Featured

Possible Trade Destinations for Kyle Kuzma

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma

Washington Wizards forward, Kyle Kuzma, is once again garnering heavy interest on the trade market. The one-time champion was nearly traded to the Dallas Mavericks last year but remained with the Wizards when it was all said and done. Washington is the worst team in the league and currently possesses a win-loss record of 2-17. They are in the midst of a rebuilding phase and will most likely be looking at key veterans on the roster such as Kuzma to move for younger assets in return. Considering the versatility of Kyle Kuzma paired with his championship experience, there are a few contenders who are heavily gauging his situation. 

Potential Landing Spots for Washington Wizards Forward, Kyle Kuzma

Dallas Mavericks 

The Mavericks are the reigning Western Conference champions for a reason. However, they still seem one key player away from truly maximizing their potential. Kuzma would give the Dallas Mavericks more options in their frontcourt and potentially give them a solid sixth man were he to come off the bench. Defensively, they are solid in their frontcourt, but could use a little more offensive firepower. Not to mention, Kuzma would give Dallas a bit more depth, taking some pressure of the core three of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson. 

Los Angeles Lakers 

A reunion with Kuzma’s former team is not such a bad idea. The Lakers could use depth and help in their supporting cast as of right now. They have cratered ever since their hot start to the season. Kyle Kuzma already has familiarity playing with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. He would help open up their offense and provide some flexibility to Los Angeles’ frontcourt. Kyle Kuzma may not be the answer to all of the Lakers’ woes right now, but his presence would not hurt either. 

Cleveland Cavaliers 

As great as the Cavaliers have started off this season, they could still use at least one more player on their second unit. At the same time, Kuzma would also fit in the starting rotation. Kyle Kuzma could be exactly what the doctor ordered for this Cavaliers roster. Their bench could use another scorer. The team is also still waiting for Max Strus to return from a sprained ankle and their lack of forward depth has been their Achilles heel. However, there are other players on the trade market the Cavaliers will want to look at before diverting their attention to Kyle Kuzma. If they do though, he could be the missing piece for this surprising Cavaliers squad. 

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News Wizards
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

Paul Millsap Retires After 16 Seasons

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 3 2024
Featured
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens
Mike Tomlin Calls Out George Pickens
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 3 2024
Featured
NBA 3-Point Contest - Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls Still Searching for Market on Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 26 2024
Featured
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets
Michael Malone Calls Out Nuggets Starters
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 26 2024
Featured
russell westbrook
Russell Westbrook Records 200th Career Triple-Double
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 22 2024
Featured
brooklyn-nets
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Willing to Trade Anyone on Roster
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 19 2024
Featured
MLB: Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Klay Thompson Says Mavericks “Rejuvenated,” Him
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top