundreds of different games for you to look at.

New players can claim the Ignition casino welcome bonus when they sign up here – a matched deposit bonus available up to $3000, a great way to start your new account. The bonus has a wagering requirement of 25x attached to it.

Click here to visit Ignition

Ignition Pros

Excellent welcome bonus for new players

Simple and easy to use layout to find the games you want to play

Great range of standard and live roulette games

Hundreds of other titles if you are looking for something different

Ignition Cons

Lack of search options on the site to find specific games by name

2. Slots LV – An excellent casino service offering roulette and a simple and easy to use layout

The Slots LV site may sound like a website dedicated to slot gaming, but alongside this, they also offer online casino roulette. Like many other casinos, they have found that players want variety, so they have expanded to table games such as roulette, which is good news for players looking to see this.

Slots LV is more of an all-round service, one that you would use for an online roulette game alongside many other types of gaming. If you consider yourself this kind of player, rather than solely a roulette player, this is the kind of casino that would suit your style.

The Slots LV welcome bonus is excellent but a little complex too. The total offer gives up to $5000 in bonus funds, split into one bonus of 200% up to $1000, followed by eight further 100% up to $500 offers. This all adds up to a total of $5000, so certainly one that big players can use to their full advantage.

Click here to visit Slots LV

Slots LV Pros

Excellent, all-round casino site for versatile gamblers

Huge welcome offer available up to $5000

Simple layout that makes finding the games you want to play very easy

Multiple rooms to play roulette in

Slots LV Cons

The welcome bonus may be a little complex for beginners to follow

3. Wild Casino – A fantastic online casino roulette platform with excellent customer bonuses

The Wild Casino is a strong service making it one of the top online roulette casinos. They offer a wide range of games to play, with roulette variations on offer and also a live casino option if you would like to play along with a real-life dealer and get some social interaction.

The casino stands out as one of the most substantial roulette casino sites because they offer players a great range of promotions. After the welcome bonus, look out for further reload promotions to keep getting a good deal when you play.

The welcome bonus here is a 100% matched deposit offer, available up to $1000. However, you can claim this on your first five deposits, so the actual total you could gain from the offer is $5000, making this a considerable offer. The wagering requirement in place for this is 30x across every deposit bonus you get.

Click here to visit Wild Casino

Wild Casino Pros

Excellent welcome offer up to $5000

Great roulette coverage with variations of the game and live gaming

Look out for further promotions for existing customers

A sizeable live casino section

Wild Casino Cons

No live chat support for players

4. Cafe Casino – Strong gaming site offering roulette and more, with hundreds of games

The Cafe Casino is another service aiming to be one of the best roulette casinos while catering to every other type of player. They have a long list of casino games for players to use – if you ever fancied trying something different, then this place can certainly offer that to you.

What helps this be one of the best online roulette casinos is the variation of roulette games available. Although this is a theme throughout the site, the Cafe Casino does not just stick with the basics – they offer game variations and alternatives for all players.

New players at the Cafe Casino can claim their welcome bonus, a 100% matched deposit offer available up to $1000. This offer comes with a 25x wagering requirement, but being a matched deposit offer, you can use it all on roulette if you wish.

Click here to visit Cafe Casino

Cafe Casino Pros

A strong casino offering good depth of games across all different types

Look out for various roulette variations, which are available here

Excellent welcome bonus of 100% up to $1000 for new players

Great casino site for all-round players

Cafe Casino Cons

The live casino section is a little small

5. Bovada – One of the biggest online roulette sites with an excellent live casino

Bovada are one of the biggest gambling brands. They have an excellent casino service to match their reputation and offer a variety of other things if you are looking for different types of gambling. In addition, they are one of the strongest online roulette sites, with various games available for you to enjoy.

The live roulette online casino section of this site is where things come to life. This is an excellent casino for live gaming, and they have multiple roulette rooms with live dealers waiting to talk you through the action. This is one of the best roulette casinos for live gaming if that is the type you want to play.

If you are a new player at Bovada, you can claim their welcome bonus, a matched deposit bonus available up to $3000 with them. This is a fantastic welcome offer and has a 40x wagering requirement for table and card games such as roulette, but just 25x for slots.

