2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules, Schedule, Times

Before the NBA playoffs begin next weekend, the final two seeds in each conference will be up for grabs in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. Below are the rules, schedule, and times for the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules

Bracket 👀 ⬇️ KEY DATES

▪️ Play-In: April 16-19

▪️ Playoffs begin: April 20

▪️ Conference Semifinals begin: May 6-7 (possible move up to May 4-5)

▪️ Conference Finals begin: May 21-22 (possible move up to May 19-20)

▪️ NBA Finals Game 1: June 6 https://t.co/hX4g1MLDVi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2024

Teams No. 7–No. 10 will compete in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western and Eastern Conferences.

No. 7 will host No. 8, while No. 9 will host No. 10.

The No. 7 vs. No. 8 winner earns the No. 7 seed in the playoffs and moves on to play the No. 2 seed. The loser of No. 7 vs. No. 8 is still alive.

The No. 9 team will host the No. 10 team. The winner of the game advances to the next round of the Play-In Tournament, while the losers are eliminated.

The loser of No. 7 vs. No. 8 will host the winner of No. 9 vs. No. 10. The winner of that game earns the No. 8 seed and secures the final spot in the postseason. The loser is eliminated.

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Schedule and Times

The @SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament schedule ⬇️ Dates: April 16-19

At stake: Seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference

Participants: Teams that finished seventh through 10th in each conference pic.twitter.com/Tfc79TpW4Y — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2024

The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, April 16, with the Western Conference games. The Eastern Conference games will be played on Wednesday, April 17.

The final stage of the NBA Play-In Tournament will be played on April 19.

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

Tuesday, April 16

No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers @ No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans – 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 10. Golden State Warriors @ No. 9 Sacramento Kings – 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, April 17

No. 8 Miami Heat @ No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 10 Atlanta Hawks @ No. 9 Chicago Bulls – 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, April 19

Winner of Hawks/Bulls @ Loser of Heat/76ers – ESPN, TBD

Winner of Warriors/Kings @ Loser of Lakers/Pelicans – TNT, TBD