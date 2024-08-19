Falcons Sign Pro Bowl Safety, Justin Simmons

Just hours after acquiring Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons added another key defensive piece. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos safety, Justin Simmons. The deal is a one-year, $8 million contract. The 30-year-old has played all eight of his NFL seasons in the Mile High City up until now. He was released in March for salary cap reasons. For a Falcons squad that has needed help defensively for years now, this seems to be a great fit on paper. Especially since it will give defensive back, A.J. Terrell, some reinforcements in the back-end of the secondary.

Atlanta Falcons Bolster Secondary With Justin Simmons Signing

Justin Simmons’ Impact

Despite being 30, Justin Simmons still has plenty of gas left in the proverbial football tank. He proved it last year. Last season, Simmons logged three interceptions, eight passes defended, 70 combined tackles, and two forced fumbles. This netted him his second Pro Bowl appearance of his career. The season before, Simmons was tied for the most interceptions in the league with six to go along with three forced fumbles and 69 combined tackles.

For his career, Justin Simmons has recorded numbers of 30 interceptions, 64 passes defended, five forced fumbles, 604 combined tackles, and 443 solo tackles. With these numbers, the Atlanta Falcons have to be happy having Justin Simmons on their roster. Especially given their defensive struggles the past few years. One thing is for certain after this week, no NFL team has done more to significantly improve their defensive unit in the span of just a few days than the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons Looking to Making Noise in the NFC South This Season

Per FanDuel, the Falcons now have odds of -145 of winning the NFC South making them the favorites to take the division. Tampa Bay is behind them at +340 odds. While some are still questioning how good Kirk Cousins will be coming off a severe injury, the Falcons still look much improved on paper coming into the new campaign. They have a lot of young talent with high upside on the offensive side of the field. Players such as Bijan Robinson and Drake London. Not to mention, the recent additions of Justin Simmons and Matthew Judon will bolster the defense. If Kirk Cousins comes back looking like his usual self, then there is no reason to believe Atlanta should not be the favorites to win their respective division.