Damian Lillard Traded to Bucks in Three-Team Deal

With the new NBA season just around the corner, we have gotten our first major update from Adrian Wojnarowski about Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers have finally completed a trade that sends the star guard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal. The other team involved is the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers will receive Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected Milwaukee first round pick, and unprotected swap rights in 2028 and 2030. As for Phoenix, they will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson. With this trade, the Milwaukee Bucks are once again favorites in the Eastern Conference.

Damian Lillard Sent to Milwaukee Bucks in Three-Team Trade Involving Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Now the Clear Favorites in the Eastern Conference

As of now, Milwaukee’s championship odds are +600 per FanDuel. However, these odds could very well change. The Bucks already had the best win-loss record last year and they just got better. Damian Lillard is an instant upgrade over Jrue Holiday, though Holiday is still a quality defensive guard in today’s NBA, but elevates the Bucks to another tier.

It still remains to be seen whether or not Lillard will hold out since he did not get his wish of being traded to the Miami Heat. However, the smart decision would be to play with the Bucks as this is by far his best opportunity of his career to win a ring. Milwaukee already has a strong supporting cast, but it is the possible superstar duo of he and Giannis Antetokounmpo who will determine how far this team can go in the postseason.

The Potential Duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo

A connection of Dame and Giannis is not just scary for the Eastern Conference, but the whole league. Lillard is an underrated playmaker and will create more alley-oop and easy bucket opportunities for the former league MVP. Not to mention, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton out on the perimeter will give opposing defenses fits.

Giannis will also have some of the offensive burden lifted off his shoulders. Plus, this could entice Giannis to stay longer in Milwaukee considering some of his comments about his future during the offseason. That is if Damian Lillard decides to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. All in all, this is the biggest trade of the year and it could be a championship-changing move.

