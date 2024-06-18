NBA News and Rumors

NBA Finals Fans Watch Confident Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Overwhelm Dallas Mavericks, Claim Record 18th Championship

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
Coming off a dismal 38-point loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics’ championship party was put on hold.

For three nights.

The Celtics rebounded Monday night, earning a 106-88 Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Following an off night on the road, the Celtics got back to defensive basics, capturing a record 18th league title.

After yielding 34 points in the opening frame Friday, the Celtics surrendered just 18 Monday.

They were never threatened.

Thanks to Jayson Tatum, who became the first Celtics player with 20 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds in a Finals game since Larry Bird in 1986. It was a bittersweet accomplishment for Tatum, who endured early career criticism.

“It’s been a long journey,” Tatum told ESPN. “What are they going to say now?”

X (Twitter) users responded to the Celtics possessing a look of a future champion during the pre-game shootaround – and then going out and dominating …

Meanwhile, the teetering Mavericks attempted to straighten out their uneven performances to keep series alive, but failed to match the Celtics’ title-driven execution …

Celtics fans watched and cheered for the home squad and it took the court and booed the visitors who followed …

Attempting to provide a spark from the opening tip-off, Jrue Holiday came out shooting …

The Celtics’ faithful eagerly awaited the big return …

The Mavericks looked to remain in Game 5 early. Dereck Lively II converted an ally-oop dunk off an assist from Kyrie Irving at 3:57 of the first quarter. The highlights, however, were few and far between …

The Celtics took control for good during a late first-quarter surge, connecting on three consecutive baskets (Sam Hauser’s triple, Jaylen Brown’s field goal and Tatum’s strip, steal and connection), which increased their lead to 28-18 …

While the Mavs didn’t threaten the Celtics after falling behind by double digits, P.J. Washington attempted to make a statement with tough play against Kristaps Porzingis. It didn’t work …

Ending the first half with 16 points, four rebounds and nine assists, Tatum highlighted the effort with a head down drive to the basket for an and-one …

Tatum joined legendary company during the first half …

How do you win NBA titles? This way …

As if things couldn’t get much worse for the Mavs, Payton Pritchard did it again, connecting was way downtown just before halftime. It was the longest Finals conversion since 1997-98. He also ended the third quarter of Game 2 in similar fashion …

The Celtics made a joke of the second half. Brown hit a 21-foot jump shot with 1:42 left in the third quarter, which extended the Celtics’ lead to 86-65 …

How do you lose NBA Finals series in five games? This is one way …

Showing respect from the losing side …

The Fab Fiver was proven correct …

Tatum celebrated how he proved the naysayers wrong. He and Brown played in 107 playoff games before winning their first title together …

Brown also backed up Jalen Rose in a big way, earning the Bill Russell Award for series MVP. “It was a long time coming,” Brown said. “We earned this.” …

Sixteen years later and for an 18th time, the Celtics are champs again …

Topics  
Celtics Mavericks NBA Finals NBA News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

