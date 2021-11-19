TV Show Betting Guide - How to Bet on TV Shows

TV show betting in the US has taken off in the last few years. In particular, reality TV betting has attracted punters. So, if sports betting is not your thing, don’t worry.

While TV betting is illegal in the US, there is a way around it. We will give you the full lowdown on TV show betting, including how to make a TV show bet, as well as reveal the best offshore sportsbooks to place wagers at.

The Best TV Show Betting Sites List 2021

Before we explain what does TV show mean in betting, let’s reveal our top 10 offshore sportsbooks for placing a TV show bet at:

XBet – Best overall site for TV show betting

– Best overall site for TV show betting Bovada – Excellent TV show betting site for odds

– Excellent TV show betting site for odds MyBookie – Great live streaming site for TV show betting

– Great live streaming site for TV show betting BetUS – Large welcome bonus for TV show betting

Large welcome bonus for TV show betting BetOnline – Good TV show betting site for prop wagers

Good TV show betting site for prop wagers Intertops – Top site for betting using cryptocurrencies

Top site for betting using cryptocurrencies Sportsbetting.ag – Neatly organized site for betting on TV shows

Neatly organized site for betting on TV shows BetNow – Good sportsbook for customer support

Good sportsbook for customer support GT Bets – User-friendly and easy to fill in betting slip

User-friendly and easy to fill in betting slip BUSR – Wide range of promotions for new and existing customers

How TV Show Betting Works

For some people, betting on sport might not be their cup of tea. But nowadays, most reputable sportsbooks will run odds for TV markets alongside their traditional sports offering. Betting the TV show can provide an adrenaline rush in the same way as seeing your team score a last-minute goal.

So, whether it is betting on reality TV shows, such as Big Brother or game shows, such as Deal or No Deal, this type of betting is a novelty bet. Regardless of what outcome you would like to bet on, there’s a strong chance it will be covered by the bookie of your choice. With game show betting, there are two types. There is one that is aired on TV, while the others are modern shows that are aired at the best online casinos.

Either way, you will find a list of top tips, as well as odds for the latest markets. This can includes a futures section, such as ‘Who will win the Show’ to ‘Next person to be eliminated’. Later on, we will explain how odds shift for TV show betting.

What TV Shows Can You Bet On?

It’s fair to show that reality TV betting is the most popular type when it comes to TV show betting. We have identified five of the most popular types of TV shows that you can place bets on:

America’s Got Talent

America’s Got Talent has been an undoubted hit in the US. However, this show isn’t just limited to musical talent. No, you will find all kinds of acts performing crazy stunts or dance routines that will blow your mind, and it has provided success for the likes of Kodi Lee, Shin Lim, and Darci Lynne.

But how do you navigate the betting markets here? Well, the markets will open up after the audition stage, when the acts have been seen at least once. As the competition wears on, the semi-final and the final is where we will see the most bets placed, and the winner is the most obvious pick.

Some sites will even have specials, where you can predict what song they will sing or what outfit they will perform in.

Big Brother

Big Brother has been an overwhelming hit for TV show producers. It was the first of its kind as it was a pioneering experiment that tested people, who were completely cut off from the outside world. Although it took a few years to make its way to the US, the huge TV show audiences proved it was worth the wait.

On the betting site, the most common type of bet is the overall winner, and these wagers can be placed from the first episode. You will also be able to wager on which contestant will be up for nominations or face eviction. Other interesting prop bets may also pop up here.

Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision can be rather cringe-worthy, but it is still worth tuning in with your pals. Staged in Europe, there are representatives that go head-to-head in this big singing extravaganza.

Voting is carried out by each country, and points are awarded for the top from a field of around 30. The show is supposed to be light-hearted and tongue in cheek, but it can end up being quite political, as there are tensions between some countries, and so they may avoid giving points to each other.

Nevertheless, betting on the Eurovision Song Contest can be quite entertaining, with the overall winner the most popular type of bet here. There are plenty of other prop bets to tuck into, including the lowest or highest score of the night.

The X Factor

The X Factor has been one of the longest-running music reality TV shows, and it was also the brainchild of Simon Cowell. Although it only ran for three seasons in the US, it has been one of the most popular series to place a TV show bet.

From the audition stage, fans can place wagers, including who will reach the judges’ house or who will be the overall winner.

Survivor

Survivor’s popularity is undeniable. While some reality shows are only recorded once a year, Survivor has bucked this trend by having several episodes filmed across the world each year.

The show revolves around a group of random strangers that have been thrown together and they are left stranded on a desert island. To place a TV show bet on this series is similar to any other when it comes to reality TV. You can bet on the overall winner and weekly eliminations, and you may even have a cheeky side bet, such as whether love will blossom in the camp.

