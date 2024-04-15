NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules, Schedule, Times

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23)

Before the NBA playoffs begin next weekend, the final two seeds in each conference will be up for grabs in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. Below are the rules, schedule, and times for the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules

Teams No. 7–No. 10 will compete in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western and Eastern Conferences.

No. 7 will host No. 8, while No. 9 will host No. 10.

The No. 7 vs. No. 8 winner earns the No. 7 seed in the playoffs and moves on to play the No. 2 seed. The loser of No. 7 vs. No. 8 is still alive.

The No. 9 team will host the No. 10 team. The winner of the game advances to the next round of the Play-In Tournament, while the losers are eliminated.

The loser of No. 7 vs. No. 8 will host the winner of No. 9 vs. No. 10. The winner of that game earns the No. 8 seed and secures the final spot in the postseason. The loser is eliminated.

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Schedule and Times

The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, April 16, with the Western Conference games. The Eastern Conference games will be played on Wednesday, April 17.

The final stage of the NBA Play-In Tournament will be played on April 19.

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

Tuesday, April 16

No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers @ No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
No. 10. Golden State Warriors @ No. 9 Sacramento Kings – 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, April 17

No. 8 Miami Heat @ No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 10 Atlanta Hawks @ No. 9 Chicago Bulls – 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, April 19

Winner of Hawks/Bulls @ Loser of Heat/76ers – ESPN, TBD
Winner of Warriors/Kings @ Loser of Lakers/Pelicans – TNT, TBD

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

