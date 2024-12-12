Three Ideal Landing Spots for Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram is the latest name to be put in trade rumors. He and Miami’s, Jimmy Butler, appear to be to most coveted players on the trade market. While Ingram is not in the same echelon as Butler, he can still be a valuable piece to a team in need of a scoring punch. Considering the New Orleans Pelicans want Brandon Ingram to take a pay cut on a possible extension while his camp looks for a more lucrative deal, it is safe to say the Ingram era in New Orleans is drawing to an end. The Pelicans are already dealing with luxury tax concerns which means a possible trade could be coming sooner than later. Considering this, there are a few teams who would be an ideal fit for the former Most Improved Player of the Year.

Three Potential Trade Destinations for Pelicans Small Forward, Brandon Ingram

San Antonio Spurs

How fun would it be on paper to have Chris Paul setting up both Brandon Ingram and Victor Wembanyama for easy scoring opportunities? The Spurs could have a nice star trio if they were to land Ingram in a potential deal. Not to mention, Ingram’s offensive capabilities would take some of the pressure off of Victory Wembanyama on that end of the floor. All in all, the Pelicans small forward could be beneficial for this young Spurs squad.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are in need of some offensive firepower after trading Karl-Anthony Towns before the season. Julius Randle is solid in his own respect but does not quite fit with this current Minnesota squad. The Timberwolves are still a gritty defensive team, so Ingram’s weaknesses on that end would not be as magnified. His scoring abilities would also keep opponents guessing as he and Anthony Edwards could form a potent offensive duo. Ingram could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Orlando Magic

With the injuries piling up for the Magic, they could use a wing like Brandon Ingram. He could instantly come in and shoulder the scoring load given the absence of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. When the two Orlando stars do come back, Ingram’s presence on the roster will assist from a depth standpoint. Not to mention, the Pelicans would probably feel better trading one of their stars to the Eastern Conference rather than a potential rival in the West. All in all, Brandon Ingram is going to garner heavy interest on the trade market.