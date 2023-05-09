NBA News and Rumors

NBA All-Defensive Team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday Top List

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. runs.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday were among the players named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team.

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso joined Jackson and Holiday on the first team.

NBA All-Defensive First Team

Jackson caps off a stellar season on the defensive end with a spot on the first team. Last month, Jackson was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson led the NBA with 3.0 blocks per game.

Jackson led the way with 96 first-place votes (195 total), followed by Holiday with 94 (192 total) and Lopez with 85 (181 total).

Mobley finished fourth in voting with 132 total votes, and Caruso finished fifth with 125 total votes.

NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White led the second team with 99 total votes.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (89 total), Toronto Raptor forward O.G. Anunoby (81 total), Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (54 total), and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (53 total) make up the rest of the second-team.

More NBA awards will be announced this week. The schedule:

  • Wednesday, May 10 – All-NBA Team
  • Thursday, May 11 – Tyyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

Below are the complete voting results for the All-Defensive teams.

1ST TEAM 2ND TEAM TOTAL VOTES
Jaren Jackson Jr. 96 3 195
Jrue Holiday 94 4 192
Brook Lopez 85 11 181
Evan Mobley 49 34 132
Alex Caruso 50 25 125
Derrick White 24 51 99
Draymond Green 21 47 89
O.G. Anunoby 14 53 81
Dillon Brooks 4 46 54
Bam Adebayo 13 27 53

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo rests.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Thanks Former Coach Mike Budenholzer

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  54min
NBA News and Rumors
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles the ball.
NBA All-Rookie Team: Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NBA News and Rumors
Nikola Jokic stands and stares.
Nikola Jokic Will Not Be Suspended For Pushing Suns Owner
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NBA News and Rumors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul dribbles.
Suns’ Chris Paul Officially Ruled Out For Game 3 Against Nuggets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 5 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer at the podium.
Bucks Fire Head Coach Mike Budenholzer
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 4 2023
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers
PGA Announces NBA And NFL Pairings For 8th Edition Of The Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 4 2023
NBA News and Rumors
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle walks off the court.
Knicks Hopeful Julius Randle Will Be Ready For Game 1 Against Heat
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top