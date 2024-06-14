Featured

NBA Hall of Famer, Jerry West, Passes Away at 86

Author image
Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers

The NBA world is mourning the loss of one of their greatest players in history. Jerry West, who the NBA logo is based off of, has officially passed away at 86 years old. West had spent the last couple of years as a consultant for the Los Angeles Clippers. Where he really shined in a front office role though was when he was an executive with the Los Angeles Lakers and consultant with the Golden State Warriors. West won eight titles in a front office role. On top of that, Jerry West is also known as one of the greatest players in NBA history one of the greatest Lakers of all time.

Jerry West Passes Away at Age 86

Jerry West’s Career as a Player

West was selected to the NBA’s 35th , 50th , and 75th anniversary teams. His resume as a player is also impressive. West won one title during his playing days and was a 10-time All-NBA First Team player. On top of this, he was a 14-time All-Star, one-time scoring champion, one-time assist champion, a five-time All-Defensive Player, a one-time All-Star Game MVP, and a Finals MVP. West’s accomplishment’s do not stop there. Throughout his Hall of Fame career, the logo averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 total rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. West was considered one of the most clutch players in league history as he gave the league many signature moments such as hitting a 60-foot shot to force overtime in Game Three of the 1970 NBA Finals to force overtime. Jerry West continued to make a positive impact for the league after his time as a player and helped mold some of the best championship teams in NBA history.

His Time as an Executive

Jerry West continued to play a significant role for the Los Angeles Lakers as a scout and executive. He played a prominent role in many generations of Laker teams including the Showtime Lakers that featured Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worth and also helped build the 2000’s teams with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. West would later go on to spend time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Not only was he a magnificent player, but the man also had a knack for talent evaluation. Today is a sad day for the NBA as another great superstar of the past has passed away. One who is currently the silhouette of the NBA logo. Jerry West will live on not just as a Laker legend, but an NBA legend.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
