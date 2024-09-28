X reacts to blockbuster deal involving Timberwolves and Knicks

On Friday night, there was a blockbuster deal in the National Basketball Association. The timing was surprising because it came one month prior to the start of the season. The New York Knicks acquired power forward Karl-Anthony Towns of Edison, New Jersey from the Minnesota Timberwolves for power forward Julius Randle of Dallas, Texas, shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo of Newark, Delaware, and a first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Here is the reaction from X.

Julius Randle carried the Knicks on his back when he first came here. Brought winning back. No one will ever know what the winning January ‘24 Knicks would have done in 24/25… He went through ups and downs here and fans were tough on him sometimes. Who can know what it is to… pic.twitter.com/NoTLASr4cT — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 28, 2024

There is no doubt that Randle was well liked among the New York sports fans. This Knicks supporter praised Randle for “his commitment to the community,” and believes he will “bring a lot of toughness and grit and dedication to that team (the Timberwolves).”

Julius Randle came to New York when no one wanted to When he saw how bad it was, he didn't ask out He talked to Leon & Wes They ended up joining him The next season he led us back to the playoffs He put New York on his back And we will never forget pic.twitter.com/QYWMjnOgiM — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 28, 2024

Randle is given praise for coming to New York when it was not very popular to come to the Knicks. On July 9, 2019, Randle signed a three-year deal worth $63 million with New York. The year prior to Randle signing, the Knicks were last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 17 wins and 65 losses. In three of the last four seasons, the Knicks made the postseason, and Randle is a major reason why.

Knicks are getting Karl Anthony Towns for Randle and Donte?!?!? And become the team to beat – Let’s Go Knicks or as we say Bing Bong – Go NY Go NY Go!!!! — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) September 28, 2024

There is a belief that the Knicks’s acquisition of Towns will improve their chance of winning the NBA Finals. This past season Towns averaged 21.8 points per game. The odds of the Knicks winning the 2025 NBA Finals have improved to +750 from +900. The only two teams with better odds at this time are the reigning NBA Finals champion Boston Celtics (+340), and the Oklahoma City Thunder (+700).

Simple to understand why the Timberwolves made this move: Karl-Anthony Towns was due $220M over the next four years… more than they could afford. They offload KAT’s contract and go all-in on Naz Reid, while acquiring Julius Randle and Donte Divincenzo in the process. pic.twitter.com/3igci6JkPF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 28, 2024

There is a belief by some that the Timberwolves simply could not afford Towns long term. It is better for some organizations like Minnesota to get something for their star player than risk getting nothing and losing the star in free agency and get nothing in return.