X reacts to USA gold in men’s and women’s basketball at Olympic Games

Jeremy Freeborn
The United States are the gold medal winners for the United States in men’s and women’s Olympic basketball action at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In both games, the United States beat France. In men’s action on Saturday, the United States beat France 98-87 thanks to 24 points by Stephen Curry, and in women’s action on Sunday, the United States beat France 67-66 thanks to a double double by A’ja Wilson (21 points and 13 rebounds). Here is the reaction from X.

One interesting storyline is the fact that Diana Taurasi of Glendale, California did not play at all for the United States in the gold medal game at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. One needs to legitimately ask if the Americans would have had a more comfortable victory if WNBA star rookie Caitlyn Clark was on the roster.

With the one-point win by the United States over France, the Americans did indeed tie China for the most gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games with 40. However, the United States had 35 more medals than China as they had 126, compared to 91 for the Chinese.

Diana Taurasi was not the only player who received a lack of playing time for Team USA. So did Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

It is fair to say that viewership records for the gold medal game in women’s basketball shattered viewership records because the game was competitive. The Americans did not play their best, experienced turnover issues, and could have clobbered France with Clark on the roster.

Unlike the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, when the United States lost their opening game to France by a score of 83-76, the American Olympic team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris went undefeated.

A very interesting statistic from the gold medal game in men’s basketball is the fact that Stephen Curry scored all 24 of his points from eight three-pointers. He did not have one two-point field goal at all.

 

NBA News and Rumors Olympics
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
