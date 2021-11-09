Legal Sports Betting USA - Best Legal Sportsbooks

Legal sports betting sites allow you to wager on your favorite sports without running afoul of state gambling laws. At the best legal online sportsbooks, you’ll find a wide range of sports, competitive odds, and even welcome bonuses to get you started.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about legal sports betting in the US and highlight the 10 best legal sports betting sites in 2021.

The Best Legal Sportsbooks List 2021

Before we dive into states with legal sports betting, let’s take a look at the top 10 legal sports betting sites across the US in 2021:

BetOnline – Overall Best Legal Sports Betting Site in 2021

MyBookie – Best Legal Sportsbook for Parlays

Bovada – Legal Online Sports Betting Site with Live Streaming

XBet – Top-rated Sportsbook for Horse Racing

BetUS – Legal Sports Betting Site with $2,500 Welcome Bonus

Intertops – Best Mobile Sports Betting App in the US

Sportsbetting.ag – Top Sportsbook for Soccer Betting

BetNow – Bet on Live NFL and NBA Games

GT Bets – Online Sportsbook with Seamless Payments

BUSR – Legal Sports Betting Site with Very Competitive Odds

Where is Sports Betting Legal in the US?

For much of the last century, sports betting was outlawed throughout the US by federal law. However, in 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). That cleared the way for states to set their own rules around sports betting.

Today, there is a patchwork of laws around legal sports betting in the US. Whether it’s legal, what you can bet on, and what sportsbooks you can use varies from state to state.

States with Legal Sports Betting

There are currently 29 states that allow legal sports betting in the US:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Connecticut

Rhode Island

New Hampshire

Virginia

West Virginia

Florida

Tennessee

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Wyoming

Colorado

Nevada

Arizona

Washington, D.C.

Oregon

Washington

Montana

North Dakota

South Dakota

New Mexico

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Delaware

New York

The 18 states in bold in the list above allow both online and retail sports betting. The remaining 11 states where sports betting is legal only allow retail (in-person) sports betting. Notably, New York plans to launch online sports betting by the end of 2021 in addition to legal retail betting.

It’s important to point out that even though online sports betting is legal in 18 states, you cannot simply use any sportsbook. All states grant a limited number of licenses to specific betting operators, and which sportsbooks are legal can vary from state to state.

In places like Oregon and Washington, D.C., online sports betting is only offered through the state lottery. This means that odds for legal online sports betting are often not competitive with offshore sportsbooks or sportsbooks in other states.

States on the Way to Legal Sports Betting

There are 3 states on the cusp of offering legal sports betting:

Nebraska

Wisconsin

Maryland

In each of these states, legal sports betting has already been approved by the legislatures (retail in all 3 states, online in Maryland only). All 3 states are waiting for regulators to finalize licenses and could offer their first sports bets by the end of 2021.

In addition, there are 9 more states that could be on the way to becoming legal sports betting states:

Alabama

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Missouri

Ohio

Vermont

In Maine, a bill to legalize online sports passed the legislature in 2021, but was vetoed by the state’s governor. A new bill is expected to pass in early 2022.

In Ohio, Vermont, and Massachusetts, there is currently legislation under consideration that would legalize sports betting.

In Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, and Missouri, there is no legislation being considered just yet. However, state legislators have made it clear that they want to take up the issue of legal sports betting during their 2022 legislative sessions.

States With No Legal Sports Betting on the Horizon

There are 9 states that don’t currently have legal sports betting, and likely won’t for a long time:

Utah

Texas

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Alaska

Hawaii

California

Idaho

Minnesota

In these states, legislatures haven’t taken up the issue of sports gambling or have outright dismissed it. In states like Utah, Texas, and Alaska, there has long been an antipathy towards gambling and it’s possible these will never become states where legal sports betting is legal.

In California and Oklahoma, it’s possible that sports betting could be legalized on tribal land, but this is still likely some years away.

