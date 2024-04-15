NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA Playoffs: Seeds And Matchups

Dan Girolamo
Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace

After a long regular season, the 2024 NBA Playoffs are set. View the 2024 NBA Playoffs seeds and matchups for the Eastern and Western Conferences.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Seeds

After a hectic last day of the regular season, the seeds for the NBA Playoffs have been finalized.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers did not want the No. 2 seed, as evidenced by their decision to bench key players. The New York Knicks, however, went all-out to secure the No. 2 seed, which they did thanks to a 120-119 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks and the Cavaliers will be the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively.

In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed with a dominant 135-86 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Denver Nuggets fell to the No. 2 seed.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who would have clinched the No. 1 seed with a win on Sunday, lost to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to the No. 3 seed.

View the seeding for each conference below.

Eastern Conference

  1. Boston Celtics
  2. New York Knicks
  3. Milwaukee Bucks
  4. Cleveland Cavaliers
  5. Orlando Magic
  6. Indiana Pacers

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

  1. Philadelphia 76ers
  2. Miami Heat
  3. Chicago Bulls
  4. Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference

  1. Oklahoma City Thunder
  2. Denver Nuggets
  3. Minnesota Timberwolves
  4. LA Clippers Clippers
  5. Dallas Mavericks
  6. Phoenix Suns

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

  1. New Orleans Pelicans
  2. Los Angeles Lakers Lakers
  3. Sacramento Kings
  4. Golden State Warriors

2024 NBA Playoffs: Matchups

The final two seeds in each conference will be determined through the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament from April 16–19.

The times and the networks for each playoff game have yet to be determined. However, Game 1 of Knicks vs. Play-In winner, Magic vs. Cavaliers, Nuggets vs. Play-In winner, and Suns vs. Timberwolves will be played on Saturday, April 20. The four remaining Game 1s – Celtics vs. Play-In winner, Pacers vs. Bucks, Thunder vs. Play-In winner, and Mavericks and Clippers will be on Sunday, April 21.

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Play-In Winner

No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 7 Play-In Winner

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Orlando Magic

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat

No. 9 Bulls vs. 10 Hawks

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 Play-In Winner

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 Play-In Winner

No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Phoenix Suns

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 9 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 10 Golden State Warriors

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
