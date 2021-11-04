Best New Casino Sites USA 2021

Looking for the best new online casinos in the US? If so, you’ve come to the right place.

In this guide, we review the best new casinos and cover everything you need to know about playing at them.

The Best New Online Casinos List

Here’s our regularly updated list of the best new casinos that cater to US residents. We used a strict review process (described below) to compile our rankings.

Wild Casino – Best new casino overall

– Best new casino overall Bovada Casino – Great jackpot slots selection

– Great jackpot slots selection BetOnline Casino – Best new casino for poker

– Best new casino for poker MyBookie Casino – Great for Blackjack

– Great for Blackjack BetUS Casino – Excellent cryptocurrency bonuses

– Excellent cryptocurrency bonuses Ignition – Good bonus wagering requirement

– Good bonus wagering requirement Red Dog – Great for video poker

– Great for video poker Intertops – Best roulette variety

– Best roulette variety MyB – Generous promo offers

– Generous promo offers Planet 7 – Lots of new slot games

The Best New Online Casinos in US Reviewed

Now for a closer look at the USA’s best new casino sites.

1. Wild Casino – Overall Best New Online Casino

The Wild Casino is our number one recommendation for players looking for a new online casino. It offers players impressive bonuses and promotions. Right off the bat, new players receive a handsome signup bonus of up to $5,000. The Wild Casino grants this welcome bonus across five 100% matched $1,000 deposits with a 30x wagering requirement.

The casino’s existing customers enjoy a generous reload bonus, as well as a Wild Weekend bonus that is perfect for rewinding with some casino-filled action after a busy work week. Wild Casino is also ideal for high rollers, boasting several high-stake tables for customers who are keen on playing big. Notably, the website provides players with excellent 24/7 customer service.

Pros:

Dozens of live dealer tables

Wide selection of jackpot slots

Slots tournaments open to anyone

Up to $5,000 in total welcome bonus cash

Cons:

No live poker tournaments

2. Bovada Casino – Lots of Jackpot Slots

Bovada has spent years on the online casino market, establishing itself as a trustworthy website. Players can choose from a generous game selection that includes slots, card games, video poker, and table games. The online casino boasts many choices, including hundreds of slot games and several casino rooms where players can try their hands at different versions of blackjack and Roulette.

Bovada players also enjoy a professional-looking website with a user-friendly UX. The casino allows its customers to accrue Reward Points through its loyalty program and access perks thanks to its Refer a Friend program. Bovada also grants every new player a generous $3,000 welcome bonus. The signup bonus’s wagering requirements are 25x for slots and 40x for other games.

When it comes to new online casinos in the USA for real money, Bovada is tough to beat.

Pros:

High roller blackjack and roulette tables

Choose your table limits for live games

User-friendly online platform

Up to $3,000 in bonus cash

Cons:

No ongoing casino promotions

3. BetOnline – Great For Poker

BetOnline boasts an impressive game selection that includes card and table games. But where the casino provider really shines is its slots catalog. Players can choose from a wide array of both new and classic slot titles. BetOnline also ensures speedy payouts – players can receive their winnings in just 48 hours via various payment methods, including cryptocurrency.

The website rewards its loyal players with a monthly reload bonus of 20% on any deposit of up to $500. BetOnline’s customer service is impressive and includes a live chat option players can use to receive assistance 24/7. The website grants its new players a welcome bonus of up to $3,000. This signup bonus comes in the form of three 100% matched bonuses of up to $1,000 on the player’s first three deposits and carries a 40x wagering requirement.

Pros:

Nightly poker tournaments

Web, desktop, and mobile apps for poker

Steady stream of new games

$3,000 in total welcome bonus cash

Cons:

Few jackpot slots games

4. MyBookie – Best For Blackjack Tournaments

Players can find many different casino games at the MyBookie new online casino, but the star of the show is MyBookie’s extensive and high-quality slot game selection. New customers receive an enticing welcome offer – a 150% matched deposit bonus of up to $750. The site also regularly rewards existing customers with various attractive promotions.

