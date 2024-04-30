NBA News and Rumors

Lakers Eliminated: Will LeBron James Return Next Season?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets

Will LeBron James return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024–2025 NBA season? That’s the biggest question heading into the offseason for the Lakers.

Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs By Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakes in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday night by a score of 108-106.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray hit the go-ahead shot with less than four seconds left to secure the two-point victory.

With the win, the Nuggets clinched a 4-1 series victory over the Lakers. The loss eliminated James and the Lakers from the playoffs.

James, 39, is still playing at an elite level, finishing Game 5 with 30 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals.

The Lakers star has a major decision to make this offseason. James can opt into the final year of his contract with the Lakers for $51.4 million or become an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018.

After Monday night’s loss, James was asked about his future with the Lakers. However, James declined and said, “I’m not going to answer that.” (Video via Ben Golliver)

LeBron James Free Agency Decision

Is this the end of the King’s tenure in Los Angeles?

On Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said he believes James will opt out of his deal and become a free agent.

That doesn’t necessarily mean James will leave Los Angeles. However, it does mean James is seeking a new deal and wants to see what changes the Lakers will make this offseason.

One of those changes involves head coach Darvin Ham, who could be fired after two seasons in Los Angeles.

The Lakers will also try to improve their roster this offseason by bringing in another star. Atlanta’s Trae Young could be a potential trade target for the Lakers.

If James decides to leave Los Angeles, the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers could be the next destinations for King James.

Topics  
Lakers NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Wolves' Chris Finch Needs Surgery: Will He Return To Coach?

Wolves’ Chris Finch Needs Surgery: Will He Return To Coach?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
ap_joel_embiid_sixers-7
Stephen A. Smith picks Heat to beat 76ers because Embiid is “gimpy”
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5)
Team USA Basketball Finalizing Roster For 2024 Summer Olympics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 16 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench
Will Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Return For NBA Playoffs?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 16 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault
Who Won The 2024 NBCA Coach of the Year?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 15 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Grayson Allen Phoenix Suns
Grayson Allen Contract Details: Suns Guard Signs Extension
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 15 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace
2024 NBA Playoffs: Seeds And Matchups
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top