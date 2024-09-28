NBA News and Rumors

X reacts to blockbuster deal involving Timberwolves and Knicks

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NBA 3-Point Contest - Karl-Anthony Towns

On Friday night, there was a blockbuster deal in the National Basketball Association. The timing was surprising because it came one month prior to the start of the season. The New York Knicks acquired power forward Karl-Anthony Towns of Edison, New Jersey from the Minnesota Timberwolves for power forward Julius Randle of Dallas, Texas, shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo of Newark, Delaware, and a first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Here is the reaction from X.

There is no doubt that Randle was well liked among the New York sports fans. This Knicks supporter praised Randle for “his commitment to the community,” and believes he will “bring a lot of toughness and grit and dedication to that team (the Timberwolves).”

Randle is given praise for coming to New York when it was not very popular to come to the Knicks. On July 9, 2019, Randle signed a three-year deal worth $63 million with New York. The year prior to Randle signing, the Knicks were last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 17 wins and 65 losses. In three of the last four seasons, the Knicks made the postseason, and Randle is a major reason why.

There is a belief that the Knicks’s acquisition of Towns will improve their chance of winning the NBA Finals. This past season Towns averaged 21.8 points per game. The odds of the Knicks winning the 2025 NBA Finals have improved to +750 from +900. The only two teams with better odds at this time are the reigning NBA Finals champion Boston Celtics (+340), and the Oklahoma City Thunder (+700).

There is a belief by some that the Timberwolves simply could not afford Towns long term. It is better for some organizations like Minnesota to get something for their star player than risk getting nothing and losing the star in free agency and get nothing in return.

Topics  
Knicks NBA News and Rumors Timberwolves X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
letsgowarriors-twitter-logo_1400x1400

Brandin Podziemski Ready to “Prove People Wrong”

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 17 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
Warriors Have No Plans to Trade Brandin Podziemski
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 28 2024
NBA News and Rumors
USATSI_23968195_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to USA gold in men’s and women’s basketball at Olympic Games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 12 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
Five Must See Moments from Day 11 of the 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 6 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Notable flag bearers for 2024 Olympic Games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2024
NBA News and Rumors
denver-nuggets
Julian Strawther Currently Leading Summer League in Scoring
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 22 2024
NBA News and Rumors
boston celtrics crusijng to nba title (1)
NBA Finals Fans Watch Confident Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Overwhelm Dallas Mavericks, Claim Record 18th Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top