Players who prefer live gaming won’t be disappointed, either. Real-life dealers invite them to their virtual table to try their skills and luck at blackjack, Roulette, and baccarat. The website is optimized for mobile, so customers can enjoy their favorite casino titles on the go. MyBookie players also enjoy quick withdrawals, which means they can access their winnings without much delay.

As far as new online casinos in the USA for real money go, MyBookie is right up there with the best.

Pros:

Impressive slot game selection

$750 signup bonus for new customers

Promotions and bonuses for existing users

Excellent live casino gaming experience featuring real-life dealers

Cons:

Limited payment methods

5. BetUS – Best Crypto Bonuses

BetUS is an easy-to-use online casino website that welcomes new players with some of the best signup bonuses on the market. Casino game enthusiasts wishing to play at BetUS can look forward to an impressive 150% matched bonus of up to $5,000 with a wagering requirement of 30x and a maximum bonus cashout of $10,000. Those wishing to deposit using cryptocurrency won’t be disappointed, as BetUS offers an enhanced bonus for crypto deposits.

The website rewards its existing players with daily promotions valid for a few different casino games. The website may be humble, but it boasts a clean layout and is easy to navigate, making for a solid user experience. Players enjoy fast withdrawals and a daily payout limit of $5,000, which is considered high by industry standards. Customers who have questions or concerns can quickly get in touch with BetUS through live chat, email, and phone.

Pros:

Daily promotions for rotating games

Welcome bonus worth up to $3,000

Huge selection of games

Very user-friendly web interface

Cons:

No live poker tournaments

Short 14-day window to use welcome bonus

New Real Money Casinos Compared

Here’s a closer look at how the best new online casinos compare in terms of games, software, bonuses and payment methods.

Number of Games Game Types Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Payment Methods Bovada 150 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker Visionary iGaming, Rival, Real Time Gaming, Revolver Gaming and Maiktone Gaming 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetOnline 150 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Tether Wild Casino 250 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios 250% bonus up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, Stellar Ignition 150 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, baccarat, video poker, poker Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zelle BetUS 200 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps baccarat, video poker, bingo Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma 50% deposit match up to $625 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 200 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat video poker Betsoft, Concept Gaming 150% deposit match up to $750 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Intertops 300 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker Real Time Gaming 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, EcoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin MYB Casino 100 Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video poker Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple Red Dog 250 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, baccarat, video poker Real Time Gaming 225% deposit match and 20 free spins Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Neosurf, PayID Planet 7 240 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker BetonSoft 200% deposit match up to $900 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz

How We Choose The Top New Casinos

New Casino Bonus & Promos

New online casinos offer several types of bonuses to attract new customers. Most promotions fall into one of three categories:

Deposit match bonuses:

The casino awards you a bonus equal to a percentage of the size of your first deposit. Most new online casinos offer a 50% to 150% match that caps out between $1000 and $5,000. For example, a 100% up to $1,000 deposit match bonus means the casino awards a one-dollar bonus for every dollar you deposit, up to a maximum of $1,000.

New casinos are under much pressure to compete for business with industry incumbents. As such, the best new online casinos offer huge deposit match bonuses designed to appeal to the most demanding gamblers.

No Deposit Bonus

A no deposit bonus is a bonus you receive without making a deposit. This type of bonus was popular in the early days of online gambling but is not in vogue at new casinos online today. If you find a new USA no deposit casino bonus, grab it while it’s hot – chances are it’s a short-term offer that will disappear as quickly as it came.

We’ll update this page when new online casino no deposit bonus offers become available.

Free spins

Free spins promotions are pretty popular at the best new online casinos. Most commonly, a free spins bonus awards between 25 and over a hundred free spins. Free spins promos come either bundled with a match deposit bonus or as standalone recurring promotions.

This bonus is often restricted to specific sots the casino is trying to promote, so expect it whenever a casino adds new titles to its roster.

Winnings from free spins are awarded as bonus money subject to your new casino site’s wagering requirements.

Typical bonus restrictions and wagering requirements

The best new online casinos impose restrictions on their bonuses.

The most important restriction is the Wagering Requirement (WR), also known as the playthrough or turnover. The WR indicates how much money you need to wager before you can withdraw your bonus. For example, if you receive a $1,000 bonus and the WR is 30x, you’ll need to wager $30 to withdraw $1.00 of bonus funds and $30,000 to withdraw your entire bonus.

