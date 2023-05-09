NBA All-Defensive Team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday Top List

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday were among the players named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team.
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso joined Jackson and Holiday on the first team.
Jackson caps off a stellar season on the defensive end with a spot on the first team. Last month, Jackson was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson led the NBA with 3.0 blocks per game.
Jackson led the way with 96 first-place votes (195 total), followed by Holiday with 94 (192 total) and Lopez with 85 (181 total).
Mobley finished fourth in voting with 132 total votes, and Caruso finished fifth with 125 total votes.
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White led the second team with 99 total votes.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (89 total), Toronto Raptor forward O.G. Anunoby (81 total), Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (54 total), and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (53 total) make up the rest of the second-team.
More NBA awards will be announced this week. The schedule:
- Wednesday, May 10 – All-NBA Team
- Thursday, May 11 – Tyyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year
|1ST TEAM
|2ND TEAM
|TOTAL VOTES
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|96
|3
|195
|Jrue Holiday
|94
|4
|192
|Brook Lopez
|85
|11
|181
|Evan Mobley
|49
|34
|132
|Alex Caruso
|50
|25
|125
|Derrick White
|24
|51
|99
|Draymond Green
|21
|47
|89
|O.G. Anunoby
|14
|53
|81
|Dillon Brooks
|4
|46
|54
|Bam Adebayo
|13
|27
|53
