NBA News and Rumors

Best Moments From Denver Nuggets’ Championship Parade

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Denver Nuggets Championship Parade

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets celebrated the first NBA title in franchise history at the championship parade. Thousands of fans congregated in downtown Denver to celebrate the accomplishment. Below are the best moments from the Denver Nuggets’ championship parade.

Nikola Jokic Wants To Stay For The Parade

After winning the title on Monday night, NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic said he wanted to go home instead of attending the parade. However, Jokic changed his tune when he stepped onstage and heard the ovation of the crowd.

“You know what I told you I didn’t want to stay for the parade. But I fucking want to stay for the parade,” Jokic told the crowd.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Channels Stone Cold Steve Austin

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (KCP) proved to be a key acquisition for the Nuggets, starting all 20 games in the playoffs and ending with an average of 10.6 points per game. KCP channeled his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin by crushing two beers at once.

Michael Malone Is On One

No one and I mean no one is feeling themselves more than Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. The Nuggets coach is enjoying the moment as he drinks and celebrates his first championship as a head coach.

When asked if Bruce Brown, who can opt out of his deal and become a free agent, will leave in the offseason, Malone emphatically said, “Hell no. Hey, we’re running this shit back.”

Malone may drink Denver dry with how much alcohol he’s consuming.

Despite all the smack talk, Malone took a moment to thank the fans for sharing this moment with him and the team.

“It’s hitting me right now. For me, to share it with our fans, that means the world to me,” Malone said. “This is an amazing experience. Something that I believed in. I had no doubt that we’d get to this point.”

According to Vic Lombardi, Malone is now the “Lakers’ Daddy.”

Enjoy the drinks, Coach Malone. You earned it.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Nuggets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Next Team Odds: Knicks, Bulls Lead The Pack

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2min
NBA News and Rumors
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari
Danilo Gallinari Exercises Player Option, Will Return To Celtics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard Next Team Odds: Heat, Nets Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NBA News and Rumors
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks
Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Heat, Suns Top The List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
NBA News and Rumors
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal
Wizards Would Work With Bradley Beal On A Trade If Team Decides To Rebuild
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
The Denver Nuggets celebrate after center Nikola Jokic
2023 NBA Finals: Three Fun Facts About Nuggets Historic Victory
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 13 2023
NBA News and Rumors
jokic nuggets win first nba title (1)
NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts To Denver Nuggets Topping Miami Heat In Game 5, Earning 1st Championship after 47 Years
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top