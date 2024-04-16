Team USA is finalizing its men’s basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Which NBA players will represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics?

Team USA Basketball Finalizing Roster For 2024 Summer Olympics

According to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant are expected to be named to Team USA.

Team USA Roster (11 of 12 spots)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Orlando forward Paolo Banchero, and Phoenix Suns guard Mikal Bridges were considered for the final spot, which ultimately went to Leonard.

Jalen Brunson is asked to give his reaction to being left off of the 2024 Team USA Olympics roster: "I was just focused on playoffs, I didn't even look at the list" pic.twitter.com/yQtJsTYs7E — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 16, 2024

Team USA Basketball Important Dates

For all of Steph Curry's long line of accomplishments, it is hard to believe that he has yet to cross this one off his bucket list 👀 The Warriors star joins a loaded Team USA squad that seeks to reclaim basketball glory by winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in… pic.twitter.com/g1AifLddjH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 16, 2024

According to Charania, Team USA officials have begun notifying players if they’ve made or missed the team.

Team USA training camp is on July 5 in Las Vegas. Their first official Olympic game will be on July 28.

Golden State’s Steve Kerr serves as the head coach of Team USA, with Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue, and Mark Few as assistants. Kerr will step down as head coach after the Olympics.