NBA News and Rumors

Warriors Have No Plans to Trade Brandin Podziemski

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been the subject of a ton of trade speculation this offseason. However, one young player that is apparently off-limits is the young shooting guard, Brandin Podziemski. The left-handed youngster has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors this offseason. Especially when it came to rumors centered around Jazz forward, Lauri Markkanen. However, Golden State GM, Mike Dunleavy Jr., isn’t letting him go anywhere. 

“A lot of these other teams are calling about you,” Podziemski said Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. told him after a workout near draft night. “They want you, but you’re not going anywhere. You’re ours.”

Podziemski also recognizes the long-term investment the team is putting on him. Especially as they start the post-Klay Thompson era. 

“I think for me, anything in life, if you do something good, with good comes expectation,” Podziemski said. “I mean, I won’t go into games thinking about it. I just know what I’ve done all offseason. I know how much better of a player I’m going to be. Obviously, I have expectations for myself to perform. This is my job. But I don’t think there’s any nervousness to exceed expectations. I’m just going to be me.”

Podziemski is coming off a solid rookie campaign. 

Golden State Warriors Making Brandin Podziemski Part of Long-Term Plans 

Brandin Podziemski’s Ceiling

Brandin Podziemski certainly has potential to develop into a solid rotational piece. Last season, he made the All-Rookie Team. On top of this, Podziemski has developed into a great point-of-attack defender. During his rookie campaign, he averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Podziemski also tallied a defensive rating of 115, a steals percentage of 1.5 percent, and a defensive rebounding percentage of 16.7 percent. Not to mention, he never shied away from guarding the opposition’s biggest perimeter threat at times. Considering all of this, it makes sense why the Warriors are excited about Brandin Podziemski’s future. 

A Time of Looming Questions in Golden State

The Warriors are going through major adversity for the first time in years. Now, there are growing concerns that superstar point guard, Steph Curry, may want to leave. Especially after he and LeBron James seemingly grew close during the Olympics in Paris. On top of that, Golden State’s depth is still a major question mark and they have failed this offseason to land a complimentary star for Curry. Things are certainly bleak right now for this squad. That being said, Brandin Podziemski is a young talent they can at least looking forward to developing in the future.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News Warriors
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
USATSI_23968195_168396541_lowres-2

X reacts to USA gold in men’s and women’s basketball at Olympic Games

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 12 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
Five Must See Moments from Day 11 of the 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 6 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Notable flag bearers for 2024 Olympic Games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2024
NBA News and Rumors
denver-nuggets
Julian Strawther Currently Leading Summer League in Scoring
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 22 2024
NBA News and Rumors
boston celtrics crusijng to nba title (1)
NBA Finals Fans Watch Confident Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Overwhelm Dallas Mavericks, Claim Record 18th Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 17 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Hall of Famer, Jerry West, Passes Away at 86
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 14 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)
Will Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert Play In Game 2 Vs. Nuggets?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 6 2024
More News
Arrow to top