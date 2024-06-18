Coming off a dismal 38-point loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics’ championship party was put on hold.

For three nights.

The Celtics rebounded Monday night, earning a 106-88 Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Following an off night on the road, the Celtics got back to defensive basics, capturing a record 18th league title.

After yielding 34 points in the opening frame Friday, the Celtics surrendered just 18 Monday.

They were never threatened.

Thanks to Jayson Tatum, who became the first Celtics player with 20 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds in a Finals game since Larry Bird in 1986. It was a bittersweet accomplishment for Tatum, who endured early career criticism.

“It’s been a long journey,” Tatum told ESPN. “What are they going to say now?”

X (Twitter) users responded to the Celtics possessing a look of a future champion during the pre-game shootaround – and then going out and dominating …

Meanwhile, the teetering Mavericks attempted to straighten out their uneven performances to keep series alive, but failed to match the Celtics’ title-driven execution …

Celtics fans watched and cheered for the home squad and it took the court and booed the visitors who followed …

Attempting to provide a spark from the opening tip-off, Jrue Holiday came out shooting …

Jrue Holiday scored the Celtics’ first 6 points 🔥 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/dAtFOgGUY8 — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2024

The Celtics’ faithful eagerly awaited the big return …

Boston crowd with a roar for Kristaps Porzingis’ return!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV live on ABC pic.twitter.com/pVkE8IJYf1 — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

The Mavericks looked to remain in Game 5 early. Dereck Lively II converted an ally-oop dunk off an assist from Kyrie Irving at 3:57 of the first quarter. The highlights, however, were few and far between …

The Celtics took control for good during a late first-quarter surge, connecting on three consecutive baskets (Sam Hauser’s triple, Jaylen Brown’s field goal and Tatum’s strip, steal and connection), which increased their lead to 28-18 …

THREE STRAIGHT BUCKETS‼️ What a sequence for the Celtics ☘️ pic.twitter.com/8ycEthyh5o — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2024

While the Mavs didn’t threaten the Celtics after falling behind by double digits, P.J. Washington attempted to make a statement with tough play against Kristaps Porzingis. It didn’t work …

Ending the first half with 16 points, four rebounds and nine assists, Tatum highlighted the effort with a head down drive to the basket for an and-one …

JAYSON TATUM IS ON FIRE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1jkM8Bq1kc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2024

Tatum joined legendary company during the first half …

Most total playoff points by a player before turning 27 years old in NBA history 👀 2,695 — Jayson Tatum

2,694 — Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/admwA4UNRZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 18, 2024

How do you win NBA titles? This way …

CHAMPIONSHIP EFFORT FROM BOSTON 🏆 Game 5 LIVE on ABC pic.twitter.com/UvJwkoWOmM — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

As if things couldn’t get much worse for the Mavs, Payton Pritchard did it again, connecting was way downtown just before halftime. It was the longest Finals conversion since 1997-98. He also ended the third quarter of Game 2 in similar fashion …

PAYTON PRITCHARD DOES IT AGAIN 🚨pic.twitter.com/Ny3UrTGXIz — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 18, 2024

The Celtics made a joke of the second half. Brown hit a 21-foot jump shot with 1:42 left in the third quarter, which extended the Celtics’ lead to 86-65 …

“You sure is ugly.” Jaylen Brown to Derrick White after he chipped a tooth 😭 pic.twitter.com/icUjPvd7wg — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2024

How do you lose NBA Finals series in five games? This is one way …

Luka Doncic is 1-of-21 from three over his last 3 games, including tonight 🥶 He is currently 0-of-6 from downtown in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/RHLJZ2jVnB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 18, 2024

Showing respect from the losing side …

Kyrie showing respect to the Celtics as he checks out of Game 5 💯 pic.twitter.com/c4uyqMcFVa — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

The Fab Fiver was proven correct …

Two years ago, people told me the Celtics should break up Tatum and Brown… I said don't panic ! pic.twitter.com/y9qECEfdc0 — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) June 18, 2024

Tatum celebrated how he proved the naysayers wrong. He and Brown played in 107 playoff games before winning their first title together …

Jayson Tatum: "We did it. WE DID IT!!!" 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zyHP4kVKgO — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 18, 2024

Brown also backed up Jalen Rose in a big way, earning the Bill Russell Award for series MVP. “It was a long time coming,” Brown said. “We earned this.” …

JAYLEN BROWN WINS FINALS MVP 🏆 Welcome to champions club, JB 👏 pic.twitter.com/LoYc0DRUFk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2024

Sixteen years later and for an 18th time, the Celtics are champs again …

It's been 16 years to the day since the Boston Celtics won their last NBA championship 🤯 June 17, 2008:

Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett defeated Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to win banner #17. TONIGHT:

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday defeat Luka Doncic and… pic.twitter.com/7lw7INI50U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 18, 2024