Another common restriction at the best new online casinos is the expiry date. The time limit can apply to claiming your bonus, completing wagering requirements, or both. New casinos usually impose limits between 14 and 30 days.

Finally, wagers placed on different games contribute differently towards meeting WR at the best new online casinos. The rule of thumb is that games with a high house edge (such as slots) contribute the most, while games with a low house edge (like Blackjack or Roulette) contribute the least. This disparity can affect the attractiveness of a welcome bonus significantly.

Game Selection & Software

Slots

The bread and butter of the best new online casinos. Most online gambling sites boast at least 150 slots from several providers. Titles range from digital reproductions of classic fruit machines to modern 3D-themed slots based on popular video games and blockbuster movies with 3D animations that pop off the screen. New casinos tend to favor modern slots, with a strong bias towards titles with innovative gameplay and generous bonus rounds, like Day of The Dead, Treasure Box Dynasty Kingdom, or Pixies of the Forest. New casino slot games are developed by studios such as IGT every month and added by partner casinos.

Blackjack

The best new online casinos feature several variants of blackjack, including Classic Blackjack, Progressive Blackjack, Blackjack Switch, Spanish 21, and European Blackjack. The basic premise is the same throughout; the differences center around how and when the dealer acts and what side bets are available.

Roulette

New casino sites boast European and American variants of Roulette. The more variety and the more extensive the range of betting limits, the higher we ranked a casino on our list. We awarded bonus points to casinos that feature French Roulette, which has a very high 98.65% return-to-player rate.

New casino games online

Brand new casino sites are constantly expanding their game portfolio. The top providers add several new casino slot games per month. A casino’s table game and specialty selections tend to be static, so we awarded bonus ranking points to any new gambling site that deviates from this trend. You can play new casino games for free or for real money.

Software providers

Realtime Gaming slots are trendy in the US, and new RTG casinos serving customers in the states pop up all the time. The best new online casino sites offer a broad selection of games from reputable gaming studios. Our top-rated casinos cover titles from RTG, Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival, and several other software providers.

Live casino tables

The brand new online casinos accepting US players offer a live Blackjack, live Roulette, and live Baccarat. Some even feature live Craps. The minimum and maximum betting range is usually between $5 and $2,500, making table games at new online USA casinos suitable for high-rollers and amateur bettors alike.

Please ensure you have a fast internet connection before connecting to the live dealer tables. Also, make sure your headphones or speakers are connected if you’d like to hear the dealer’s responses to your in-chat questions and comments.

Payment Methods

New online casinos in the USA for real money accept payments through cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin and altcoins), credit cards and debit cards, and bank transfers. Player-to-player and bank transfers are also supported by some providers (see the table below for details).

The minimum deposit limit varies between new casino online sites, but it usually hovers between $10 and $45. Depositing with cryptocurrencies is generally fast and free, although payments using some methods, such as credit cards and bank transfers, incur small fees at some casinos.

Depending on your chosen banking method, withdrawals take between hours and five business days to process. Cryptocurrency deposits are usually the fastest. Furthermore, new online casinos that are USA friendly often feature cryptocurrency-specific promotions, so it pays to make crypto deposits.

New Loyalty Programs

A loyalty program (a.k.a. loyalty schemes and rewards programs) allows you to rack up rewards points and exchange them for cash prizes and other bonuses. The number of points you accrue depends on the games you play. For example, Bovada’s VIP program awards one VIP point per dollar wagered on video poker and table games, five per dollar wagered on slots, and 15 points for specialty game wagers.

You can redeem points for cashback, entries to exclusive tournaments and live events, and custom-tailored bonuses. The more you gamble, the higher your loyalty tier and the more and better rewards you can claim.

Unfortunately, loyalty programs aren’t too popular at brand new USA online casinos 2021.

Mobile experience

Brand new USA online casinos in 2021 follow a “mobile-first” philosophy. Nowadays, most gambling wagers are placed through Android and iOS tablets and smartphones. That’s why all the top providers invest heavily in their dedicated mobile apps.

