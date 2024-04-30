Lakers Eliminated: Will LeBron James Return Next Season?

Will LeBron James return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024–2025 NBA season? That’s the biggest question heading into the offseason for the Lakers.

Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs By Denver Nuggets

Was there any thought that tonight was your last game with the Lakers? LeBron James: “I’m not going to answer that.” pic.twitter.com/tOySUdsmbI — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 30, 2024

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakes in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday night by a score of 108-106.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray hit the go-ahead shot with less than four seconds left to secure the two-point victory.

With the win, the Nuggets clinched a 4-1 series victory over the Lakers. The loss eliminated James and the Lakers from the playoffs.

James, 39, is still playing at an elite level, finishing Game 5 with 30 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals.

The Lakers star has a major decision to make this offseason. James can opt into the final year of his contract with the Lakers for $51.4 million or become an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018.

After Monday night’s loss, James was asked about his future with the Lakers. However, James declined and said, “I’m not going to answer that.” (Video via Ben Golliver)

JAMAL MURRAY GAME WINNER 😱 NUGGETS ELIMINATE THE LAKERS 😤 pic.twitter.com/MTCJuMXM2r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2024

LeBron James Free Agency Decision

"I think LeBron intends to opt out of his contract and become a free agent for the first time since 2018." 👀 @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/4LkT1tMFmW — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 30, 2024

Is this the end of the King’s tenure in Los Angeles?

On Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said he believes James will opt out of his deal and become a free agent.

That doesn’t necessarily mean James will leave Los Angeles. However, it does mean James is seeking a new deal and wants to see what changes the Lakers will make this offseason.

One of those changes involves head coach Darvin Ham, who could be fired after two seasons in Los Angeles.

The Lakers will also try to improve their roster this offseason by bringing in another star. Atlanta’s Trae Young could be a potential trade target for the Lakers.

If James decides to leave Los Angeles, the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers could be the next destinations for King James.

"I'm told that Darvin Ham's job is in serious peril and it's highly unlikely that he'll be back for a third season.. There was a disconnect in the locker room in terms of adjustments and rotations"@ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4TsOK6mR7m — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 30, 2024