The Legality of Offshore Sportsbooks

Offshore sportsbooks reside in a grey area when it comes to legal online sports betting. Since PASPA was overturned in 2018, they’re not prohibited at the level of the federal government. So, it might seem like legal offshore sportsbooks exist.

However, at the level of individual states, there’s a lot more complexity. Some states outright ban offshore betting and others don’t have any mention of offshore betting in their gambling laws.

For the most part, offshore sportsbooks are illegal to bet with because of state laws. That’s the case even in states that offer legal online gambling. These states may allow you to be online, but only with approved and licensed operators – which offshore sportsbooks are not. In states like Washington and Texas where online sports betting is not legal, it’s clear that betting with offshore sportsbooks is not legal.

That said, there are some states that don’t specifically prohibit betting with offshore sportsbooks. Florida, for instance, allows online betting and doesn’t explicitly limit bettors to using approved operators. So, offshore sportsbooks might be legal in Florida, but it’s not very clear.

The good news is that individual bettors who play with offshore sportsbooks rarely come under legal scrutiny. Offshore sportsbooks have been around for decades and there are very few instances of enforcement against individual players. So, while offshore sportsbooks are not legal in most states, your chances of getting in trouble for betting with one are low.

Best Legal Sportsbooks US Reviewed

Now that we’ve covered the legality of sports betting in the US, let’s take a closer look at the top 5 legal sportsbooks in 2021.

1. BetOnline – #1 Legal Sports Betting Site in 2021

BetOnline is our top-rated legal sports betting site in 2021. This offshore sportsbook operates throughout the US and offers betting on more than 20 different sports markets. That includes all the major US leagues – the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB – as well as college sports, auto racing, soccer, Esports, UFC, golf, tennis, and much more.

BetOnline makes betting incredibly easy. All you have to do to add wagers to your betslip is click on the odds. For bettors on the go, BetOnline offers mobile apps for iOS and Android. The platform also has a built-in tool for creating parlays, teasers, and if bets. If you want to wager on prop bets, BetOnline has one of the largest selections of any legal sportsbook we tested.

Another thing to love about BetOnline is that it offers a generous welcome bonus for new players. You can claim a 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000 with promo code BOL1000, and you only need to play minimum odds of -200 with the bonus cash. Plus, BetOnline offers a 5% cash boost for all returning players when you deposit Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Ripple.

Pros:

Excellent selection of sports betting markets

Built-in parlay tool

Very easy to use and has mobile apps

$1,000 deposit match welcome bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live streaming

2. MyBookie – Best Legal Sportsbook for Parlays

MyBookie is another of the best legal online sportsbooks in 2021. With this bookie, you can place live bets on ongoing games across 18 different sports. On top of that, MyBookie offers futures betting on the NBA and NFL. So, you can make long-term wagers on who will win next year’s SuperBowl or who the NBA MVP will be.

We especially like MyBookie for creating parlays, teasers, and if bets. The platform has a handy tool that helps you see how adding different lines to a multi-part bet impacts your odds. Even better, you can pay to boost your odds. This adds to the upfront cost of your bet, but offers an enhanced payout if you win.

MyBookie also does a great job of managing the overall betting experience. The app accepts credit cards, debit cards, and crypto, and you can get a payout in under 48 hours. MyBookie has 24/7 customer support, too.

For new players, MyBookie offers a 100% deposit match worth up to $1,000 with promo code MYB100. The bonus doesn’t have a time limit, but you must play odds of -250 or greater.

Pros:

Futures betting on the NFL and NBA

Boost your odds for parlays

24/7 customer support and fast payments

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Mobile-friendly website rather than dedicated apps

3. Bovada – Legal Online Sports Betting Site with Live Streaming

Bovada is one of the best legal sportsbooks for live betting and streaming. The platform offers HD-quality streaming of most big games from the US and around the world. It’s a great option if you can’t find a way to watch your favorite matches, and it’s made even better by the fact that you can stream and bet from the same platform. Bovada’s live odds aren’t the most competitive we’ve seen, but it’s hard to beat the convenience of this platform.