TV Show Betting Odds

You can place a TV show bet by visiting the page of an offshore sportsbook, and head over to a show where there will be selected markets. Odds will usually be presented in either decimal, fractional or American format. With American odds, the favorite will be denoted with a minus sign, while the underdog will have a positive sign attached.

Depending on the type of TV show you are betting on, the bookmakers are far less likely to restrict your betting on TV specials. In the early days, the bookies were wary of accepting big stakes on these markets.

However, now odds will be driven by what is surrounding a TV show. This could be driven by gossip or news, and so the odds for a contestant may shorten or drift depending on what is happening to them.

Is TV Show Betting Legal in the US?

As things stand, TV betting is illegal in the US. Federal law dictates that betting sites located in the US are not prohibited to produce TV show betting markets.

However, you can get around this by playing at one of our recommended offshore sportsbooks, and these are fully licensed and regulated.

Example of a TV Show Bet

TV show betting, as we have seen, is growing in popularity. For example, with The Voice, there are many types of bets you can place. You could bet on who will win the weekly head-to-head contests or who the winning judge/coach will be.

At betting sites, odds will be displayed in American format, and some will have more favor than others. If you placed a $50 bet on who the winner will be, and the odds were -165, then you could stand to make a $30 profit. To calculate this, you have to divide 100 by 165 before multiplying your $50 bet to work out your potential return.

Best TV Show Betting Sites Reviewed

It’s now time to examine the five best TV show betting sites on this list, and explain why we rate them so highly:

1. XBet – Best overall site for TV show betting

Although the selection is not as big as the others listed on this page, XBet still boasts a fabulous range of TV show betting markets. There are also movie markets to choose from, but one section that stands out here is the “Special Wagers” area of the site. It’s a bit of a free for all here, and this includes being able to take a punt on the winner of the Bachelor.

Sometimes, it’s not always easy to know what’s going on, however you just need to be on top of things and check back regularly to see what is available. Generally, bets will be linked to TV reality shows, such as The Bachelor, and The Voice.

XBet is also on the ball when it comes to coverage of movies, so you can bet on whether a certain character will die in Scream 5.

On the promotions side, if you’re new to XBet, then you can tap into a $500 bonus, which is a 100% match deposit bonus. With wagering requirements of 7x rollover, this is a very tempting offer.

XBet Pros

Good range of TV and movie betting markets

Excellent coverage of reality TV shows in the US

“Special Wagers” section a highlight

Low wagering requirements for welcome bonus

XBet Cons

No dedicated “TV Show” section, so you can get a bit lost in the markets

2. Bovada – Excellent TV show betting site for odds

Bovada is one of the most trusted betting sites in the US, and it also has a healthy range of markets to place a TV show bet. You can head over to the dedicated Entertainment section, where there will be futures style bets, as well as ‘Game lines’.

Survivor is usually one show that Bovada likes to cover, and there is usually a lot of crossover in terms of the TV shows that you can bet on. Nevertheless, Bovada is still respected when it comes to TV show betting.

In addition, there is a cracking #Whats Ya Wager section where bettors can request prices for unusual markets, and the Bovada team will respond by giving the best possible prices.

The welcome bonus at Bovada consists of a $1,000 bonus which is a 100% deposit match on your first deposit. You’ll need to wager your bonus 30 times within 30 days before you can withdraw your winnings as cash.

Bovada Pros

One of the most modern looking sportsbooks

Boasts one of the best betting apps on the market

Great for Survivor betting markets

$1,000 welcome bonus for new accounts

Bovada Cons

Not as big a selection of entertainment markets compared to other sites

3. MyBookie – Great live streaming site for TV show betting

MyBookie is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks that we’ve tested. The brand is one of the most recognizable in the US, and it comes with a more than decent TV Show betting section.

You will see some similarities between XBet and MyBookie, as they both use the same platform. So, TV show betting explained is rather straightforward. You just have to head over to the “special wagers” tab on the menu to wager on your preferred markets.

Usually, you will be able to bet on the winners of shows. The biggest difference between XBet and MyBookie are the odds, especially with reality TV shows, where they aren’t always the same.

The welcome bonus, however, is generous as it is worth up to $1,000, and it is a 100% match on your first deposit. The bonus has a 10x rollover, which is slightly more than Xbet, but you do get more bonus cash with MyBookie.

MyBookie Pros

Lots of prop bets for TV show betting

Easy to place a TV show bet

$1,000 welcome bonus with a 10x turnover requirement

Nice looking sportsbook

MyBookie Cons

TV show betting lacks depth

4. BetUS – Large welcome bonus for TV show betting

With over 25 years of experience as a sportsbook, BetUS is well placed to cater to US bettors. It has an incredible range of in-depth markets, and placing a TV show bet is straightforward.

Once you head over to the Entertainment section, you will be presented with a wide range of futures bets. This is split into further subsections, which includes celebrities, music, movies, and sports.

There are tons of TV shows to place wagers on, including Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Strictly Come Dancing UK. The most popular type of bet here is the “Moneyline”, where for example, you can bet on the “red light, green light” game in Squid Games. While you are likely to come across an NBA TV show or NFL TV show at BetUS, the TV show markets shouldn’t be ignored.

Those that are joining BetUS are entitled to a welcome bonus that’s worth up to $3,125. This is split between a $2,500 sports betting promo and a $625 casino promo. To clear the bonus, you need to wager through each bonus 10x in 14 days before you can withdraw.

BetUS Pros

Good range of TV show betting markets

Specializes in reality TV bets

Moneyline bets accessible for all TV show betting markets

Strong welcome bonus

BetUS Cons

Lacking in alternatives to Moneyline bets

5. BetOnline – Good TV show betting site for prop wagers

BetOnline is widely regarded as one of the biggest sportsbooks in the US. The site has hundreds of thousands of users, and when it comes to betting on the TV show, you won’t be disappointed.

Although the range of markets is smaller than BetUS, BetOnline is regarded for prop bets. So, for example, you could bet on Dancing with the Stars, where there are markets for whether someone will fall over during their routine.

It is easy to access bets found in the “Entertainment”, and you will even find unusual celebrity betting markets, such as who “Jeff Bezos will marry next?”

BetOnline also has an excellent promotion for new players. The bonus is worth up to $1,000, and it is a 50% match on your first deposit, which is a minimum of $20. The bonus has a 10x rollover requirement, and this must be cleared within 30 days.

BetOnline Pros

Brilliant range of TV show prop bets

Best sportsbook for Survivor betting

Weird and wonderful bets found in the “Entertainment” section

Strong welcome bonus

BetOnline Cons

Overall coverage smaller than BetUS and Bovada

How to Place a TV Show Bet

So, now you know what the TV show betting meaning is, it’s time to show you how you can place a TV show bet, using our top recommended site XBet to help guide you through the process:

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit XBet, and click on ‘Join Now’. This will open up the registration form.

Step 2: Enter your Details

Now, you will be asked to enter some personal details to create an account, which includes your name, email address, and zip code. Also, don’t forget to set up a memorable password.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds or place your first wager, you will need to confirm your email address. Click on the verification link that will have been sent to you by the XBet team to complete this step.

Step 4: Deposit Funds into your Account

Once you’ve logged onto your XBet account, head over to the ‘Cashier’ section to make your first deposit. You will be provided with a list of payment options, so make sure you can bet on your preferred method before proceeding.

Step 5: Start betting

Once you’ve completed the above steps, you will be able to begin betting. Head over to the Entertainment lobby, and bet as you wish!

TV Show Betting Tips

Check out our five tips to master TV show betting:

Pick the TV shows you know best

Sometimes, you can watch a TV show casually, but if you know the ins and outs of a particular show, and you are particularly knowledgeable about a show, then it’s best to stick to these before venturing into other markets.

Pay attention to betting limits

Some bookmakers will place limits on the minimum and maximum deposits, so make sure you pay attention to this, and don’t bet beyond your means. Once the fun stops, stop!

Always compare odds

The sites we have outlined in this guide usually provide competitive odds. But it’s always good to compare odds, so you can find fair prices, and get good value for your bucks.

Use a Bet Calculator

Most betting sites nowadays will have a bet calculator, which is a handy function. You can put in your stake size, and the calculator will automatically work out your potential returns.

Read up on the latest news

Some sites will be brimming with information, where there will be tips and news related to TV shows. Soak this up, so you are armed with information before placing a wager.

Conclusion

As we have seen, betting on TV shows can be a fun alternative to traditional sports betting. Placing a TV show bet can be exciting, and if you have found our guide to be useful, then you should go and check out our recommended betting sites.

FAQs

Can you bet on TV shows?

While betting on TV shows is illegal in the US, you can do so through offshore sportsbooks. Most will have an entertainment section, and you will be able to apply different bet types.

What TV shows can you bet on?

US residents can wager on different types of shows, such as drama series or even reality shows, such as Big Brother or the X Factor.

What sportsbooks have TV show betting?

All the sportsbooks listed in this guide have options for betting on TV shows, however, as we have seen some have a bigger range than others.