Click here to visit Bovada

Bovada Pros

A great welcome offer for new players up to $3000

Excellent live online casino

Great roulette games including many variations

Huge gambling site, offering everything you can think of

Bovada Cons

Customer support does not offer live chat

Top Roulette Casino Sites Comparison

Casino sites offer various roulette rooms and a different number of game variations, including live options. Here is a look at our list of online roulette casinos and what they offer for players.

Casino Number of Roulette Games Number of Live Roulette Games Software Providers Ignition 8 3 Real Time Gaming, BetSoft Slots LV 5 2 Betsoft Wild Casino 8 4 Betsoft, Real Time Gaming Cafe Casino 5 2 BetSoft Bovada 8 4 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming XBet 5 2 BetSoft MyB 5 2 BetSoft BetUS 5 2 Digital Gaming Solutions BetOnline 10 4 Rival Gaming, BetSoft, Real Time Gaming, Digital Gaming Solutions Big Spin 5 2 BetSoft

Is it Legal to Play Roulette Online?

Yes, if you would like to play online casino roulette then this is legal and available for you to play. Casino gaming online comes in various ways, and one of them is to play with an offshore casino, which are available in the USA.

These are called offshore sites because they are licensed and regulated elsewhere, but they accept players from the USA. These are some of the best online roulette casinos offering great gaming across the board, including roulette.

How Does Roulette Work?

Roulette is an incredibly popular game worldwide, but everyone has to start somewhere and learn the basics of the game. So before you head over to the best roulette online casino, here are some points for you to consider that will aid your play.

The wheel spin is what dictates the winning number – the dealer spins this, a ball is placed in the wheel, and the pocket it lands on is the winner

Betting on roulette is very varied – you can go simple with 50/50 bets like red/black odd/even, or you can go for larger odds with single numbers, joint numbers, lined and blocks if you want something different

There is a set period for betting between each game – ensure all of your bets are placed in time and be quick, especially if you have a lot of chips to put on the table

Understand the type of roulette you are playing, what pockets are in play on the wheel and the odds you will receive for each bet you place

Types of Roulette Games

When you play roulette, there are several different types of games that you can play with the best roulette casino. Here are some of the most common variations of this game.

American Roulette

Seen as the standard type of roulette by many, this game has 38 pockets on the wheel, with numbers 1-36 plus 0 and 00. The game is not the best for players, with the house edge on this one being a little bigger than others we will come to, something worth noting if you intend to play a lot, and what to find the game that gives you the best deal.

European Roulette

European roulette is the same as American roulette, except for the 00 slot, meaning there are 37 pockets on this game, which leads to a smaller house edge than American roulette. The lack of 00 lowers the house edge on this wheel from 5.3% down to 2.6%, so it is undoubtedly a big difference.

French Roulette

Many online roulette sites offer French roulette, which is played on the same wheel as European roulette. However, there is a difference in rules with what happens when the ball lands on zero if you play the 50/50 bets.

Some rules will give you half of your stake back on these if the ball lands on zero, others keep your bets in play and roll over until the next spin, check out the rules your casino offers, and given they favour the 50/50 bets, certainly look into this style of play if you bet in that way.

Live Dealer Roulette

Live dealer roulette is what you want for those looking to find the closest experience to real-life casino gaming online. This type of online roulette gambling gives you a real-life dealer and wheel, streamed to your device so you can play along and have social interaction simultaneously.

The significant benefit of this is playing with others and not playing a computerized version of the game. On top of this, live roulette games often have more considerable limits, so high rollers can get involved, which is good to see.

Many live dealer roulette online casinos offer an excellent service, with many rooms, great dealers, and good interaction. Still, the service from Ignition and Wild Casino stands out as being very strong in this area.

Free Online Roulette vs Real Money Roulette

Many sites offer free online roulette alongside their money games, which is great for some players. Those are players who are brand new to online roulette and want to have some time to find their feet without risking too much money.

Of course, for some players, online roulette for real money is all that matters, so the sites which cover this best are those with a combination of both. This allows more experienced players the chance to jump into paid games straight away, while those looking to learn can try out games and test strategies on the free games on offer.

Roulette Bonuses & Promos

Finding a great deal is part of finding the best roulette online casino service. This covers the welcome bonus you receive as a new player and further offers that you can claim as you continue to play with your casino.