Bovada also stands out for offering an absolutely enormous selection of sports to bet on. This sportsbook has many of the most popular Esports leagues, including DOTA 2, League of Legends, Rainbow 6, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It also offers betting on niche sports like skiing, beach volleyball, and swimming. For major sports, you’ll find plenty of prop bets to keep games exciting.

Bovada offers new players a 100% deposit match welcome bonus up to $750. To claim the bonus, you must make a deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Litecoin and use promo code BTCSWB750. The bonus must be played on odds of -200 or greater.

Pros:

HD-quality live streaming

Carries bets for most popular Esports

Widest range of betting markets of any legal sportsbook

$750 deposit match welcome bonus

Cons:

Live betting odds can be expensive

4. XBet – Top-rated Sportsbook for Horse Racing

XBet is our favorite legal sportsbook for betting on horse races. This online bookie lets you wager not only on tracks in the US, but also those across Europe, the UK, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. You can bet on either thoroughbred or harness racing, and XBet offers helpful tips to guide your bets. Even better, XBet offers a 7% rebate on every horse racing bet you make, regardless of whether you win or lose.

XBet also has plenty to offer when it comes to betting on non-racing sports. The sportsbook has more than 20 sports markets and it offers live betting on most of them. In addition, XBet has a parlay builder tool and a massive selection of prop bets. XBet also enhances the player experience with 24/7 customer service, fast payouts, and a dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

The biggest downside to XBet is its welcome bonus, which pales in comparison to other sportsbooks. New players can claim a 100% deposit match up to $500 (no promo code required). You can bet the bonus funds on any odds of -200 or greater.

Pros:

Wager on horse races around the world

7% rebate on all horse racing bets

Live betting on more than 20 sports markets

Mobile app for iOS and Android devices

Cons:

Relatively small welcome bonus offer

5. BetUS – Legal Sports Betting Site with $2,500 Welcome Bonus

BetUS is hard to beat if you’re on the hunt for a massive welcome bonus offer. This sportsbook offers new players an incredible $2,500 through a 125% match on your first deposit (promo code JOIN125). However, BetUS’s offer isn’t for the faint of heart – you must wager on odds of -280 or greater and meet the bonus’s wagering requirement within 14 days of joining the sportsbook.

BetUS also has plenty of offers for returning players. You can claim a 100% deposit bonus up to $2,500 on your first 3 cryptocurrency deposits. After that, you’ll get a 20% bonus on top of every subsequent cryptocurrency deposit you make. BetUS accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

BetUS gives you plenty of ways to use all your bonus money. The sportsbook carries wagers across 22 different sports, and offers live in-game betting for most matches. You can also set up parlays, although the process isn’t as seamless as it is at some other sportsbooks. BetUS has 24/7 customer support, so it’s easy to get in touch with an expert if you ever have questions about your betting options.

Pros:

$2,500 welcome bonus

Up to $7,500 in bonuses for crypto deposits

More than 22 sports markets for betting

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Many bonuses are only available for crypto deposits

Best Legal Betting Sites Compared

Wondering which legal sports betting site is right for you? We’ve put together the table below to help you quickly compare the top legal US sportsbooks:

Number of Sports Markets Welcome Bonus Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 20 50% deposit match up to $1,000 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin MyBookie 18 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin XBet 21 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bovada 22 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetUS 22 125% deposit match up to $2,500 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Intertops 17 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill SportsBetting.ag 16 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 10 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 18 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 17 20% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How We Select the Best US Legal Betting Sites

Wondering what goes into our analysis of the top legal sportsbooks? We’ll explain some of the key features we look for when comparing legal sports gambling sites in the US.

Licensing and Security

Most legal sportsbooks are licensed by a state’s gambling commission and have passed security checks to ensure that players’ funds are safe. In the case of the offshore sportsbooks we reviewed, all of them use advanced encryption for security. Sportsbooks like BetOnline have more than 25 years’ worth of experience keeping players’ money safe.

