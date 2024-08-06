Five Must See Moments from Day 11 of the 2024 Olympics

The 11th Day of the 2024 Olympic Games is taking place on Tuesday. As the playoffs set to begin for many of the team sports, we look at a mixture of individual and team sports.

Boxing

The first of 13 boxing finals take place on Tuesday. In the women’s 60 kilogram weight class, Kellie Harrington of Ireland is facing Wenlu Yang of China in the gold medal bout. Harrington is the defending Olympic gold medalist in the women’s lightweight division, while Yang is the reigning bronze medalist from the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

Athletics

Three Americans are in the final of the women’s 200 metres on Tuesday. They are 2019 World Championship silver medalist Brittany Brown of Claremont, California, reigning Olympic bronze medalist Gabrielle Thomas of Atlanta, and McKenzie Long. All eyes will also be on Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who won the gold medal in the women’s 100 metres on Saturday with a time of 10.72 seconds. This was the first ever gold medal in the history of Saint Lucia.

Soccer

The semifinals are taking place in women’s soccer. Brazil is playing Spain and the United States is playing Germany. Spain are the reigning Women’s World Cup champions as they beat England 1-0 last year in Sydney, Australia. In the history of the Olympic Women’s Soccer tournament, the United States have won four Olympic gold medals, while Germany has won once. The German gold medal came at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Basketball

The quarterfinals are taking place in the Olympic men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday. From an American standpoint, the focus will be on the last game as the United States faces Brazil. The Americans have looked great in the Olympic tournament so far after being ordinary in exhibition play leading up to the Olympic Games.

Beach Volleyball

The United States beach volleyball team of Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes will play Switzerland in one of four quarterfinal games in women’s beach volleyball. The tournament is spectacular because of how close the court is to the Eiffel Tower.