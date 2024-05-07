Will Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler receive a contract extension? Butler is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. However, Pat Riley responded bluntly when asked about the potential extension.

Will Miami’s Jimmy Butler Get A Contract Extension With Heat?

Pat Riley on Jimmy Butler's comments that the Heat would've won over Boston if he were healthy… "you should keep your mouth shut" pic.twitter.com/K1K3RVo0lt — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) May 6, 2024

“We have not discussed that internally right now,” Riley said in a press conference on Monday (via ESPN). “We have to look at making that kind of commitment and when do we do it. We don’t have to do it until 2025, actually. But we’ll see. We haven’t made a decision on it, and we haven’t really in earnest discussed it.”

Butler will likely ask for a two-year contract extension this summer. Butler’s new deal would guarantee him as much as $113 million for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

In a video this past weekend, Butler, who missed the entire opening-round series against the Boston Celtics, said, “If I was playing, Boston would be at home, New York damn sure would … be at home.”

To say Riley didn’t like the comments would be an understatement.

“I thought, ‘Is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious,'” Riley said. “If you’re not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut on the criticism of those teams.”

Will Miami Heat Look To Trade Jimmy Butler?

Pat Riley when asked (by @flasportsbuzz) if they'd be open to trading Jimmy Butler: "No. Not right now." @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/INGEonfssl — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) May 6, 2024

If Butler does not get his extension, will the Heat attempt to trade their franchise player?

The 76ers are reportedly interested in acquiring Butler this offseason.

However, Riley immediately put those rumors to bed.

“No. Not right now,” Riley said when asked about exploring a trade for Butler. “I mean you’re asking a question and you want your answer and you’re not gonna f****n get it.”

Buzz connecting Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia 76ers intensifies amid recent rumors: https://t.co/7DpSmmx94f — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 5, 2024