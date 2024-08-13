The United States are the gold medal winners for the United States in men’s and women’s Olympic basketball action at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In both games, the United States beat France. In men’s action on Saturday, the United States beat France 98-87 thanks to 24 points by Stephen Curry, and in women’s action on Sunday, the United States beat France 67-66 thanks to a double double by A’ja Wilson (21 points and 13 rebounds). Here is the reaction from X.

Y'all Goat Taurasi didn't even get a min in a Gold Medal game, just came for the ride and got a free medal. USA could've 100% used someone like CC to run their offense. But DT gotta have her legacy place on the roster 😒😒#Paris2024 #Basketball pic.twitter.com/xP6641Mwpp — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) August 11, 2024

One interesting storyline is the fact that Diana Taurasi of Glendale, California did not play at all for the United States in the gold medal game at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. One needs to legitimately ask if the Americans would have had a more comfortable victory if WNBA star rookie Caitlyn Clark was on the roster.

Team USA's Jennifer Valente WINS GOLD in omnium cycling for the second straight Olympics!

With a USA women's basketball win, Team USA will tie China on top of the gold medal board, and then I feel like it's fair to point out we have like 35 more silver/bronze medals. pic.twitter.com/e1VH4qROk4 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 11, 2024

With the one-point win by the United States over France, the Americans did indeed tie China for the most gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games with 40. However, the United States had 35 more medals than China as they had 126, compared to 91 for the Chinese.

Horrible job for the longterm future of USA Basketball. Why should any super star trust the program if they have a head coach purposely embarrassing one of the sports' biggest names who sacrificed their summer??? https://t.co/pYHG65wKTF — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) August 9, 2024

Diana Taurasi was not the only player who received a lack of playing time for Team USA. So did Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

USA Women’s Basketball won the gold medal and Olympics women’s basketball in Paris shattered attendance and viewership records. So much for ‘nobody’s gonna watch because CC isn’t on the team.’ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 11, 2024

It is fair to say that viewership records for the gold medal game in women’s basketball shattered viewership records because the game was competitive. The Americans did not play their best, experienced turnover issues, and could have clobbered France with Clark on the roster.

The USA Basketball Men's team won their first four Olympic games by an average of 24.8 points. In the final two rounds, they won by an average of 7.5 points on their way to the gold medal 🥇 (📸: Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports) pic.twitter.com/WcBvNwW1nY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 13, 2024

Unlike the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, when the United States lost their opening game to France by a score of 83-76, the American Olympic team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris went undefeated.

🏀 Team USA reigns supreme once again! 🇺🇸🏅 Our boys have done it! Team USA's men's basketball team just secured their fifth consecutive Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, defeating France 98-87. Stephen Curry was on fire with 24 points and eight three-pointers, while… — Gaas-cmb.nft (@GaasCmb) August 10, 2024

A very interesting statistic from the gold medal game in men’s basketball is the fact that Stephen Curry scored all 24 of his points from eight three-pointers. He did not have one two-point field goal at all.