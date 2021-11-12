Moneyline Betting Guide - Best Moneyline Betting Sites

The moneyline bet is one of the most popular and most simple bets available for punters to use. And being so popular, it is often the first betting market that many new players try out, which is why we have created our moneyline betting guide to explain everything you need to know about this betting market.

What is a Moneyline Bet?

The moneyline is betting in its simplest form, which is why moneyline betting appeals so much to newer gamblers, and why many experienced gamblers stick with the market. There is nothing complex, no point lines, method of victory or spreads to be concerned with – all you are focusing on here is who wins the match.

You choose the team or person you think will win and cheer them on to beat the opposition – it is that simple.

How Moneyline Betting Works

When you are betting the moneyline, you are betting on something with two or three outcomes. So, for example, a tennis match has two outcomes, while an NFL game also has two outcomes because it includes any potential overtime. The same with NHL hockey and NBA basketball, as these also include overtime.

In some sports and leagues, such as European soccer, the moneyline betting market is a three-way market, as there is the possibility of a draw included in this.

The key to this market is that if your selection wins, you win. There are others where this doesn’t happen, which can confuse newer gamblers. However, if you stick with the moneyline, you know that if the team is celebrating at the end, so are you.

Example 1 – NHL Moneyline Betting

When you are placing a moneyline bet on the NHL, you are betting on a two-way market. Your team can win by any means – this could be in regulation, overtime, or penalties. As long as the team wins, you win, and there is no option for a draw here because a tied game is not possible in ice hockey.

Example 2 – European Soccer Moneyline Betting

There are three possible outcomes when placing a moneyline bet on soccer from Europe, so this is a three-way market. The game has two potential winners, plus the possibility of a draw, with no overtime and penalties in the big leagues. The same principles apply – if your team wins the game and celebrates at the end, then so are you.

Moneyline Betting Odds

When placing a wager, the odds on offer are significant, and moneyline betting is no different. The odds will determine your returns on a winning bet – the bigger the odds, the bigger the return.

Odd compilers will set the lines ahead of each game, and after that, these will be driven and changed by two things. The first is vital game information, such as team news, injuries, and conditions. The second is money – as people bet, a bookmaker will change their moneyline market to try and balance their book.

When looking at the odds, you will either see a + or – next to the number. If the odds are a +, this is the amount you will win for a wager of 100, so +200 means 200 profit from your 100 bet. If the odds show a –, then you see the amount you need to wager to win 100. For example, -150 means that you will need to wager 150 to win 100 on that particular moneyline bet.

Example of a Moneyline Bet

Here we will explain two moneyline bets so you can see the bet and odds working together.

Example 1 – NFL Moneyline

New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs.

You bet $100 on the Chiefs on the NFL moneyline, who have odds of +150.

The game ends 31-25 to the Chiefs, so they have won the game.

This means your bet is a winner.

Your $100 stake returns $150 profit based on the odds, so you get back a total of $250.

#2 Example – NBA Moneyline

Boston Celtics @ Chicago Bulls.

You bet $200 on the Bulls on the NBA moneyline, who have odds of -200.

The game ends 123-120 after overtime to the Bulls.

Your bet covers winning by any means, so your bet is a winner.

Your $200 stake returns $100 profit based on the odds, so you get back a total of $300.

Moneyline vs Spread

There is a lot of talk about moneyline betting vs betting the spread, and essentially, this all comes down to how much you want to risk.

Moneyline betting offers more chances to win because it covers all bases for you and doesn’t require your team to win and cover the spread.

Betting on the spread gives you more significant returns because you are taking a more considerable risk with your bet as your team needs to win the game and cover the points spread.

Betting the spread sees your selection either receive or give up points to their opponent.

One crucial aspect of betting the spread is remembering that it is possible to see your team win the game but your bet is a loser because they haven’t covered the spread.

How to Place a Moneyline Bet

If you are brand new to betting and now understand the moneyline bet meaning and want to start betting on it, we will run you through the entire process. This goes from signing up with a bookmaker to depositing and then placing your first moneyline bet.

The bookmaker we are going to use in this example is BetOnline.

Visit the BetOnline website using our link above – when you hit the landing page, look out for the green button that says ‘Join Now.’ Click this, and then proceed to fill in the sign-up sheet, adding your name, email, address, phone number and date of birth, as well as creating a password. This creates your account, and now it is time to deposit funds by heading to the cashier section, choosing a deposit method and making your first payment into the account. Make sure you select the correct method and hit the minimum amount to claim the welcome bonus when doing this. After you have funds, it is time to go and find your first moneyline bet, with the available sports and leagues listed down the left-hand side of the page. When you click on a league or sport, you will see betting markets appear in the middle of the page, and the moneyline will be one of the markets that appear here. For example, with the NFL, the points spread, moneyline, and total line all appear, so you can look at the NFL moneyline odds and choose the team you want to bet on before placing that wager via the bet slip on the right-hand side.

Moneyline Betting Tips

If you are new to betting and looking to get started by placing a moneyline bet, here are some tips for the line to get you started.

1. Use a moneyline calculator

A moneyline calculator will work out the value of your wager, with the implied probability of this happening. For example, +200 odds imply a 33% chance of success. If you think the game is a 50/50 game, so the odds of success are around 50%, then this is a good bet because the odds are larger than your probability expectations.

2. Get the timing of your bet right

As mentioned, moneyline betting markets change depending on news and bets placed. Therefore, the timing of your bet will determine the odds you take, so try and get this right. For example, if you are watching a team’s news conference and expect good news from it, try and bet before so that you are on the line before information could potentially lower the odds on your team to win.

3. Find value bets

Betting on the moneyline means you are likely to take small odds most of the time. This means you need to have a potent strike rate to be a long-term winner, which means you need to find value. So don’t bet on a team just because you think they’ll win – the odds on offer need to provide value if you want to have long-term success.

4. Try and stick to events you have great knowledge of

Following on from finding value and having a solid strike rate, something to help this is sticking to what you know. With so many sports and betting opportunities, it is easy to get carried away. However, discipline is critical, and you should only look to wager on what you know about in a bid to keep your strike rate strong.

5. Be wary of big favorites

Just because a team is a big favorite doesn’t mean they are guaranteed to win. Betting on big favorites means your strike rate needs to be even higher because the odds on offer are so small. If you are doing this, you need to be confident that the selection is going to win.

Conclusion

If you started this article wondering what does moneyline mean in betting, hopefully, we have now given you the answer to that. With moneyline betting explained, punters can move forward and use this line for part or all of their betting. It offers a simple way to play, there are no complications, and nothing else to consider, such as point spreads and method of victory.

The moneyline betting market is ideal for newcomers but so good that many experienced punters still stick with it and use it regularly. With the right strategy in place on sports you love, moneyline betting can become an enjoyable experience, and potentially a winning one. Sign up to BetOnline today and get your $1,000 welcome bonus!

FAQs

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is one of the simplest forms of betting. Most moneyline markets have two outcomes, some, such as European soccer have three, and all you have to do is simply choose the game’s outcome.

How does a moneyline work?

The moneyline works by offering you the easiest way to bet. There are no complications added by spreads and goals, simply what will be the outcome after the game has ended.

Can you lose money on a moneyline bet?

Yes, you can lose money on any bet. For example, if you select a team to win an NFL game, and the opposition wins, your bet will be a loser.

What does a +200 moneyline mean?

+200 refers to the odds on your bet. This means you win 200 profit for a 100 bet, giving a total return of 300 on the moneyline if you are successful.