The best online roulette casinos will give you regular bonuses and the best of these for online roulette are deposit bonuses. Look out for this type of bonus – these give you funds added to your account that you can use on any game on the site, including roulette. Additionally, for a player who only plays roulette, you should be looking for a welcome bonus and further bonuses, all of which are matched deposit offers, giving you additional funds to use for roulette games.

Best Roulette Apps

Mobile gaming is becoming increasingly popular with players as it allows players to play a casino roulette game conveniently. Rather than being tied to your home on a computer, you can play online roulette on your phone, so you can be anywhere as long as you have an internet connection.

Games are now made with mobile in mind, so they fit perfectly on smaller screens, work fast on phones and offer a great experience. Considering the number of people moving to mobile gaming, expect online casino roulette providers to work hard in the future and keep improving this method of play.

How to Compare the Best Roulette Sites USA

We have explained the sites that we like and what we like about them, but here is some more detail about the aspects of each site that are important for us and what we look for when comparing the different services.

Variety of Games

Variety is critical because without this you will not learn how to play another version of roulette, and there is more chance of you getting bored. The best online roulette casinos should offer you multiple rooms to play inside, with many game varieties.

Roulette Bonuses & Promos

Everyone loves a good deal and we want online roulette sites to offer one to their players. Therefore, bonuses and promotions are extremely important to us. When you play roulette online, you should use promotions such as reload bonuses to further add to your enjoyment of the game.

Free Roulette Games

We understand that not everyone is an experienced player, so we look for free online roulette as part of a service, which can be very useful for new players looking to find their feet before spending money on the tables.

Live Dealer Roulette Tables

As people look for different types of gaming, live casino roulette sites have become incredibly popular. Rather than playing on a computerized wheel, these allow you to play with a real-life dealer, streamed from the studio directly to your computer.

Betting Limits & Options

We want online roulette casinos to be available to all, even players who like to play with larger stakes. Some sites use betting limits, but we want them to be big so that high rollers can play without fear of being limited, and on some sites, there will be specific tables for bigger players.

Mobile Experience

Many more people are now turning to mobile roulette online, so we need to see a strong mobile service from providers. Games need to look great, fit the screens well, and provide the same immersive experience as a desktop player, whether on a casino app or mobile browser.

Security

We take your security very seriously and only want to showcase sites offering online roulette for real money that take this seriously too. This means secure websites and apps, strong licenses in place to protect players and a range of safe and secure payment methods for money transactions to and from your account.

How to Play Roulette Online

If you would like to get started with an online casino roulette game then here are the steps you need to follow. The sign-up process is very similar with all providers, and we are going to use the Ignition Casino site as our example.

Step 1: Register

Head over to the Ignition Casino website, click on the orange ‘Join’ button and fill in the sign-up form with your details to get started.

Step 2: Verify

Verify the details you have given at this stage, which will avoid any issues and delays later.

Step 3: Deposit

Make your first deposit into the account – make sure this is eligible for the welcome bonus that new players can claim.

Step 4: Play

Now it is time to bet, head to the roulette section of the site and choose the room you want to play in.

Conclusion

There are many great places to play online roulette. Each site has a different type of service, with various games, live gaming and much more determining which is the best on offer. Of those on our list, the one that stands out from the crowd is the service from Ignition. Here you will see a fantastic platform where you can play online roulette for real money.

If you are looking to get involved with online roulette, this game has a strong presence online already and is only set to grow in the future. However, if you want to play with the best roulette online casino then in our opinion, this is Ignition.

FAQs

Can you legally play roulette online?

Yes, it is legal to play the game of roulette online.

Can you make money playing online roulette?

Given the house edge in favour of the casino, this is not easy, but if you are lucky and bet with a strategy, you can make money while playing roulette online.

What’s the best online roulette site?

In our opinion, the best online roulette casino is Ignition, which offers a high-quality roulette gaming experience.

How do you play roulette for free?

Many sites offer free online roulette and money games if you want to find your feet and work out a strategy before playing with real money.

What online roulette sites pay real money?

All sites offer you the chance to play online roulette for real money, and they include those we have listed here, such as Ignition, Slots LV, and Wild Casino.