All gambling sites on our list of the best new online casinos offer mobile applications that allow you to create a free account, make deposits and withdrawals, and play hundreds of games.

Furthermore, software developers adapt their top games for compatibility with mobile devices.

Customer service

When ranking new online casinos, we considered customer support responsiveness, friendliness, and quality of support offered. The top brand new USA online casinos 2021 offer email support and live chat support. 24/7 support is the norm, though some casinos limit their live chat availability to specific hours.

Keep in mind that most online casinos won’t provide much support unless you hold an active account with them; pre-sales support is limited in scope.

Regulations & Security

An offshore gambling site is as good as its security. The new online casinos on our list are all offshore sites; they are licensed and regulated outside the United States, usually in Panama or somewhere in the European Union.

Unfortunately, not all offshore gambling sites are legitimate, and brand new gambling sites are more likely to be fraudulent than older ones. That’s why we put extra effort into ensuring our recommended casinos are trustworthy. For each casino, we:

Checked customer feedback

Confirmed SSL encryption

Validated license information

Confirmed its fair behavior with independent auditors

Made a deposit and withdrawal successfuly

New Casinos vs Established Casino Sites

First, new casinos offer much larger bonuses than established casinos. New casinos pour millions of dollars into their marketing campaigns to attract gamblers away from established competitors. That’s why new casinos regularly offer welcome bonuses worth thousands of dollars with reasonable wagering requirements.

Second, new online casinos are built from the ground up with mobile users in mind. A gambling site launched in 2018 is guided by a different set of strategic and executive principles than a site launched over twenty years ago. That contrast is nowhere more evident than in the sphere of mobile compatibility. New sites offer interfaces and games that work perfectly on new and old smartphones and tablets.

On the flip side, established casino sites have more experience and are generally more trustworthy. The experience translates into a better understanding of customer expectations and a finely tuned selection of games and recurring bonuses. The added value of trustworthiness stemming from being 10+ years on the market is self-evident.

How to Sign Up to a New Online Casino

Follow the simple guide below to start gambling online from anywhere in the US in less than 10 minutes. We’ll use Bovada to demonstrate the registration process. Betting online with Bovada is possible even in states without regulated online gambling.

Step 1: Create a Free Account

Launch the Bovada application on your mobile device or load the casino’s website in your desktop browser. Click the “Join” button. Fill out the simple registration form by entering your name, date of birth, email address, zip code, password, and preferred display currency (mBTC or USD). Confirm that you are your state’s minimum legal age for gambling and click the Register button.

Step 2: Verify your account

Enter the SMS code from Bovada into the phone verification prompt. You can choose to verify your phone number later, but delaying verification may limit your access to some account functions, such as requesting withdrawals and claiming bonuses.

You can try Bovada’s game for free in demo mode before depositing. Proceed to step three below once you’re ready to play for real money.

Step 3: Fund your account

Click on the cashier and choose your preferred deposit method. Credit cards, vouchers, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash are supported. If you choose a cryptocurrency, you’ll see your unique wallet number on the next screen; please make all transfers to that wallet only to avoid issues.

Step 4: Start gambling online!

You’ll be ready to start gambling online as soon as your bankroll reflects your deposit, which often takes minutes.

Please remember that you’ll have to verify your identity before withdrawing any winnings. Verification involves submitting pictures of government-issued documents through a secure connection. Bovada will check the details on your ID against the information you entered during registration.

Wrapping Up

Depositing with a new online casino is a bit riskier than depositing with an established site that’s been around for decades. You can still take advantage of the lucrative promotions and innovative mobile betting technologies offered by new casinos – as long as you stick to vetted providers. Sign up with one of our recommended casinos to start gambling securely today.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often do new online casinos launch?

Dozens of new online casinos launch every year. Most of them offer poor service. Consult our rankings to avoid unreliable providers.

What is the best new online casino in the US?

Wild Casino is our pick for the US’ best new online casino, due to its fantastic bonus offers and vast games library.

Do new casinos have no deposit bonus offers?

No deposit bonus offers are rare, even at new casinos.

Are new online casinos safe?

The new online casinos we recommend are safe; most are not.

How do I find the best new casinos?

By researching online opinions and licensing information or by consulting our regularly updated rankings.