Potential Destinations for Justin Simmons

Two-time Pro-Bowler, Justin Simmons, is one of the most surprising free agents still left on the market. After being released by the Denver Broncos, many expected him to find a new home right away this offseason. For whatever reason, that has not happened. Throughout his career, Simmons has logged 30 interceptions, 64 passes defended, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 4.5 sacks, and 19 tackles for a loss. Simmons is one of the best safeties in the league and can help the back-end of many secondaries. There are at least three teams who would be ideal fits for the All-Pro safety.

Three Destinations for Free Agent All-Pro Safety, Justin Simmons

Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Simmons was already linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. He would form arguably the best safety duo in the league alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. Not to mention, add more firepower to an already-loaded Pittsburgh defense. Simmons would be a seamless fit into the Steelers defense and add some more experience to their secondary. The question is whether Justin Simmons would be willing to take a pay-cut for the Steelers to afford the Pro-Bowler.

Baltimore Ravens

Despite having a top-tier defense, the safety position is one of the weaker spots in the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive unit. Simmons would help remedy this weakness. From a scheme and financial standpoint, this is a match made in football heaven. Especially since the team loves to utilize three safety packages. Baltimore is needing to fill the void left by Geno Stone and Justin Simmons would arguably be a massive upgrade at this position. It would behoove the Ravens to at least give Simmons some consideration, especially since they are in a division with Joe Burrow and now, Russell Wilson.

Houston Texans

The Texans are looking deadly on paper. Why not add one more star to the mix? Houston’s back-end could certainly use Justin Simmons’ services. The Texans’ offense is looking promising after adding Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon this offseason. As for their defense, it could use some work, especially with the team residing in the AFC. A conference that features elite passing attacks from Kansas City, Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Baltimore. All in all, Justin Simmons would be a terrific addition for this already talented Houston Texans team and fill a need in the secondary. With all of this in mind, there are still plenty of suitors who could benefit from Justin Simmons in their secondary.