Range of Betting Markets

The range of sports you can bet on is a huge consideration when recommending legal US sportsbooks. Betting sites like Bovada and BetUS offer 22 different markets, including college sports, Esports, and even some niche sports. We also look for sites like BetNow that offer a large range of prop bets for major NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL games.

Betting Offers

All of the best online sportsbooks offer welcome bonuses to attract new players. These can be worth up to $2,500 at sites like BetUS or up to $1,000 at BetOnline and MyBookie.

Live Betting & Streaming

Live betting makes wagering on your favorite games way more fun, so it’s a feature that we prioritize when comparing top sportsbooks. In addition, sportsbooks like Bovada offer live streaming, which makes it easy to bet in real time while watching a big game.

Loyalty Scheme

Some legal sports betting sites have a loyalty program to reward returning players. These programs might not always be apparent – at XBet, for example, a 7% rebate on horse race bets effectively serves as a loyalty program.

Payment Methods

Top online sportsbooks won’t charge deposit or withdrawal fees, and will make payments as simple as possible by accepting a wide range of payment methods. All of the sportsbooks we reviewed accept credit cards, debit cards, and Bitcoin. BetOnline also accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.

Mobile Betting

Betting on the go is made much easier with dedicated betting apps for iOS and Android. Many of the sportsbooks we reviewed offer user-friendly apps, and we especially like the apps from BetOnline and Bovada.

Customer Service

Being able to get help when you need it is another key consideration when choosing an online sportsbook. BetOnline, MyBookie, Bovada, and XBet all offer 24/7 customer support. You can get in touch by phone or live chat to get help immediately.

How to Get Started with a Legal Online Sportsbook

Ready to get started with the best legal online sports betting site in the US? We’ll walk you through the steps to sign up with BetOnline and place your first bet today.

Step 1: Create a BetOnline Account

To get started, head to BetOnline’s website and click ‘Join Now’ to create a new account. Enter your name, email, phone number, birthday, and a password for your account.

Step 2: Verify Your Account

To complete the registration process, BetOnline asks you to verify your email address. Check your inbox for an email from BetOnline. Then simply click on the link inside to verify your account.

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Next, you can deposit money that you’ll use to start betting. You can get started with BetOnline with as little as $10, but the sportsbook offers a 50% deposit match bonus with promo code BOL1000. To claim the full $1,000 bonus, deposit at least $2,000. BetOnline accepts credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin.

Step 4: Place Your First Bet

Now you’re ready to start betting! Head to BetOnline’s sportsbook lobby to see all the wagers available. You can search for specific teams, sort by sport, or even see a list of all games going on right now. When you find a wager you like, click on the odds to add it to your bet slip. Then enter the amount you want to wager and click ‘Place Bets’ to enter your first sports bet.

Conclusion

Legal sports betting sites allow you to bet on the NFL, NBA, and more while staying on the right side of US federal and state laws. As of 2021, 29 states have already legalized online sports betting and 12 more could add legal sports betting in the next year. In addition, offshore sportsbooks offer a way to bet on sports no matter where you are in the US, even if their legality is questionable in many states.

FAQs

Can you legally bet on sports games?

You can legally bet on sports in 29 states, including 18 states that allow you to legally bet online. More states are expected to legalize sport betting in 2022.

Where can I legally bet on sports?

You can legally bet on sports in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, D.C., Oregon, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Delaware, and New York.

What is the best legal sportsbook?

We think BetOnline is the best legal sportsbook in 2021. This sportsbook offers very competitive odds on a wide range of sports. It also makes deposits and withdrawals simple and offers new players a $1,000 welcome bonus.

Are offshore sportsbooks legal?

Offshore sportsbooks are not legal. However, enforcement of rules around offshore sportsbooks has historically been low. So, offshore sportsbooks remain a popular way to bet online for millions of Americans, especially in states without legal sports betting.

What states have legal sports betting?

29 states currently offer legal sports betting, either in-person or online: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, D.C., Oregon, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Delaware, and New York.