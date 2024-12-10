Three Trade Candidates From the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly received interest on three key players on their roster. Portland, currently at 8-16 and in the middle of a rebuilding process, is looking for any way to upgrade their roster as they try to find a way to survive life after Damian Lillard. The trio of players garnering trade interest are the likes of Robert Williams, Jerami Grant, and Anfernee Simons. All three players have skillsets that could get maximized in the correct environments. As for the Trail Blazers, they could potentially flip these team-friendly contracts for future draft picks and assets that could assist them long-term.

Three Players From the Portland Trail Blazers on the Trade Market

Robert Williams

While the injuries are a point of concern, Robert Williams could serve as a solid backup center for a contender. His deal is also team-friendly as he is owed $12.4 million this season and $13.3 million next year. Williams is a high-energy guy who could bolster a team’s rebounding. This season, he is averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 total rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 18.7 minutes played for the Trail Blazers. Williams is also tallying an effective field goal percentage of 72.4 percent on the year.

Jerami Grant

The versatile forward always garners plenty of interest whenever his name comes up in trade talks. He can guard multiple positions and has evolved his offensive game since he first entered the NBA. Grant is due to make $29.8 million this year. He then has $102.6 million left through the 2027-28 campaign including a player option. So far this season, the Trail Blazers forward is logging 15.3 points, 1.1 blocks, 1.0 steals, and 2.3 assists per game. Grant is having a bit of a down year, but a change in location could be exactly what is needed to unlock his true capabilities on both sides of the floor.

Anfernee Simons

The Trail Blazers combo guard has a solid offensive game, and many teams would love to have his explosiveness in their rotation. He is a versatile backcourt player and a very capable scorer. Simons will make $25.9 million this season and $27.7 million next year. A season which will be the final season of his current deal. This year, he is authoring averages of 16.5 points, 4.4 assists per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 32.3 percent. His shooting and scoring numbers have dipped, but it is also still early in the season. Anfernee Simons has the capability to catch fire at any time and would benefit plenty of teams around the Association.