NBA News and Rumors

Lakers Fire Head Coach Darvin Ham

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new coach as Darvin Ham has been fired, the team announced on Friday. Who will be the next head coach of the Lakers?

Lakers Fire Head Coach Darvin Ham

The Lakers also dismissed the entire coaching staff, ESPN reported on Friday.

“We greatly appreciate Darvin Ham’s efforts on behalf of the Lakers and recognize the many accomplishments achieved over the past two seasons including last year’s remarkable run to the Western Conference finals,” Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “We all want to thank Darvin for this dedication and positivity. While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action following a full review of the season. The organization will remain unwavering in its commitment to deliver championship-caliber basketball to Lakers fans around the world.”

The decision comes days after the Lakers lost their opening-round series against the Denver Nuggets in five games. Denver eliminated Los Angeles from the postseason in two consecutive seasons.

The Lakers held double-digit leads in their four losses to the Nuggets. However, Ham made questionable rotation decisions, allowing the Nuggets to climb back into each game.

Hired to replace Frank Vogel in 2022, Ham went 90-74 in two seasons and 9-12 in the postseason.

Under Ham, the Lakers won the 2023 In-Season Tournament and made the Play-In Tournament in Ham’s two seasons.

Who Will Be The Lakers Next Head Coach?

With Ham out, the Lakers will need their third head coach in four seasons.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is one of the Lakers’ top targets. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Clippers want to sign Lue to a contract extension.

Mike Budenholzer, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021, will be in contention for the Lakers job, along with ESPN analyst JJ Redick and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are an attractive destination for a coach who wants to compete for a championship. However, the front office must work with the new head coach to upgrade the roster behind James and Davis.

Topics  
Lakers NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue

Will Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Return In 2024?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2min
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Game 6: Will Bucks’ Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Play?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 2 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
Lakers Eliminated: Will LeBron James Return Next Season?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 30 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Wolves' Chris Finch Needs Surgery: Will He Return To Coach?
Wolves’ Chris Finch Needs Surgery: Will He Return To Coach?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 30 2024
NBA News and Rumors
ap_joel_embiid_sixers-7
Stephen A. Smith picks Heat to beat 76ers because Embiid is “gimpy”
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5)
Team USA Basketball Finalizing Roster For 2024 Summer Olympics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 16 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench
Will Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Return For NBA Playoffs?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top