Possible Trade Destinations for Kyle Kuzma

Washington Wizards forward, Kyle Kuzma, is once again garnering heavy interest on the trade market. The one-time champion was nearly traded to the Dallas Mavericks last year but remained with the Wizards when it was all said and done. Washington is the worst team in the league and currently possesses a win-loss record of 2-17. They are in the midst of a rebuilding phase and will most likely be looking at key veterans on the roster such as Kuzma to move for younger assets in return. Considering the versatility of Kyle Kuzma paired with his championship experience, there are a few contenders who are heavily gauging his situation.

Potential Landing Spots for Washington Wizards Forward, Kyle Kuzma

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are the reigning Western Conference champions for a reason. However, they still seem one key player away from truly maximizing their potential. Kuzma would give the Dallas Mavericks more options in their frontcourt and potentially give them a solid sixth man were he to come off the bench. Defensively, they are solid in their frontcourt, but could use a little more offensive firepower. Not to mention, Kuzma would give Dallas a bit more depth, taking some pressure of the core three of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.

Los Angeles Lakers

A reunion with Kuzma’s former team is not such a bad idea. The Lakers could use depth and help in their supporting cast as of right now. They have cratered ever since their hot start to the season. Kyle Kuzma already has familiarity playing with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. He would help open up their offense and provide some flexibility to Los Angeles’ frontcourt. Kyle Kuzma may not be the answer to all of the Lakers’ woes right now, but his presence would not hurt either.

Cleveland Cavaliers

As great as the Cavaliers have started off this season, they could still use at least one more player on their second unit. At the same time, Kuzma would also fit in the starting rotation. Kyle Kuzma could be exactly what the doctor ordered for this Cavaliers roster. Their bench could use another scorer. The team is also still waiting for Max Strus to return from a sprained ankle and their lack of forward depth has been their Achilles heel. However, there are other players on the trade market the Cavaliers will want to look at before diverting their attention to Kyle Kuzma. If they do though, he could be the missing piece for this surprising Cavaliers squad.