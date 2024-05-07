NBA News and Rumors

Will Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert Play In Game 2 Vs. Nuggets?

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Rudy Gobert for Monday night’s Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, head coach Chris Finch announced.

“He’s out,” Finch told reporters about Gobert’s status during a pregame press conference. “He will not be here.”

Gobert will be missing the game for personal reasons. Gobert’s first child, a baby boy, was born Monday morning.

Gobert has been the anchor for one of the NBA’s best defenses. Gobert is averaging 13.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game in five postseason games.

Minnesota is a perfect 5-0 this postseason.

Minnesota Looks To Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Denver

The Wolves lead the series 1-0 after Minnesota’s 106-99 win in Game 1 over the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards continued his ascent to superstardom with a career playoff-high 43-point performance. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 20 points, while Naz Reid added 16 points off the bench.

For Denver, Nikola Jokic finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists on 11-25 shooting.

Game 2 tips off on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
