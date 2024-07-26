NBA News and Rumors

Notable flag bearers for 2024 Olympic Games

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read

The Opening Ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris begin at 1:30 PM ET. What is fascinating about these Opening Ceremonies is the fact they will take place along the Seine River. Here are some notable flag bearers in the Parade of Nations.

LeBron James–

One of the best basketball players on the planet, James is the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer with 40 474 points, and won a gold medal for the United States at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Coco Gauff–

The 2023 United States Open champion, Gauff is ranked number two in the world in women’s tennis. The native of Atlanta who is 20 years of age, has already won 210 singles matches on the WTA Tour.

Giannis Antetokounmpo–

This superstar basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks is the face of the Greek Basketball team. He was the NBA’s MVP in 2019 and 2020, and led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Andre de Grasse–

The Canadian sprinter has won six medals at the last two Olympic Games. The most notable was the gold medal in the men’s 200 metres at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Elina Svitolina–

The former world number three in women’s tennis has won 17 WTA events in her career. The Ukrainian star has also reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the United States Open once.

Dennis Schroeder–

The German guard has averaged 14 points per game over 11 seasons in the NBA. He should be best known for leading Germany to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Asia this past year.

Tom Daley–

The diver from Great Britain has won four Olympic medals and eight medals at the World Aquatics Championships. His most notable medal was a gold medal that came in the men’s 10 metre synchronized diving event with Matty Lee at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Lindon Victor–

This decathlete from Grenada is expected to be Canadian Damian Warner’s most notable rival. Victor is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist and won the bronze medal in the men’s decathlon at the 2023 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Siobhan Haughey–

The swimmer from Hong Kong won the gold medal in the women’s 200 metre freestyle at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. At the 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 in Tokyo, she won silver in the women’s 100 metre and 200 metre freestyle swimming event.

Shane Lowry–

The golfer from Clara, Ireland is the world number 27 in men’s golf. His most notable victory was winning the 2019 British Open.

Peder Fredricson–

One of the world’s best equestrian riders, Fredricson has won silver for Sweden in the last two individual equestrian events, and was part of the Swedish jumping team that won gold in Tokyo.

Jessica Fox–

One of the world’s best slalom canoers, Fox of Australia won gold in the C1 slalom in Tokyo, and bronze in the K1. Fox also won Olympic silver in the K1 slalom in London, and Olympic bronze in the K1 slalom in Rio.

Florent Manaudou–

The French swimming star won gold in the men’s metre freestyle swimming event in London at the 2012 Olympic Games. He also has also won three additional Olympic silver medals, and four gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships.

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors NBA News and Rumors Olympics Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
denver-nuggets

Julian Strawther Currently Leading Summer League in Scoring

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 22 2024
NBA News and Rumors
boston celtrics crusijng to nba title (1)
NBA Finals Fans Watch Confident Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Overwhelm Dallas Mavericks, Claim Record 18th Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 17 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Hall of Famer, Jerry West, Passes Away at 86
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 14 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)
Will Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert Play In Game 2 Vs. Nuggets?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 6 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) picks up a loose ball
Will Miami’s Jimmy Butler Get A Contract Extension With Heat?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 6 2024
NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) against the New Orleans Pelicans
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 6 2024
NBA News and Rumors
LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue
Will Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Return In 2024?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 3 2024
More News
Arrow to top