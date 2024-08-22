A.J. Terrell, Falcons Agree to Four-Year Deal

The Atlanta Falcons are making sure their secondary is solidified. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with star defensive back, A.J. Terrell, on a new contract. The deal is reportedly for four years and $81 million. $65.8 million of it is in full guarantees. Terrell is the latest transaction for the Falcons in a trio of moves that have massively bolstered their defensive unit on paper. Terrell, one of the better and younger cornerbacks in the league, is due for another big season.

Atlanta Falcons Signing Cornerback, A.J. Terrell, to Four-Year, $81 Million Contract

A.J. Terrell’s Career Thus Far

For awhile now, A.J. Terrell has been the lone bright spot on the Atlanta defense. In his four seasons, he has logged numbers of 43 passes defended, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles. His best campaign came in his second season where he recorded three interceptions, a career-best 16 passes defended, a forced fumble, and three tackles for a loss. Those numbers helped Terrell earn a place on the All-Pro Second Team during the 2021 season. The former Clemson product is entering year five and understands the importance of taking care of his body going forward as he talked about earlier in the offseason.

“I’m focused on taking care of my body,” he said on June 7. “The older we get, the more the body wants to shut down. I’m already starting to feel it and understand what the older guys have been talking about all these years. You have to respect the body and do what I’m supposed to do to be able to come out here and play at 100 percent.”

A.J. Terrell dealt with a hamstring injury two seasons ago that sidelined him for three games. Despite this, the Falcons still have to be excited to have their lockdown corner for at least another four years.

Atlanta Falcons Continue to Make Noise

The Falcons have wasted no time in improving their defensive unit this preseason. Most notably, they recently traded for Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots. He is the first elite pass-rusher Atlanta has had for awhile. They also singed safety, Justin Simmons, to a team-friendly, one-year deal. Along with A.J. Terrell, he will certainly provide some firepower in the secondary. Simmons is another player who has been to a couple of Pro Bowls. Considering all of this, the Atlanta Falcons continue to add depth to their roster and are making a case to be this year’s biggest dark horse in the NFC.