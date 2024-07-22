Julian Strawther Currently Leading Summer League in Scoring

Nuggets guard/wing, Julian Strawther, has been one of the brightest spots during NBA Summer League this summer. The former Gonzaga product has been showing why the 2023 champions took a chance on him. Some other notable players who have been performing well in the Summer League include Dalton Knecht, Reed Shepard, Kel’el Ware, and Jordan Miller. Currently, Strawther is leading the Summer League in scoring tallying an impressive 28.5 points per game on 40.9 percent shooting from three-point territory. With the loss of rookie, DaRon Holmes, his workload has increased with Denver’s Summer League squad, and he has taken advantage of his opportunity. Strawther is also averaging 4.0 total rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Julian Strawther Showcasing Scoring Prowess During Summer League

Julian Strawther’s Potential

The NBA world did not quite get to see what Julian Strawther fully capable last season. This was due to a nagging injury that sidelined for the majority of the second half of the regular season. However, when healthy, he was a terrific spark plug for the Nuggets’ second unit. During his rookie season, he averaged 4.5 points, 0.9 assists, 1.2 rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 36.9 percent.

These are not great numbers at first glance, but Strawther also only logged 10.9 minutes played per game. With a season under his belt and with the sample size from Summer League, there is no reason to think that Denver will not increase his role this coming season. Especially with a new-look second unit that will most likely be spearheaded by Russell Westbrook. His ability to shoot from deep will also be extremely vital to a second unit that struggled to find consistent scoring last year.

Can he Find a Meaningful Role in Denver’s Rotation This Coming Season?

While his rookie year did not go as planned, there is no reason to think that Julian Strawther will not be a staple with the Nuggets’ second unit this coming campaign. He will be counted on as a flamethrower off the bench who can score in spurts and keep the team afloat during the non-Nikola Jokic minutes. Not to mention, the former Gonzaga Bulldog has also shown an improved overall game during the Summer League. If he can develop into an above-average rebounder and passer, then it will open many other facets of his game. Overall, the Denver Nuggets have to be excited about Julian Strawther coming into next season after his performance this summer.