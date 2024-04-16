NBA News and Rumors

Team USA Basketball Finalizing Roster For 2024 Summer Olympics

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5)

Team USA is finalizing its men’s basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Which NBA players will represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics?

According to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant are expected to be named to Team USA.

Team USA Roster (11 of 12 spots)

  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
  • Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry
  • Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
  • Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid
  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis
  • Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker
  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
  • Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo
  • Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
  • Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Orlando forward Paolo Banchero, and Phoenix Suns guard Mikal Bridges were considered for the final spot, which ultimately went to Leonard.

Team USA Basketball Important Dates

According to Charania, Team USA officials have begun notifying players if they’ve made or missed the team.

Team USA training camp is on July 5 in Las Vegas. Their first official Olympic game will be on July 28.

Golden State’s Steve Kerr serves as the head coach of Team USA, with Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue, and Mark Few as assistants. Kerr will step down as head coach after the Olympics.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
