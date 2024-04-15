After a long regular season, the 2024 NBA Playoffs are set. View the 2024 NBA Playoffs seeds and matchups for the Eastern and Western Conferences.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Seeds

THE BRACKET IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/guxcNaGEFf — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2024

After a hectic last day of the regular season, the seeds for the NBA Playoffs have been finalized.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers did not want the No. 2 seed, as evidenced by their decision to bench key players. The New York Knicks, however, went all-out to secure the No. 2 seed, which they did thanks to a 120-119 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks and the Cavaliers will be the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively.

In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed with a dominant 135-86 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Denver Nuggets fell to the No. 2 seed.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who would have clinched the No. 1 seed with a win on Sunday, lost to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to the No. 3 seed.

View the seeding for each conference below.

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

Philadelphia 76ers Miami Heat Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves LA Clippers Clippers Dallas Mavericks Phoenix Suns

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans Los Angeles Lakers Lakers Sacramento Kings Golden State Warriors

2024 NBA Playoffs: Matchups

#NBAPlayoffs First Round, Game 1 dates. More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/vI9AoJbTxD — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2024

The final two seeds in each conference will be determined through the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament from April 16–19.

The times and the networks for each playoff game have yet to be determined. However, Game 1 of Knicks vs. Play-In winner, Magic vs. Cavaliers, Nuggets vs. Play-In winner, and Suns vs. Timberwolves will be played on Saturday, April 20. The four remaining Game 1s – Celtics vs. Play-In winner, Pacers vs. Bucks, Thunder vs. Play-In winner, and Mavericks and Clippers will be on Sunday, April 21.

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Play-In Winner

No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 7 Play-In Winner

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Orlando Magic

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat

No. 9 Bulls vs. 10 Hawks

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 Play-In Winner

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 Play-In Winner

No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Phoenix Suns

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 9 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 10 Golden State Warriors