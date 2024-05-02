Game 6: Will Bucks’ Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Play?

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers in a must-win Game 6 on Thursday night. Will Bucks’ stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo play?

Game 6 Status For Damian Lillard And Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dame is ACTIVE for Game 6. pic.twitter.com/V93fL0n1Rq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 2, 2024

Lillard is available and will play in Game 6. The Bucks trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Lillard has missed the past two games with a right Achilles injury.

After suffering no setbacks during his workout on Thursday, Lillard is good to go for Game 6.

Lillard has been virtually unstoppable on offense this series, averaging 32.3 points in three games.

While Lillard will play, Antetokounmpo is out for tonight’s game. Like Lillard, Antetokounmpo worked out on Thursday.

However, Antetokounmpo will not play in Game 6. If the Bucks manage to win and force a game 7, there is a chance Antetokounmpo could return.

Antetokounmpo has missed every game of the series due to a calf injury suffered on April 9.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as out for tonight's game. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 2, 2024

Bucks Look To Force Game 7

Dame is back in the starting lineup.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/eUk5EutZ1A — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 2, 2024

After falling behind in the series 3-1, the Bucks won Game 5 by a score of 115-92 to force a Game 6.

Now, the series heads to Indiana, where the Pacers previously won Games 3 and 4.

The Bucks-Pacers winner moves on to face the winner of the Knicks-76ers series.

Game 6 between the Bucks and Pacers tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.