Notable flag bearers for 2024 Olympic Games

The Opening Ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris begin at 1:30 PM ET. What is fascinating about these Opening Ceremonies is the fact they will take place along the Seine River. Here are some notable flag bearers in the Parade of Nations.

LeBron James–

One of the best basketball players on the planet, James is the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer with 40 474 points, and won a gold medal for the United States at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Coco Gauff–

The 2023 United States Open champion, Gauff is ranked number two in the world in women’s tennis. The native of Atlanta who is 20 years of age, has already won 210 singles matches on the WTA Tour.

Giannis Antetokounmpo–

This superstar basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks is the face of the Greek Basketball team. He was the NBA’s MVP in 2019 and 2020, and led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Andre de Grasse–

The Canadian sprinter has won six medals at the last two Olympic Games. The most notable was the gold medal in the men’s 200 metres at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Elina Svitolina–

The former world number three in women’s tennis has won 17 WTA events in her career. The Ukrainian star has also reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the United States Open once.

Dennis Schroeder–

The German guard has averaged 14 points per game over 11 seasons in the NBA. He should be best known for leading Germany to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Asia this past year.

Tom Daley–

The diver from Great Britain has won four Olympic medals and eight medals at the World Aquatics Championships. His most notable medal was a gold medal that came in the men’s 10 metre synchronized diving event with Matty Lee at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Lindon Victor–

This decathlete from Grenada is expected to be Canadian Damian Warner’s most notable rival. Victor is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist and won the bronze medal in the men’s decathlon at the 2023 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Siobhan Haughey–

The swimmer from Hong Kong won the gold medal in the women’s 200 metre freestyle at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. At the 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 in Tokyo, she won silver in the women’s 100 metre and 200 metre freestyle swimming event.

Shane Lowry–

The golfer from Clara, Ireland is the world number 27 in men’s golf. His most notable victory was winning the 2019 British Open.

Peder Fredricson–

One of the world’s best equestrian riders, Fredricson has won silver for Sweden in the last two individual equestrian events, and was part of the Swedish jumping team that won gold in Tokyo.

Jessica Fox–

One of the world’s best slalom canoers, Fox of Australia won gold in the C1 slalom in Tokyo, and bronze in the K1. Fox also won Olympic silver in the K1 slalom in London, and Olympic bronze in the K1 slalom in Rio.

Florent Manaudou–

The French swimming star won gold in the men’s metre freestyle swimming event in London at the 2012 Olympic Games. He also has also won three additional Olympic silver medals, and four gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships.