LeBron James is getting into the podcast arena as the Los Angeles Lakers star announced Mind the Game, a new project with 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick.

LeBron James And JJ Redick Announce NBA Podcast

Full episode up tomorrow. This is for everyone who truly loves our beautiful game. Shout out to @jj_redick for creating this with us. Wait until we add the visuals/clips to go along with it too! OMG 😱🤯🤯😁 https://t.co/mrAhW8c3bH — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 18, 2024

According to The Athletic, Mind the Game is a “podcast planned to be a pure conversation about basketball.”

Episodes will be released weekly on YouTube and all other podcast platforms. The first episode releases at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 19.

Mind the Game’s official synopsis: “Welcome to our brand new show presented by Uninterrupted and ThreeFourTwo Productions, Mind The Game is an entry into the heralded basketball minds of LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and JJ Redick of ESPN and The Old Man and the Three. The two sit down weekly to discuss the state of the game, dissect X’s and O’s, and wax poetic about the game they love.”

Mind the Game podcast will be produced by James’ Uninterrupted and Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions.

LeBron James And JJ Redick Expand Media Presence

Excited to announce my new podcast with @kingjames, @ThreeFourTwopro, and @uninterrupted: @mindthegamepod. First episode drops tomorrow at 7am ET/4am PT. Follow our socials and subscribe to our YouTube: https://t.co/Bftj2EX83C ~~ pic.twitter.com/wyQ29VPoTD — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) March 18, 2024

James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, continues to expand his media presence. Along with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, James produced The Shop, the Emmy-nominated talk show where guests have spirited conversations in a barber shop.

Mind the Game marks James’ first podcast.

Meanwhile, Redick is an emerging media star. Redick currently hosts the popular podcast, The Old Man and the Three. After Doc Rivers left ESPN to become the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Redick was promoted to ABC/ESPN’s NBA No. 1 broadcast team with Mike Breen and Doris Burke.