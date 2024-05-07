The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Rudy Gobert for Monday night’s Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, head coach Chris Finch announced.

Will Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert Play In Game 2 Vs. Nuggets?

Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert: “He’s out. He will not be here.” pic.twitter.com/epTcSomQMu — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 7, 2024

“He’s out,” Finch told reporters about Gobert’s status during a pregame press conference. “He will not be here.”

Gobert will be missing the game for personal reasons. Gobert’s first child, a baby boy, was born Monday morning.

Gobert has been the anchor for one of the NBA’s best defenses. Gobert is averaging 13.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game in five postseason games.

Minnesota is a perfect 5-0 this postseason.

Minnesota Looks To Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Denver

The Wolves lead the series 1-0 after Minnesota’s 106-99 win in Game 1 over the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards continued his ascent to superstardom with a career playoff-high 43-point performance. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 20 points, while Naz Reid added 16 points off the bench.

For Denver, Nikola Jokic finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists on 11-25 shooting.

Game 2 tips off on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.