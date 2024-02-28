Featured

LeBron James Seeking Multi-Year Deal With Lakers

Mathew Huff
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to pass.

LeBron James is reportedly looking to for a multi-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is coming from ESPN’s, Brian Windhorst.

“I don’t think this is LeBron’s last stand, I don’t think this is the Lakers’ last stand,” Windhorst said on First Take. “First off, I think LeBron is angling to sign a multi-year deal in the offseason with the Lakers that will be nine figures. That will be even bigger than the deal he is on now. Now, whether or not he’s able to finish that deal, whether or not the Lakers want to give him a three-year contract and pay him $60 million when he’s 42 years old, that’s a different discussion.”

Whether James continues to play past the age of 40 has been a topic of discussion in the NBA community for years now.

LeBron James Looking to Stay in Los Angeles Long Term

LeBron James’ Impact

The fact that LeBron James continues to dominate at his age is extremely impressive. This year alone, he is tallying numbers of 25.0 points, 7.2 total rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. On top of this, James is also averaging a three-point shooting percentage this season of 40.1 percent. Considering he is a career 34.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc, this is extremely impressive. While the Los Angeles Lakers have every right to be skeptical of giving a veteran of 20 years a multi-year contract, James is the one anomaly that could still thrive past the age of 40 in this league. To this day, he is still a top-10 player in the NBA and is still capable of leading many teams to a deep postseason run.

Can the Lakers Make Another Deep Playoff Run?

If last year is any indication, then the Lakers are in good shape if they remain in the play-in picture. Making the NBA Finals might be a stretch, but another Conference Finals appearance is not out of the question. LeBron James knows when to lock in when needed and he proved it again last year. Los Angeles just ran into a buzz-saw that was the eventual defending champion, Denver Nuggets. However, we have seen time after time that LeBron James is more than capable of getting a team to the conference finals. With the way he is playing this year, the Lakers could make another Western Conference Finals appearance if they can remain in the playoff picture.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
