Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is under contract for the next two seasons. However, will Lue return in 2024-2025, or will he seek opportunities elsewhere?

Will Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Return In 2024?

ESPN Sources: Clippers planning to pursue a coaching extension for Ty Lue https://t.co/vQNvcVIS50 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2024

Although Lue still has two years remaining on his contract, the Clippers have no intention of letting him walk away from the position.

The Clippers plan to pursue a contract extension for Lue this offseason, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday. The organization wants to sign Lue to an extension that will keep him signed past the final year of his deal in 2025-2026.

The Clippers are trailing the Dallas Mavericks 3-2 in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. The series result will not change the Clippers’ views on the Lue extension, Wojnarowski reported.

Los Angeles Lakers Will Pursue Ty Lue

How realistic is it that Ty Lue could be the next coach of the Lakers? @wojespn reports on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/70gtJacoNZ — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 3, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham on Friday.

Lue is expected to be one of the Lakers’ top options for their next head coach. However, Wojnarowski believes Lue leaving the Clippers to coach the Lakers is “unrealistic.”

Despite dealing with injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden, Lue still led the Clippers to a 51-31 record and the fourth seed in the Western Conference this season.

Lue famously won the 2016 NBA Championship as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.