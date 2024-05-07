NBA News and Rumors

Will Miami’s Jimmy Butler Get A Contract Extension With Heat?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) picks up a loose ball

Will Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler receive a contract extension? Butler is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. However, Pat Riley responded bluntly when asked about the potential extension.

Will Miami’s Jimmy Butler Get A Contract Extension With Heat?

 

“We have not discussed that internally right now,” Riley said in a press conference on Monday (via ESPN). “We have to look at making that kind of commitment and when do we do it. We don’t have to do it until 2025, actually. But we’ll see. We haven’t made a decision on it, and we haven’t really in earnest discussed it.”

Butler will likely ask for a two-year contract extension this summer. Butler’s new deal would guarantee him as much as $113 million for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

In a video this past weekend, Butler, who missed the entire opening-round series against the Boston Celtics, said, “If I was playing, Boston would be at home, New York damn sure would … be at home.”

To say Riley didn’t like the comments would be an understatement.

“I thought, ‘Is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious,'” Riley said. “If you’re not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut on the criticism of those teams.”

Will Miami Heat Look To Trade Jimmy Butler?

If Butler does not get his extension, will the Heat attempt to trade their franchise player?

The 76ers are reportedly interested in acquiring Butler this offseason.

However, Riley immediately put those rumors to bed.

“No. Not right now,” Riley said when asked about exploring a trade for Butler. “I mean you’re asking a question and you want your answer and you’re not gonna f****n get it.”

Topics  
Heat NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) against the New Orleans Pelicans

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  36min
NBA News and Rumors
LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue
Will Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Return In 2024?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 3 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham
Lakers Fire Head Coach Darvin Ham
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 3 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Game 6: Will Bucks’ Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Play?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 2 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
Lakers Eliminated: Will LeBron James Return Next Season?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 30 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Wolves' Chris Finch Needs Surgery: Will He Return To Coach?
Wolves’ Chris Finch Needs Surgery: Will He Return To Coach?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 30 2024
NBA News and Rumors
ap_joel_embiid_sixers-7
Stephen A. Smith picks Heat to beat 76ers because Embiid is “gimpy”
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top