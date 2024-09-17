NBA News and Rumors

Brandin Podziemski Ready to “Prove People Wrong”

Mathew Huff
Brandin Podziemski is expected to have an expanded role in his second year in the NBA. With Klay Thompson now gone, many expect the Golden State Warriors are going to go through some growing pains. Even with Steph Curry still on the roster. However, Podziemski responded to the doubters in an interview he did at a San Francisco Giants game recently. An interview he did with NBC Sports Bay Area’s own, Laura Britt. 

“We don’t love to hear that, but we love to hear that in the fact that we’re going to do something that no one expects us to do,” Podziemski told Britt on Friday at Oracle Park after he took batting practice before the Giants game. “They don’t think that we’re the Warriors that we were before, and for us, I think it’s just the best feeling when you don’t have anything to lose out there, and you just go out and prove people wrong.”

Many expect Podziemski to potentially be inserted into the starting lineup after Klay Thompson left for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. While the Golden State Warriors do have an uphill battle ahead in terms of returning to contention status, Brandin Podziemski is a young player of theirs that has a bright future. 

Brandin Podziemski Looking Forward to Season 

Can Brandin Podziemski Become the Next Best Young Talent in the League?

Podziemski is coming off a solid rookie year. He was selected to the All-Rookie Team and developed into a solid point-of-attack defender. His continued growth will be heavily instrumental in the Warriors’ quest to return to the playoffs. Podziemski’s rookie campaign will serve as something to build on. Last year, he tallied 9.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He also averaged a field goal percentage of 45.4 percent and showed spurts of sharpshooting greatness with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.5 percent.

Not to mention, Podziemski showed no fear on the defensive end of the floor. Often times, he was tasked with guarding the opposition’s biggest perimeter threat. Some notable players he held to less than 10 points when matched up with include C.J. McCollum, Mike Conley, Austin Reaves, Dejounte Murray, and Mikal Bridges. While the Golden State Warriors do not have great odds going into next season, they have to be excited about the future of Brandin Podziemski. He may not be the solution to all their problems, but he could serve as a building block for a potential youth movement going forward.

