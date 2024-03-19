NBA News and Rumors

LeBron James And JJ Redick Announce NBA Podcast

Dan Girolamo
LeBron James is getting into the podcast arena as the Los Angeles Lakers star announced Mind the Game, a new project with 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick.

According to The AthleticMind the Game is a “podcast planned to be a pure conversation about basketball.”

Episodes will be released weekly on YouTube and all other podcast platforms. The first episode releases at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 19.

Mind the Game’s official synopsis: “Welcome to our brand new show presented by Uninterrupted and ThreeFourTwo Productions, Mind The Game is an entry into the heralded basketball minds of LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and JJ Redick of ESPN and The Old Man and the Three. The two sit down weekly to discuss the state of the game, dissect X’s and O’s, and wax poetic about the game they love.”

Mind the Game podcast will be produced by James’ Uninterrupted and Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions.

LeBron James And JJ Redick Expand Media Presence

James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, continues to expand his media presence. Along with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, James produced The Shop, the Emmy-nominated talk show where guests have spirited conversations in a barber shop.

Mind the Game marks James’ first podcast.

Meanwhile, Redick is an emerging media star. Redick currently hosts the popular podcast, The Old Man and the Three. After Doc Rivers left ESPN to become the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Redick was promoted to ABC/ESPN’s NBA No. 1 broadcast team with Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
