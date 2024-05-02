NBA News and Rumors

Game 6: Will Bucks’ Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Play?

Dan Girolamo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers in a must-win Game 6 on Thursday night. Will Bucks’ stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo play?

Game 6 Status For Damian Lillard And Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lillard is available and will play in Game 6. The Bucks trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Lillard has missed the past two games with a right Achilles injury.

After suffering no setbacks during his workout on Thursday, Lillard is good to go for Game 6.

Lillard has been virtually unstoppable on offense this series, averaging 32.3 points in three games.

While Lillard will play, Antetokounmpo is out for tonight’s game. Like Lillard, Antetokounmpo worked out on Thursday.

However, Antetokounmpo will not play in Game 6. If the Bucks manage to win and force a game 7, there is a chance Antetokounmpo could return.

Antetokounmpo has missed every game of the series due to a calf injury suffered on April 9.

Bucks Look To Force Game 7

After falling behind in the series 3-1, the Bucks won Game 5 by a score of 115-92 to force a Game 6.

Now, the series heads to Indiana, where the Pacers previously won Games 3 and 4.

The Bucks-Pacers winner moves on to face the winner of the Knicks-76ers series.

Game 6 between the Bucks and Pacers tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Topics  
Bucks NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

